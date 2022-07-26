Blood Dragon EA
- Experts
- Evgenii Filippov
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 22 ottobre 2022
- Attivazioni: 5
The EA tries to find a successful entry point, if it fails, it looks for the next entry point with the lot multiplied by Martin.
TakeprofitSELL - closing of all open sell orders by takeprofit.
TakeprofitBUY - closing of all open buy orders by takeprofit.
iDistance - the minimum distance between open orders.
iSlippge - slippage.
iMagic is the magic number of the adviser.
Recommended pair of AUDCAD.
Any broker with an ECN account.
The recommended deposit is from $ 300 on a dollar account.
