Aklamavo ICT Silver Bullet Zones

This indicator draws vertical lines marking key Forex trading sessions (Asian, London, New York) for a configurable number of past days. These “Silver Bullet” lines help traders quickly visualize session start and end times on the chart.


  1. DaysToDisplay: How many previous days’ session lines to show.
  2. Session colors: Customizable line colors for each session.
  3. Session start hours: Local server hours for each session’s beginning.

  • Marks Asian, London, and New York sessions on the chart for multiple days.

  • Useful for trading session analysis, breakout detection, and visual reference.

  • Lines are vertical, dashed, and color-coded by session.

  • Supports configurable number of past days.

  • Automatically deletes old session lines when reinitialized or removed.

