Aklamavo ICT Silver Bullet Zones
- Göstergeler
- Sylvester Abiodun Aklamavo
- Sürüm: 1.0
This indicator draws vertical lines marking key Forex trading sessions (Asian, London, New York) for a configurable number of past days. These “Silver Bullet” lines help traders quickly visualize session start and end times on the chart.
- DaysToDisplay: How many previous days’ session lines to show.
- Session colors: Customizable line colors for each session.
- Session start hours: Local server hours for each session’s beginning.
Marks Asian, London, and New York sessions on the chart for multiple days.
- Useful for trading session analysis, breakout detection, and visual reference.
Lines are vertical, dashed, and color-coded by session.
Supports configurable number of past days.
Automatically deletes old session lines when reinitialized or removed.