Aklamavo ICT Silver Bullet Zones

This indicator draws vertical lines marking key Forex trading sessions (Asian, London, New York) for a configurable number of past days. These “Silver Bullet” lines help traders quickly visualize session start and end times on the chart.





DaysToDisplay: How many previous days’ session lines to show. Session colors: Customizable line colors for each session. Session start hours: Local server hours for each session’s beginning.