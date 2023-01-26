Zona X

MULTI-CURRENCY Expert Advisor, the main condition for work, a broker with a minimum spread and a fast VPS server.It shows itself well on GBPUSD,XAUUSD and many other pairs.

The requirement for the correct correct operation of the adviser:

VPN with minimal delay to the broker.

  • Recommended deposit from $ 50 (per symbol)
  • Recommended broker with an ECN account.
  • The Expert Advisor should be installed and tested only on the H1 timeframe.


Before using the Expert Advisor, be sure to test it in the strategy tester on the pairs that you want to install it, pay attention to the minimum spread on those pairs, the smaller it is, the better the Expert Advisor will do its job.

In the future, the Expert Advisor will be optimized and useful functions will be added to make it work even better.



Önerilen ürünler
GOLD M1 Nonnoi For MT4
Phichak Anuma
Uzman Danışmanlar
(Note Run 0.01 lot start at invest 1000 usd) Trading with an Expert Advisor (EA) on the M1 timeframe (1-minute chart) can be quite challenging due to the rapid price movements and increased noise in such short timeframes. However, it's not impossible, and some traders do use EAs on the M1 chart for specific strategies. Here are some considerations for trading with an EA on the M1 timeframe: 1. Strategy Selection: Choose a trading strategy that is well-suited for the M1 timeframe. Strategies that
Harmonic ABCD Wizard MT4
Mihail Matkovskij
Uzman Danışmanlar
Automatic/semi-automatic trading robot, working on AB = CD pattern signals. It can work as an indicator. Supports sending signals in notifications, to a mobile device, as well as e-mail. This EA has been ported from the Harmonic ABCD Wizard version for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal . A more detailed description of the EA can be found here . And also in the blog . Parameters EA Values magic  - magic ID deviation  - deviation Parameters Peak ZigZag minPeakDist  - the minimum distance of the Zi
Breakout Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. I work with this EA, and the reversal/pullback version since 2014.  This is a demo   version of the full   Breakout Monster EA . It works on Real and Demo accounts. Demo version restrictions: Money Management is disabled. Lot size is restricted to 0.01 lots only (Or the minimum allowed by broker). Numerical, SL and TP set to 100 pips. They cannot be modified in
FREE
Trade Capital PRO Grid Bot
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The adviser includes three independent strategies that work according to the methods of distributing trend phases for working out each of the strategies. The averaging mode is applied, which allows you to bring a group of orders to close without loss. The EA has the option of emergency closing of all orders, when they reach the amount and total profit in the deposit currency specified in the settings. The adviser automatically determines the 4 and 5-digit stream of quotes. Recommended trading
Inferno Signals EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Uzman Danışmanlar
Inferno Signals EA , piyasanın önemli hareketlerinden yararlanmak üzere tasarlanmıştır ve sağlam M30 zaman diliminde çalışmaktadır. Bu EA, düşük bir başlangıç sermayesi ile başlamak isteyenler için idealdir ve çift başına sadece 100 $'dan başlayan, otomatik sermaye yönetimi, dinamik lot ayarlamaları ve Stop-Loss (SL) gibi güvenlik seviyelerini içermektedir. Düşük bir drawdown ve en iyi fırsatları yakalamaya odaklanan bir strateji ile Inferno Signals EA, yatırımınızın güvenliğini riske atmadan ge
EA MECHANIC
Antonin Skaryd
Uzman Danışmanlar
[EA] MECHANIC is a MetaTrader (MT4) Expert Advisor designed for use with three basic currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD. With individual settings, it can work very well on any currency pair as well. The EA implements complete, fully functional and exact mechanical trading strategy, with no place for emotions. It is based on standard MT4 indicators "Bollinger Bands" and "Parabolic SAR". The strategy is working on Timeframe M5 only. It is very easy to set up and supervise. Features It can b
LRY FX Robot
Ruiyuan Luo
Uzman Danışmanlar
LRY FX Robot is a fully automatic trading Robot, which makes orders according to RSI indicators. EA operating environment The EA can be run in any currency, but the best test is EURUSD for H1, with a minimum of $1000. Parameters Lot - lot size for pending orders. MaxLotSize - the maximum number of open orders. Signal Type - A signal to open an order Time Frame - The time period of the signal InterestAmount - As the balance increased, so did the number of orders Star Hour - the EA operation start
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Başlatma promosyonu: 399$'dan sadece 1 kopya mevcut Son fiyat: 2000$ Bu EA'nın yalnızca sınırlı sayıda kopyası satılacaktır. Yapay zekanın gücünü serbest bırakın ve piyasadaki en gelişmiş "ortalama ters" ticaret robotu olan   Luna AI Pro EA   ile ticaretinizi benzeri görülmemiş yüksekliklere taşıyın . Hem deneyimli tüccarlara hem de yeni başlayanlara hitap edecek şekilde tasarlanan bu son teknoloji yapay zeka odaklı sistem, ticaret stratejinizi optimize etmek ve karınızı en üst düzeye çıkarmak
Oblivion
Maksim Neimerik
4.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Requirement for the EA use : the EA needs a low spread (recommended spread value is 2) and minimum slippage! Systems that operate based on Bollinger waves signals are considered to be among the systems with the best results and reliability. The Oblivion Expert Advisor also belongs to such systems. In addition to Bollinger waves, the Expert Advisor uses the following indicators: Stochastic and Moving Average. The EA does not use Martingale and grid systems! Recommended Expert Advisor operation t
FREE
OB Pro Trader EA gts
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Uzman Danışmanlar
OB PRO TRADER EA - fiyat hareketi araştırmasına dayalı yüksek kaliteli bir gün içi işlem sistemidir! Bu, tüm işlem işini sizin için yapan "ayarla ve unut" Uzman Danışmanıdır! 6 forex çifti için 8 Set_file mevcuttur! EA'yı kullanmak/test etmek için "Yorumlar" bölümündeki Set_files (v25.17) dosyasını kullanın. İşlem fikri, trend ve scalping teknikleriyle birleştirilmiş ünlü ve güçlü Fiyat Hareketi modeline dayanmaktadır! OB PRO TRADER EA, AB ve ABD seansları sırasında H1 zaman diliminde çalışı
ATS Quantum Premium
Ruslan Pishun
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This long-term trading system works on 12 pairs and 4 timeframes . The Expert Advisor uses various trading systems, such as trend trading, counter-trend trading and others. This increases the chances of sustained growth and reduces exposure to a single pair or individual operations. The risk is tightly controlled. /> The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. It does not need arrival of every tick and
AlgoRai Yen
Charbel Abboud
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dear users, proud to present you our algorithimic Samurai fully automated Expert Advisor made with the newest artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. AlgoRai Yen robot does not use martingale, grids or any other toxic trading methods. Each trade is accompanied with a fixed stop loss and a fixed take profit. AlgoRai Yen is a professional portfolio EA combining 5 strategies that work successfully on all Japanese Yen pairs ( EURJPY, USDJPY, NZDJPY, CHFJPY, CADJPY, AUDJPY, GBPJPY) w
Griddy Calm EA
Mikhail Kornilov
Uzman Danışmanlar
5 copies are left for $149. The next price is $189. Griddy Calm EA uses the classical strategy of open orders in trend direction at the best price. At trend turning it implements the soft averaging grid. Big dynamic step, small lot multiplier and equity stop loss makes the grid strategy safe enough for long term trading. The key feature of the EA is an algorithm of partial closing which uses small rollbacks of price to gradually close bad trades. Moreover, this strategy is absolutely universal
Shogun RX
Thamini De Oliveira Feitosa Puntel
Uzman Danışmanlar
10 COPIES AT $ 99 ! After that, the price will be raised to $ 150 . After years of painstaking research and development, we are offering the opportunity for you to have this incredible tool in your automated trading portfolio. SHOGUN RX is a strategy that has a very advanced secret trading algorithm. It is a safe EA that trades using pending orders with a defined Stop Loss, Take Profit and 2 smart Trailing capabilities. LIVE ACCOUNT ---> CLICK HERE Pair: USDJPY TimeFrame: H4. Minimum deposit
Crystal Dragon EA
Evgenii Filippov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA opens Buy and Sell orders when the price moves in one direction, orders with a positive profit are buried at TakeprofitSELL or TakeprofitBUY, orders with a negative profit are opened with a double lot. iDistance - the initial minimum distance for opening and closing an order. iSlippge - slippage. IncreaseBUY - extension of the Stoploss Buy order. IncreaseSell - extension of the Stoploss of the SELL order. TakeprofitSELL - close all Sell orders by Takeprofit. TakeprofitBUY - close all BUY
MyTraderEA
Khayelihle Tosh
Uzman Danışmanlar
AutoTraderEA Description As the name says, this is an autotrading robot.   It trades on H1 timeframe.  It looks for clear trades, and is very accurate, yet still will take a couple of trades per week. Otherwise losses are minimised through a 130 pip StopLoss which can be modified. AutoTrader gives the user the ability to choose whether to keep trading volumes the same or change in direct proportion to the change in the account equity.   The EA has been backtested only on the EURUSD pair over a
Dangal
Vitalii Zakharuk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dangal is trend trading using indicators and levels. The expert system goes through the whole history and can work with several currency pairs (GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURUSD) with a single setting. If there is a commission on the account, it must be recalculated into the equivalent of the spread and fill in the MaxSpread field, taking into account the Wednesday and the commission. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, but it works with the H1 period. You can start using it
Mix Gold Strategy M1
Phichak Anuma
Uzman Danışmanlar
Note: minimum investment 1000 usd or (100 usd is Account Cent (10000 Cent)) Run At 0.01 lot start.  Trading with an Expert Advisor (EA) on the M1 timeframe (1-minute chart) can be quite challenging due to the rapid price movements and increased noise in such short timeframes. However, it's not impossible, and some traders do use EAs on the M1 chart for specific strategies. Here are some considerations for trading with an EA on the M1 timeframe: 1.Strategy Selection: Choose a trading strategy
NavigatorGold EA
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Profit Navigator - Your Path to Consistent Forex Profits Unlock the Power of Smart Trading with EA Profit Navigator! EA Profit Navigator is a sophisticated, RSI-based automated trading robot designed to help traders navigate the Forex market with precision and confidence. Built for MetaTrader 4, this Expert Advisor combines robust trading logic with dynamic risk management to deliver consistent results, whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader. With its user-friendly interface and cust
Illusion
Evgeniy Zhdan
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Illusion EA uses the probability theory - after a series of consecutive virtual losses - i.e. right during a flat the EA already starts trading in the trend. In addition, the EA considers the ratio of bullish/bearish candles on the higher timeframes to determine the greatest probability of the price movement direction. Only 1 order can be opened at a time. In case of a loss the following order will be placed with an increased lot (the multiplication coefficient is set in the parameters). The
Inversus TS
Eva Carmelina Hernandez Matias
Uzman Danışmanlar
Inversus Trend Scalper es una gran herramienta programado con una estrategia apoyada con un indicador tendencial para entrar al mercado en el mejor momento,  cuenta con un sistema de trailing dinámico para proteger las ordenes ganadoras y un sistema de coberturas para cubrir las perdidas con nuevas ordenes y cerrar en positivo una vez que se alcance el objetivo. Puedes invertir desde 100 dlls en cuenta cent y 1,000 usd en cuenta estándar por cada par de balance en la cuenta, no es necesario que
Yogi EA
Pavel Yakovlev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yogi EA is scalping Expert Advisor for EURCHF and GBPCHF. The EA performs a complex analysis, which reveals a quiet phase of the market to trade. The Expert Advisor does not use hedging, martingale, grid strategies, arbitrage, etc. Most of the settings are already integrated into the EA code. All you need to do is to select the currency pair, adjust the WET (Western European Time) time zone in the EA parameters and to start trading. Working timeframe - M15. Real account monitoring is available i
Nasbot
Khayelihle Sabelo Malimba
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Nasbot Metatrader 4 Forex Robot is an algorithmic expert advisor that opens, exits and manages positions based on the Pivot Point cross overs. The logic that is used to define trade entries on The Nasbot EA is to buy when the Price Action is above the pivot. All timeframes will work on The Nasbot expert advisor but our preference falls on the 1- Hour chart. NOTE:   The default settings in the EA should be left as is besides -  inp33_Ro_Value Trade settings inp16_VolumeSize - This is the lot
AI Next Level
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The next generation G P T AI model quickly gained significant attention with its broad range of capabilities and versatility, We used its expertise in assisting prediction prices in formulating and applying improved trading strategies. Our AI core is capable of extracting data insights from financial news, Sentiment Analysis , specific formula, Oscillators and indicators status and other unstructured data sources. This information can then be used in conjunction with other datasets to make our
Candle Trap EA
David Binka Kumatse
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is built to work using a combination of some indicators together with price action. It makes use of some special candle sequence to enter trades. The strategy exhibits  scalping  tendency and  hedging  characteristics for recovery. If a signal is generated the expert places buy/sell orders with its corresponding hedge order at some calculated distance(pips) away. If signal works as expected, the EA takes profit intelligently by closing these orders at some minimum Profit(automatic). If h
ADX Multi Currency EA MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
Uzman Danışmanlar
ADX Multi Currency EA MT4 , birçok döviz çifti ve zaman diliminde kapsamlı bir şekilde test edilmiş sağlam Ortalama Yön Endeksi (ADX) stratejilerini uygular. Bu Uzman Danışman (EA), grid (ızgara) toparlanma, hedge (koruma) seçenekleri ve martingale stratejileri (varsayılan olarak devre dışı bırakılmıştır) dahil olmak üzere kapsamlı işlem yetenekleri sunar. Kesin giriş yöntemleri (kırılmalar, dönüşler, trend takibi) ve esnek çıkış kuralları (göstergelere, zamana veya kara dayalı) ile birlikte, dü
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Uzman Danışmanlar
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
FIBO Trend EA mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
50% discount until the end of the month ($199). Regular price $399 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. This is a trend strategy that uses the  FIBO Trend PRO  i
XD FlashScalp EA for MT4
Nguyen Xuan Danh Tran
Uzman Danışmanlar
XD FlashScalp EA is a lightweight and fast scalping Expert Advisor designed for precision trading at key market levels. It automatically detects overbought and oversold zones to SELL at local highs and BUY at local lows, using an adaptive flash-scalping logic. The EA is fully optimized for accounts with bonus lots and supports flexible lot scaling based on balance and risk. Main Features Intelligent flash-scalping algorithm with price-level recognition Works on all major currency pairs (
EurUsd Turbo Profit
Santi Quagliana
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ea is performed for EurUsd - i stay try it in all exchange. you can see how work in   this signal  Follow The Trend! Professional Ea - no grid - no martingale 6 Strategy - 3 of buy and 3 of sell Simulation of the last 5 years (2016/06 - 2021/06) , surprising. won 62% of the deals does about 1 operation per day For Limitated Period, sale 30$! Spreads = 50 of default - must be change StopLose = 0.003 default - means 0.30%  TakeProfit = 0.003 default - means 0.30%  Equity=0.999 default - working
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Javier Gold Scalper: Teknolojimiz Yanınızda! Kullanım Kılavuzu ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Fiyat, satılan lisans sayısına bağlı olarak artar. Mevcut kopyalar: 5 Finans piyasalarının en volatil varlıklarından biri olan altın üzerinde işlem yapmak yüksek hassasiyet, detaylı analiz ve çok etkili bir risk yönetimi gerektirir. Javier Gold Scalper , bu temel unsurları sağlam ve gelişmiş bir sistemde bir
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.41 (22)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $137 (Regular Price: $447) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled by th
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Güçlü bir ölçeklendirme stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için titizlikle hazırlanmış, gelişmiş ve düşük riskli bir uzman danışman olan Algo Gold EA ile tanışın. Düşüşü en aza indirmeye ve güçlü risk yönetimini uygulamaya odaklanan bu otomatik ticaret sistemi, hem canlı hem de demo hesaplarda tutarlı sonuçlar verecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. Algo Gold EA'nın öne çıkan özelliklerinden biri, kar hedeflerine ulaşıldığında ticaret faaliyetini durdurma yeteneğidir. Bu, karların canlı hesaplardan çek
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Uzman Danışmanlar
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Gold Dragon EA
Evgenii Filippov
Uzman Danışmanlar
A multi-currency Expert Advisor with its own indicator. The main principle of operation is averaging using martingale, the EA has a built-in function for opening deals with a spread limit. For safe trading, the account must have at least $ 100 on a cent account, or $ 10,000 on a classic one . Recommended broker for a classic account www.icmarkets.com or alpari.forex/ru for a cent account. Recommended pairs : EURUSD , AUDUSD , EURGBP, EURCHF, USDCHF, USDCAD on a 1-minute chart( M1 ), spread up to
Platinum Dragon EA
Evgenii Filippov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA opens two opposite orders, one of which is always closed with a profit , then the next pair of orders is placed. If the price goes in one direction, the adviser starts to increase profits, and losing trades increase the next lot, thereby closing all trades at the minimum profit. The Expert Advisor is well suited for overclocking a deposit on a cent account. Can be used on any pair. Options: Max Spread - Spread limit for opening the first orders. Lot - initial lot. MaxLot - Maximum lot. P
Thunder Dragon EA
Evgenii Filippov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor is able to trade in two modes, one transaction is always open, the parameter: Logic = SWING: If a buy order is closed with a minus on Stoploss, a sell order is opened after it. Logic = ONEWAY (By trend): If a buy order is closed with a minus on Stoploss, a buy order is opened after it. The Increase StopLoss parameter allows the next order to open with an increased Stoploss (Stoploss was 100 points on the next order, you can add 50 points to it and Stoploss will be 150 point
Crystal Dragon EA
Evgenii Filippov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA opens Buy and Sell orders when the price moves in one direction, orders with a positive profit are buried at TakeprofitSELL or TakeprofitBUY, orders with a negative profit are opened with a double lot. iDistance - the initial minimum distance for opening and closing an order. iSlippge - slippage. IncreaseBUY - extension of the Stoploss Buy order. IncreaseSell - extension of the Stoploss of the SELL order. TakeprofitSELL - close all Sell orders by Takeprofit. TakeprofitBUY - close all BUY
Blood Dragon EA
Evgenii Filippov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA tries to find a successful entry point, if it fails, it looks for the next entry point with the lot multiplied by Martin. TakeprofitSELL - closing of all open sell orders by takeprofit. TakeprofitBUY - closing of all open buy orders by takeprofit. iDistance - the minimum distance between open orders. iSlippge - slippage. iMagic is the magic number of the adviser. Recommended pair of AUDCAD. Any broker with an ECN account. The recommended deposit is from $ 300 on a dollar account.
Evil Dragon EA
Evgenii Filippov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The multi-currency Expert Advisor is suitable for most pairs. For safe trading, the account must have at least $ 50 on a cent account or at least $ 5000 on a classic account .Recommended broker for a classic account www.icmarkets.com or Alpari for a cent account.The Expert Advisor should be installed only on a1- hour timeframe ( H1 ). Parameters:   Distance - the minimum distance between orders (if the first order is unprofitable).   LotStart - the initial lot.  Minimum distance between orde
Black Rock EA
Evgenii Filippov
Uzman Danışmanlar
MULTI-CURRENCY Expert Advisor, the main condition for work, a broker with a minimum spread and a fast VPS server.It shows itself well on EURCHF, GBPUSD and many other pairs. The requirement for the correct operation of the adviser: VPN with minimal delay to the broker. Recommended deposit from $ 50 (per symbol) Recommended broker with an ECN account. The Expert Advisor should be installed and tested only on the M15 timeframe!!!! Before using the Expert Advisor, be sure to test it in the strateg
Great Dragon EA
Evgenii Filippov
Uzman Danışmanlar
MULTI-CURRENCY Expert Advisor, the main condition for work, a broker with a minimum spread and a fast VPS server.It shows itself well on GBPUSD and many other pairs. The requirement for the correct correct operation of the adviser: VPN with minimal delay to the broker. Recommended deposit from $ 300 (per symbol) Recommended broker with an ECN account. The Expert Advisor should be installed and tested only on the M15 timeframe!!!! Before using the Expert Advisor, be sure to test it in the strate
Lava Dragon EA
Evgenii Filippov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The multi-currency Expert Advisor is suitable for most pairs. For safe trading, the account must have at least $ 50 on a cent account or at least $ 5000 on a classic account .Recommended broker for a classic account www.icmarkets.com or Alpari for a cent account.The Expert Advisor should be installed only on a 15-minute timeframe (M15). Advisor Trades aggressively, suitable for overclocking the deposit. Parameters:   Distance - the minimum distance between orders (if the first order is unpr
Lime
Evgenii Filippov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The multi-currency Expert Advisor is suitable for most pairs. For safe trading, the account must have at least $100 on a classic account .Recommended broker for a classic account www.icmarkets.com or roboforex.com . I recommend setting the advisor to a 15 minute timeframe (M15). Optimize the advisor yourself over the last few months on the currency pair you will bet on. Parameters: Overlot - lot multiplication coefficient. Slippage - slippage. Lots - initial lot. Lots_Percent - percentage . Br
Way to Stars EA
Evgenii Filippov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Multi-currency advisor suitable for trading GBPUSD, EURGBP pairs. To trade safely, your account must have at least $500 in a classic account . Recommended broker for a classic account www.icmarkets.com or a broker with a minimum spread. The advisor must be installed only on the  5 minute timeframe (M5) . When purchasing an advisor, write to me, I will give you the .Set files for trading. Settings: Lots - Initial lot; Maximum spread - Maximum spread for opening on the first lot; Step - New step
Lava Dragon EA MT5
Evgenii Filippov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The multi-currency advisor is suitable for most pairs. For safe trading, the account must have at least $50 on a cent account or at least $5000 on a classic account . Recommended broker for a classic account www.icmarkets.com or Alpari or for a cent account. The advisor must be set only to the 15 minute time frame (M15 ) . The advisor trades aggressively, suitable for accelerating a deposit. Options: Magic - Magic number. Slippage - slippage. Martin - multiplication factor. Maximum_spread_for
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt