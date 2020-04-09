Bneu News Filter

## Full Product Description

**Bneu News Filter** is a trading utility Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to monitor economic calendar events and protect trading activity during high-impact news releases. The utility provides automatic position management and a visual panel interface for monitoring upcoming events.

### Main Functionality

**Economic Calendar Integration:**
- Automatic retrieval of economic calendar events from MetaTrader 5 built-in calendar
- Monitoring of 3 major currencies: USD, EUR, GBP
- Display of upcoming events with time, name, currency, and impact level
- Calendar panel showing next 3 upcoming events
- Automatic event filtering based on importance level (Low, Medium, High)

**Impact Classification:**
- Classification of events into impact levels: None, Low, Medium, High
- Color-coded impact indicators on panel display
- Configurable filtering to monitor specific impact levels only

**Protection Mode Options:**
- No Protection: Monitoring only without automatic actions
- Pause Only: Block new trades during news period without closing positions
- Close and Pause: Close all positions and pending orders then block new trades

**Time Settings:**
- Fixed protection timing: 15 minutes before and 30 minutes after events
- Automatic protection activation and deactivation based on event timing
- Manual start and stop buttons for immediate control

**Symbol Filtering:**
- Automatic identification of symbols affected by USD, EUR, GBP currencies
- Protection applies to pairs containing monitored currencies

**Panel Interface:**
- Draggable panel with customizable position
- Transparent background option with adjustable opacity
- Status display showing protection state and next event
- Countdown timer to next scheduled event
- Impact level indicator
- Manual control buttons: Start, Stop, Calendar, Settings, Upgrade
- Affected pairs display

**Calendar Panel:**
- View of next 3 upcoming events
- Event list sorted by time
- Time, event name, currency, and impact columns
- Close button to hide panel

### Technical Specifications

**System Requirements:**
- MetaTrader 5 platform
- Built-in Economic Calendar access enabled
- Compatible with any account type
- Works on any chart and timeframe
- Does not require additional libraries or DLL files

**Input Parameters:**

**Panel Settings:**
- Panel X position: Horizontal position on chart (default: 20)
- Panel Y position: Vertical position on chart (default: 20)
- Transparent background: Enable transparent panel mode (default: false)
- Background opacity: Transparency level 0-100% (default: 50)

**Protection Settings:**
- Protection mode: Select from None, Pause Only, or Close and Pause (default: Close and Pause)
- Auto-start: Automatic protection on attachment (default: true)

**Impact Filter:**
- Filter low impact: Monitor low importance events (default: false)
- Filter medium impact: Monitor medium importance events (default: true)
- Filter high impact: Monitor high importance events (default: true)

**Advanced Settings:**
- Update interval: Calendar refresh frequency in seconds (default: 60)
- Close pending: Close pending orders during protection (default: true)
- Log events: Write events to journal (default: true)

### Limitations of Free Version

The free version provides core news monitoring and protection features with the following limitations:

**Currency Limitation:**
- Free version monitors USD, EUR, GBP only
- PRO version monitors all 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, CAD, NZD)

**Calendar Limitation:**
- Free version displays 3 upcoming events
- PRO version displays unlimited events with scrollable list

**Timing Limitation:**
- Free version uses fixed timing (15 min before, 30 min after)
- PRO version allows customizable timing parameters

**Protection Mode Limitation:**
- Free version includes None, Pause Only, Close and Pause modes
- PRO version adds Hedge mode for hedging positions instead of closing

**Feature Limitations:**
- Extreme event detection (NFP, FOMC, CPI) available in PRO only
- Spread monitoring and alerts available in PRO only
- News trading (straddle orders) available in PRO only
- CSV export functionality available in PRO only
- Specific symbol monitoring available in PRO only

### Operation Instructions

**Initial Setup:**
1. Attach the Expert Advisor to any chart in MetaTrader 5
2. Ensure Economic Calendar access is enabled in platform settings
3. Configure protection mode according to preference
4. Select impact levels to monitor using filter options
5. Adjust panel position as needed

**Daily Usage:**
1. Panel displays automatically on chart attachment
2. Monitor upcoming events shown on panel (USD, EUR, GBP)
3. View countdown timer to next scheduled event
4. Protection activates automatically based on fixed timing
5. Manual Start/Stop buttons available for immediate control
6. Open Calendar button to view next 3 events
7. Settings button displays current configuration

### Use Cases

- Traders who want to avoid trading during major USD, EUR, GBP news releases
- Users seeking automatic position protection during key economic events
- Manual traders who want basic news event monitoring
- Traders who want to close positions before announcements
- Users evaluating news filter functionality before upgrading to PRO
- Traders participating in challenges with news avoidance requirements

### Important Notes

- This utility monitors economic calendar events available in MetaTrader 5
- Calendar data availability depends on broker and platform settings
- Protection features execute based on configured parameters
- Free version monitors USD, EUR, GBP currencies only
- Free version uses fixed timing (15 min before, 30 min after)
- Event timing is based on scheduled release times in economic calendar
- Users should verify economic calendar data accuracy with their broker
- Testing on demo account recommended before live trading use
- This utility provides monitoring and protection tools
- The utility does not generate trading signals
- Users remain responsible for trading decisions

### Upgrade to PRO

The PRO version includes additional features:
- 8 currency monitoring (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, CAD, NZD)
- Unlimited calendar events with scrolling
- Customizable timing parameters
- Hedge protection mode
- Extreme event detection (NFP, FOMC, CPI)
- Real-time spread monitoring
- News trading with straddle orders
- CSV export functionality
- Specific symbol monitoring

### System Compatibility

- Compatible with MetaTrader 5 platform
- Works with all brokers supporting MetaTrader 5
- Supports all trading instruments and currency pairs
- Functions on all chart timeframes
- Requires built-in Economic Calendar functionality
- Does not require external data sources or DLL files

---

## Compliance with MQL5 Market Rules

### Rule Compliance Checklist

 **Product Name:** Descriptive, professional, no superlatives  
 **No Profit Guarantees:** No claims about trading results  
 **Accurate Description:** All features accurately described  
 **No External Links:** Description contains no external website links  
 **English Language:** All text in English  
 **Factual Information:** Description focuses on functionality  
 **No Backtest Claims:** No trading performance claims  
 **No Superlatives:** Description uses factual language  
 **Proper Categorization:** Correctly categorized as Expert Advisor/Utility  
 **Clear Limitations:** Free version limitations clearly stated  
 **Technical Accuracy:** All specifications accurate  

### Required Disclaimers

- This product is a trading utility tool for monitoring and protection
- The utility does not generate trading signals
- Trading involves risk of loss
- Calendar data accuracy depends on MetaTrader 5 platform and broker
- Protection features help manage risk but do not eliminate it
- Users should test on demo accounts before live trading
- All features require proper configuration and understanding
- Users remain responsible for trading decisions

---

## Screenshots Recommendations

### Required Screenshots for Marketplace

1. Main panel on chart showing protection status and upcoming event
2. Calendar panel with 3 upcoming events
3. Panel during active protection period
4. Input parameters window showing all configurable settings
5. Comparison with PRO version features

### Screenshot Requirements

- All screenshots must show English text
- Input parameters displayed in English
- Panel interface labels in English
- Clear demonstration of functionality
- Actual product interface only

---

## Support Information

**Documentation:** User documentation included with product  
**Support Contact:** Available through MQL5 Service Desk  
**Version Updates:** Free updates for functionality improvements  
**Compatibility:** Compatible with current MetaTrader 5 versions  

---
Önerilen ürünler
Axilgo PipPiper CoPilot
Theory Y Technologies Pty Ltd
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Axilgo Pip Piper CoPilot Elevate your trading game with the Axilgo Pip Piper CoPilot, the first in our revolutionary Pip Piper Series. This all-inclusive toolset is meticulously crafted for serious traders, focusing on key areas such as Risk Management, Trade Management, Prop Firm Rule Compliance, and Advanced Account Management . With CoPilot, you’re not just investing in a tool—you’re gaining a strategic partner in the intricate world of trading. Important Notice: To ensure you receive the fu
FREE
RenkoChartsDemo
Stanislav Korotky
Yardımcı programlar
This is a demo version of a non-trading expert , which utilizes so called the custom symbols feature ( available in MQL as well ) to build renko charts based on historical quotes of selected standard symbol and to refresh renko in real-time according to new ticks. Also it translates real ticks to the renko charts, which allows other EAs and indicators to trade and analyze renko. Place the EA on a chart of a working instrument. The lesser timeframe of the source chart is, the more precise resulti
FREE
Platinum Candle for Telegram
Rennan Lima
Yardımcı programlar
This robot sends Telegram notifications based on the coloring rules of PLATINUM Candle indicator. Example message for selling assets: [SPX][M15] PLATINUM TO SELL 11:45. Example message for buying assets : [EURUSD][M15] PLATINUM TO BUY 11:45 AM. Before enable Telegram notifications  you need to create a Telegram bot, get the bot API Key and also get your personal Telegram chatId. It's not possible to send messages to groups or channels. You can only send messages to your user chatId. You should
FREE
Donchian Pro
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The Donchian Channel Channels are among the most popular tools of technical analysis, as they visually convey to the analyst the limits within which most price movement tends to occur. Channel users know that valuable information can be obtained at any time, whether prices are in the central region of a band or close to one of the border lines. One of the best known techniques to explore these concepts is Bollinger Bands. However, John Bollinger was not the only one to research the application
FREE
Global Market Sessions Visual Analyzer
Akhmad Khoirul Anam
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Global Market Sessions – Visual Analyzer for MT5 A lightweight MT5 indicator that visually maps Tokyo, London and New York sessions, auto-detects broker timezone & DST, and highlights the best liquidity windows for smarter trading. See the market’s rhythm at a glance. Trade with clarity, precision, and confidence. Overview Global Market Sessions is a powerful yet easy-to-use MT5 indicator that visually displays the world’s major trading sessions (Tokyo, London, New York) directly on your chart
FREE
Market book player
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
Yardımcı programlar
Playback of previously saved data from the order book. Key features: Historical data navigation Adjusting the playback speed with the "---" and "+++" buttons, as well as with the mouse, you can by scrolling the wheel over the area of ​​these buttons and between them Turning Price Centering On and Off Time display accurate to thousandths of a second Attention: This product also needs a utility to save data: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71642
FREE
Forex17 Clock
Robinson Alves Lemos
Yardımcı programlar
Forex17 Clock , MetaTrader 5 için geliştirilmiş hafif ve minimalist bir yardımcı araçtır. Broker sunucu saatini ve/veya kullanıcı tarafından ayarlanmış zamanı grafik üzerinde göstermeyi amaçlar. Ürünün amacı, grafik analizine müdahale etmeden net ve doğru zaman bilgisi sağlamak ve grafiği temiz ve işlevsel tutmaktır. Saat, paneller, arka planlar, kenarlıklar veya dikkat dağıtıcı görsel öğeler olmadan yalnızca metin kullanılarak doğrudan grafik üzerine çizilir. Bu yaklaşım düşük kaynak kullanımı,
FREE
Haven Volume Profile
Maksim Tarutin
4.63 (8)
Göstergeler
Haven Volume Profile, ticaret hacminin dağılımına dayalı olarak önemli fiyat seviyelerini belirlemeye yardımcı olan çok fonksiyonlu bir hacim profili analiz göstergesidir. Piyasayı daha iyi anlamak ve önemli giriş ve çıkış noktalarını belirlemek isteyen profesyonel yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Diğer Ürünler ->  BURADAN Temel Özellikler: Point of Control (POC) Hesaplama - en yüksek ticaret aktivitesinin gerçekleştiği seviye, en likit seviyeleri belirlemeye yardımcı olur Value Area (yüksek ak
FREE
TradeVantage MT5 Script
Mathew Louis Sau Kinminja
Yardımcı programlar
TradeVantage MT5 Script is a user-friendly, efficient tool designed for MetaTrader 5 traders to manage open positions with ease. This script offers four powerful trade management options through a straightforward dialog box, enabling rapid execution on the current chart's symbol. Whether you're looking to close all positions, secure profits, minimize losses, or set positions to break-even, TradeVantage simplifies the process with reliability and precision. Key Features: ·        Close All Positi
FREE
Position Selective Close MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Yardımcı programlar
The Position Selective Close is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to close simultaneously various positions.  General Description   The Position Selective Close   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   four position features (symbol, magic number,   type   and profit) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
FREE
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Indicator
Leonardo Daniel Isaia
Göstergeler
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Göstergesi (MT5) Gürültü filtresiyle gelişmiş Heiken Ashi. Yanlış sinyalleri azaltır, trendleri erken yakalar. Forex, endeks ve kripto için ideal (H1-D1). Nasıl Çalışır ve Düzgünleştirilir? Geleneksel Heiken Ashi, önceki dönemlerin açık, kapanış, yüksek ve düşük değerlerini ortalama alarak mumları hesaplar, bu zaten küçük dalgalanmaların etkisini azaltır. Ancak Heiken Ashi Smoothed , "ham" fiyatlara (raw) ek düzgünleştirme filtresi uygulayarak bu yaklaşımı yükseltir. Doğruda
FREE
Trading Sessions by Mahefa R
Mahefa Raveloson
Göstergeler
Trading Sessions by Mahefa R is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visually identifies the four main trading sessions: New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney . Designed to provide a clean, intuitive, and professional market view, it highlights the most active periods of the Forex market using smart visualization of session ranges , session-specific candle colors , and daily separators . Main Features: Automatic detection of the 4 major sessions New York London Tokyo Sydney Each session is fully c
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Göstergeler
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
CloseAll MT5
Mr Sorachai Pitakjarukul
4.5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
ขอบคุณ แรงบันดาลใจ จากโค้ชแพม ที่ทำให้เริ่มทำ    Close all ตัวนี้  และขอขอบคุณทุกคนที่ให้ความรู็มาโดยตลอด ไม่ว่าจะทางตรงทางอ้อม ขอบคุณทุกคนที่ให้ความรู้เพื่อนร่วมเทรด ทั้งนี้เพื่อให้นักเทรดทุกคนได้มีเครื่องมือในการควบคุมการปิดการซื้อขาย จึงขอพัฒนาโปรแกรม close all version 5 ได้ใช้ทุกคน  Close all and update profit Version 1.00 (MT5) Full version Give you free  For MT4 Click  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79252 Fix TPSL calculate  Program function Tab 1 Close order function and show br
FREE
LT Volume Weighted Average Price
Thiago Duarte
5 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Volume Weighted Average Price or VWAP is an indicator wich shows different average prices on chart. This is very useful to find strong negotiation price areas and as trend following. Configurations: Day, Week and Month - Show different VWAPs according to the period. You can change each line style on "colors" tab. Any doubt or suggestion please contact us. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot   <3 PayPal, Skrill, Nete
FREE
Auto TradePanel Basic Demo
Viktor Weidenthal
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
This Tradepanel is an Utility for Traders Who want ot use Basic MoneyManagement for Calculation of Lotsize  I have created the basic edition only to give an Overview with Limited Functionality Full Features are available with  Auto TradePanel  Pro. (This is Only Because it can not be Tested in Strategy Tester ).  Complete Description is available at  "Auto TradePanel Pro".  in This Version Basic Functionality ( Calculation of Lotsize ) open /close Positions is working in the same way as in Pro
FREE
Swing Point BoS CHoCH Con Exp Alerts
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Göstergeler
NOTE: Turn Pattern Scan ON This indicator identifies Swing Points, Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Contraction and Expansion patterns which are plotted on the charts It also comes with Alerts & Mobile notifications so that you do not miss any trades. It can be used on all trading instruments and on all timeframes. The non-repaint feature makes it particularly useful in backtesting and developing profitable trading models. The depth can be adjusted to filter swing points.
FREE
VConnect Ticks Data Validator
Omphile Vuyo Molahloe
Yardımcı programlar
V-Connect Tick Data Validator is a utility for MetaTrader 5. It checks each tick and rejects invalid data. Features - Checks bid and ask prices - Checks spread and time - Uses only MQL5 functions - Logs results in the Experts tab - Real-time filtering: - Negative or zero spreads - Stale timestamps (>60 seconds) - Reversed bid/ask - **<1ms overhead** — runs on low-spec VPS - **Journal audit trail** — "TICK PASSED" / "TICK REJECTED" How to Use Attach to a chart. In your EA: if (validate_tick(tick
FREE
DALA Forecast
Grigorii Matsnev
Göstergeler
About the indicator: DALA Forecast is a universal tool for predicting the dynamics of time series of any nature. For prediction, modified methods of nonlinear dynamics analysis are used, on the basis of which a predictive model is built using machine learning methods.  To get the trial version of the indicator, you can contact me in private messages. How to use the indicator: Apply the indicator to your chosen financial instrument or indicator with the settings you need. The prediction will be
FREE
Shape Pack MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Göstergeler
This indicator provides common shapes as drawing object options. The shapes are rotatable, resizable, draggable, and will keep their proportions (according to their handle trendline) across different chart scales. Multiple drawings are supported. Shapes: Square Rhombus Triangle (quadrilateral & isosceles) Circle (grid, overlapped grid, flexi grid, rotatable grid, concentric circles) Features: rays (all object edges will be rays) show/hide each individual drawing type, or all delete last drawn ob
FREE
The magiciann
Abdelhak Benazizi
5 (5)
Göstergeler
THE MAGICIAN - Profesyonel Arz ve Talep Bölgesi Göstergesi Altın 15 Dakikalık Grafiklerde Piyasa Kaosunu Kristal Berraklığında Ticaret Fırsatlarına Dönüştürün Altın Ticaretinde Zorluk mu Yaşıyorsunuz? XAU/USD'de işlemlere nerede gireceğinizi tahmin etmekten yoruldunuz mu? AL, SAT veya DIŞARIDA KAL konusunda kafanız mı karışık? 15 dakikalık zaman diliminde yüksek olasılıklı kurulumları mı kaçırıyorsunuz? "THE MAGICIAN" piyasaları hareket ettiren görünmez arz ve talep güçlerini ortaya çıkarır! THE
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Göstergeler
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
BoxInside MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (4)
Göstergeler
This indicator calculates the volume profile and places labels that correspond to the VAH, VAL and POC levels, for each candle individually. Indicator operation features The indicator works on the timeframes from M3 to MN, but it uses the history data of smaller periods: M1 - for periods from M3 to H1, M5 - for periods from H2 to H12, M30 - for the D1 period, H4 - for the W1 period, D1 - for the MN period. The color and location of the VAL, VAH and POC labels on the current candle are considere
FREE
Clean Chart Nice View Erase All Objects
Gerald Birkner
Yardımcı programlar
SIMPLE AND QUICK CHART CLEANUP SCRIPT - FREE FOR ALL - EASY TO DRAG AND DROP ONTO THE CHART - A MUST HAVE IN MY EYES Everybody loves to draw on a chart! But cleaning is nobodies favor. Most of the time it will be faster to dump all and redraw the important part. Repetition makes you good! ALWAYS think about that! KEEP IT GROWING, ;-) I wish you a good day, Traders! If you need something, send me a message. Best wishes to you from Vienna!
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Göstergeler
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Swiss VWAPsimple
Terence Gronowski
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Swiss VWAPsimple Motivation Did not find free VWAP that works, the one that I found craseh. So I created a VWAP which calculates values only for the actual day. So computer resouces are not over stressed. What is VWAP, how is it used?  VWAP stands for Volume Weighed Average Price, it calculates the running sum of tick volume and the runnung sum of price times tickvolume. The division of these sums result in a weighed price (Sum P*V/Sum V). The calculation starts normally at midnight. The values
FREE
Menora Indicator
Arnold Kurapa
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
Menora (All In One) Indicator. This is the advanced and premium indicator for the Magic Trend, a free indicator.  It has 3 output signals driven by different market conditions. This indicator has a double function of working as an indicator and utility at the same time. Specifications  1]  3 output signals a) Slow Moving Average with color change - The MA has a non-repaint color change, which makes it perfect for entry signals. b) Fast Moving Average (the original Magic Trend line) - Gives a
FREE
Spread highlighter
Jonathan Daniel Marion
Göstergeler
This spread indicator displays the actual spread of each candle. It highlights the maximum spread and the minimum spread of the chosen symbol. This indicator is very helpful to see in real time the spread evolution helping to avoid taking a trade when the spread is too high. Inputs: Print value in Points: if true displays the spread as a whole number D isplay minimum and maximum spread of the past N days: select the number of days to consider the maximum and minimum spread Automatically adj
FREE
Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators
Chun Cai Lu
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators 每12秒产生一个K线，而且自带Alligator指标，对超短线选手交易非常有帮助。程序启动时可能不成功，是因为MT5 MqlTick 数据加载少的原因。可以通过修改显示的数据参数避免，比如display=100，程序正常之后再将参数调大 display=300 。如果数据不正常，也可以采用重新加载的方式解决。 如果您对这个指标有任何建议，请联系作者。  Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators  produced a candle per 12 seconds,include Alligator, it's helpful to Short-Term Trading。You'd better reload the indicator every start MT5 or change display parameter to reslove data bug. Please attach author when  you had some su
FREE
Smart FVG Stats
- Md Rashidul Hasan
Göstergeler
The  Smart FVG Statistics Indicator  is a powerful MetaTrader 5 tool designed to automatically identify, track, and analyze Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your charts. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The AUDCAD Trader": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841 Key Features Advanced  Fair Value Gap  Detection Automatic Identification : Automatically scans for both bullish and bearish FVGs across specified histo
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (585)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (118)
Yardımcı programlar
Local Trade Copier EA MT5   ile olağanüstü hızlı işlem kopyalama deneyimi yaşayın. Kolay 1 dakikalık kurulumuyla bu işlem kopyalayıcısı, aynı Windows bilgisayarda veya Windows VPS'te birden fazla MetaTrader terminali arasında işlemleri kopyalamanıza olanak tanır ve 0.5 saniyenin altındaki şimşek hızında kopyalama hızları sunar. Başlangıç seviyesinde veya profesyonel bir tüccar olsanız da,   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 , spesifik ihtiyaçlarınıza göre özelleştirmek için geniş bir seçenek yelpazesi s
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (16)
Yardımcı programlar
Beta Sürümü Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader resmi alfa sürümüne neredeyse hazır. Bazı özellikler hâlâ geliştirilmekte olup küçük hatalarla karşılaşabilirsiniz. Sorun yaşarsanız lütfen bildirin, geri bildiriminiz yazılımın herkes için gelişmesine yardımcı olur. Fiyat 20 satıştan sonra artacaktır. Kalan $90 kopya: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader , Telegram kanallarından veya gruplarından gelen işlem sinyallerini otomatik olarak MetaTrader 5 hesabınıza kopyalayan güçlü bir araçtır. Herkese açı
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (108)
Yardımcı programlar
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Smart Stop Scanner – Gerçek piyasa yapısına dayalı çoklu varlık stop-loss analizi Genel Bakış Smart Stop Scanner, birden fazla piyasadaki stop-loss seviyelerini profesyonel bir şekilde takip etmek için tasarlanmıştır. Sistem, gerçek piyasa yapısına dayanan breakout’ları, daha yüksek zirveleri ve daha düşük dipleri otomatik olarak algılar ve en önemli stop bölgelerini tespit eder. Tüm bilgiler, yüksek çözünürlüklü ekranlarla uyumlu (DPI-aware) net ve düzenli bir panelde sunulur. Forex, Altın, E
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier, ticaret hesapları arasındaki işlemleri kopyalamak ve senkronize etmek için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir yardımcı programdır. Kopyalama, tedarikçinin hesabından/terminalinden alıcının aynı bilgisayarda veya vps'de kurulu olan hesabına/terminaline gerçekleşir. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo versiyonu burada . Tüm talimatlar burada . Ana işlevler ve avantajlar: Emirlerin kopyalanmasını destekler: МТ5> МТ5, МТ4> МТ5, МТ5> МТ4. Emirlerin kopy
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.85 (27)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider , hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcı haline getirerek belirtilen sinyalleri Telegram'ın sohbetine, kanalına veya grubuna göndermeyi sağlayan kullanımı kolay, tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Rakip ürünlerin çoğunun aksine, DLL içe aktarması yapmaz. [ Demo ] [ Kılavuz ] [ MT4 Versiyonu ] [ Discord Versiyonu ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum Adım adım bir kullanıcı kılavuzu mevcuttur. Telegram API'si hakkında bilgi gerekmemektedir; ihtiyac
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Yardımcı programlar
Riskinizi otomatik olarak hesaplarken işlemlere hızlı bir şekilde girip çıkmanıza yardımcı olacak Ticaret Yöneticisi. Aşırı Ticaret, İntikam Ticareti ve Duygusal Ticaretten korunmanıza yardımcı olacak özellikler içerir. İşlemler otomatik olarak yönetilebilir ve hesap performans ölçümleri bir grafikte görselleştirilebilir. Bu özellikler, bu paneli tüm manuel yatırımcılar için ideal kılar ve MetaTrader 5 platformunun geliştirilmesine yardımcı olur. Çoklu Dil desteği. MT4 Sürümü  |  Kullanım Kılavu
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Smart Stop Manager – Profesyonel hassasiyetle otomatik stop-loss yönetimi Genel Bakış Smart Stop Manager, Smart Stop ürün serisinin yürütme katmanıdır. Birden fazla açık pozisyonda yapılandırılmış, güvenilir ve tamamen otomatik stop-loss yönetimi isteyen trader’lar için tasarlanmıştır. Tüm açık işlemleri sürekli izler, Smart Stop piyasa yapısı mantığını kullanarak en uygun stop seviyesini hesaplar ve stopları net ve şeffaf kurallarla otomatik olarak günceller. İster tek bir varlıkla işlem yapı
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 için ticari kopyalayıcı, МetaТrader 5 platformu için bir ticari kopyalayıcıdır   . arasındaki   forex işlemlerini kopyalar.       COPYLOT MT5 sürümü için   herhangi bir hesap   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 (veya COPYLOT MT4 sürümü için   MT4 -   MT4 MT5   -  MT4) Güvenilir fotokopi makinesi! MT4 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri Ayrıca МТ4 terminali   (МТ4   -  
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT5'inize kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir arayüzde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü dakikalar içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT4 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek isterseniz lütfen kullanıcı kı
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
Yardımcı programlar
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-profit  functions - Invalidation leves - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Works with any assets and account types Really feels
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Yardımcı programlar
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Kopyalayıcı Kedi MT5) , günümüzün ticaret zorluklarına yönelik tasarlanmış yerel bir ticaret kopyalayıcısı ve eksiksiz risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firması zorluklarından kişisel portföy yönetimine kadar, sağlam yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş ticaret işleme kombinasyonu ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modunda çalışır, piyasa ve bekleyen emirlerin, ticaret değişikliklerini
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid Manual, sipariş ızgarasıyla çalışmak için kullanılan bir ticaret yardımcı programıdır. Yardımcı program evrenseldir, esnek ayarlara ve sezgisel bir arayüze sahiptir. Sadece kayıpların ortalaması yönünde değil, aynı zamanda kazanç artışı yönünde de bir emir ızgarası ile çalışır. Tüccarın bir emir ızgarası oluşturmasına ve eşlik etmesine gerek yoktur, bu yardımcı programı yapacaktır. Emri açmanız yeterlidir ve Grid manual otomatik olarak ona bir emir ızgarası oluşturacak ve kapanana kadar ona
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Yardımcı programlar
OrderManager 'ı Tanıtıyoruz: MT5 için Devrim Niteliğinde Bir Yardımcı Program Yepyeni Order Manager yardımcı programı ile MetaTrader 5 için işlemlerinizi bir profesyonel gibi yönetin. Basitlik ve kullanım kolaylığı göz önünde bulundurularak tasarlanmış olan Order Manager, her işlemle ilişkilendirilen riski kolayca tanımlamanıza ve görselleştirmenize olanak tanır, böylece bilinçli kararlar alabilir ve ticaret stratejinizi optimize edebilirsiniz. OrderManager hakkında daha fazla bilgi için lütfen
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Yatırım Sermayenizi Zahmetsizce Koruyun Yatırım sermayenizi korumak, onu büyütmek kadar önemlidir. KT Equity Protector, kişisel risk yöneticiniz olarak hesabınızın öz sermayesini sürekli izler ve önceden belirlenmiş kar hedeflerine veya zarar durdur seviyelerine ulaşıldığında tüm açık ve bekleyen emirleri kapatarak kayıpları önler veya karları güvence altına alır. Duygusal kararlar yok, tahmin yürütmeye gerek yok — sadece sizin yerinize yorulmadan çalışan güvenilir bir sermaye koruma sistemi. KT
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT5'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram'dan MT5'e işlemlerinizi basitleştirin, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan işlem sinyallerini doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 5 platformunuza kopyalayan modern araç. Bu güçlü çözüm hassas sinyal yürütme, kapsamlı özelleştirme seçenekleri sağlar, zamandan tasarruf sağlar ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Temel Özellikler Doğrudan Telegram API Entegrasyonu Telefon numarası ve güvenli kod ile kimlik
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Yardımcı programlar
Bu ürün, haber saatlerinde tüm uzman danışmanları ve manüel grafikleri filtreler, böylece manüel ticaret kurulumlarınızı veya diğer uzman danışmanlar tarafından girilen işlemleri yok edebilecek ani fiyat dalgalanmaları konusunda endişelenmenize gerek kalmaz. Bu ürün, herhangi bir haber yayınlanmadan önce açık pozisyonlarınızı ve bekleyen emirlerinizi yönetebilen tam bir sipariş yönetim sistemi ile birlikte gelir.   The News Filter'ı   satın aldığınızda, gelecekteki uzman danışmanlar için yerleşi
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Yardımcı programlar
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5 için saniye bazlı grafikler oluşturmanıza olanak sağlayan eşsiz bir araçtır. Seconds Chart sayesinde saniye cinsinden zaman dilimleriyle grafik oluşturabilir, standart dakika veya saatlik grafiklerde mümkün olmayan esneklik ve analiz hassasiyetine ulaşabilirsiniz. Örneğin, S15 zaman dilimi 15 saniyelik mum çubuklarını ifade eder. Desteklenen özel sembollerle herhangi bir gösterge ve danışman kullanabilirsiniz. Onlarla çalışmak, standart grafiklerde işlem yapmak kadar
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Cerberus the Equity Watcher , hesap öz sermayenizi sürekli olarak izleyen ve hatalı EA'ların veya isteğe bağlı bir tüccarsanız duygusal davranışınızın neden olduğu büyük düşüşlerden kaçınan bir risk yönetimi aracıdır. Hatalar içerebilecek veya beklenmedik piyasa koşullarında iyi performans göstermeyebilecek EA'lara güvenen sistematik tüccarlar için son derece yararlıdır. Cerberus, bir minimum öz sermaye değeri ve (isteğe bağlı olarak) bir maksimum değer belirlemenize izin verir, bunlardan herhan
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Yardımcı programlar
DashPlus , MetaTrader 5 platformunda işlem verimliliğinizi ve etkinliğinizi artırmak için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir işlem yönetim aracıdır. Risk hesaplama, emir yönetimi, gelişmiş ızgara sistemleri, grafik tabanlı araçlar ve performans analitiği gibi kapsamlı bir özellik yelpazesi sunar. Temel Özellikler 1. Kurtarma Izgarası Olumsuz piyasa koşullarında işlemleri yönetmek için ortalama alma ve esnek bir ızgara sistemi uygular. İşlem kurtarma çabalarını optimize etmek için stratejik giriş ve çıkış
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Chart Sync - terminal pencerelerindeki grafik nesnelerini senkronize etmek için tasarlanmıştır. TradePanel'e ek olarak kullanılabilir. Satın almadan önce Demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo burada . Çalışmak için, nesneleri diğer grafiklere kopyalamanız gereken göstergeyi grafiğe yükleyin. Bu grafikte oluşturulan grafik nesneler, aynı sembole sahip tüm grafiklere otomatik olarak kopyalanacaktır. Ayrıca grafik nesnelerinde yapılan değişiklikleri de kopyalayacaktır. Giriş par
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Bneu Trade Manager
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Yardımcı programlar
**Bneu Trade Manager** is a trading utility Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to assist traders in managing their trading operations through a visual panel interface. This free version provides essential trade management tools suitable for manual traders who want to manage trades efficiently using a graphical interface. **Main Functionality** **Visual Trade Management:** The utility provides drag-and-drop horizontal lines on the chart for stop loss and take profit placement. Users can
FREE
Bneu Prop Firm Manager
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Yardımcı programlar
**Bneu Prop Firm Challenge Manager** is a trading utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to assist traders participating in proprietary trading firm evaluation challenges. This free version monitors account metrics, tracks challenge progress, and displays rule compliance status with pre-configured prop firm presets. **Free Version Features** **Prop Firm Presets** - Pre-configured rule sets for common proprietary trading firms - FTMO preset with corresponding rule parameters - MyForexFunds (MFF) pr
FREE
Bneu Trade Journal
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Yardımcı programlar
**Bneu Trade Journal** is a trade analytics and journaling utility for MetaTrader 5. The utility automatically captures trade history, calculates statistics, and displays performance metrics. This free version provides basic analytics for the last 100 trades with CSV export functionality. **Free Version Features** **Automatic Trade Capture** - Automatically records closed trades from account history - Filter by magic number to track specific EA trades - Filter by symbol to track specific instr
FREE
Bneu Trade Copier
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Yardımcı programlar
### Overview **Bneu Trade Copier** is a professional trade copying utility for MetaTrader 5 that allows you to automatically copy trades from one master account to multiple slave accounts in real-time. Perfect for: - Prop firm traders managing multiple funded accounts - Account managers distributing trades to client accounts - Traders who want to copy trades to backup accounts ###  Key Features **Real-Time Trade Copying** - Instantly copy BUY/SELL orders from master to slave accounts - File
FREE
Bneu Prop Firm Simulator
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Yardımcı programlar
Practice Prop Firm Challenges Risk-Free Bneu Prop Firm Simulator FREE is a simulation utility for MetaTrader 5 that allows traders to practice prop firm challenges on demo accounts before risking real money on actual challenges. Track your progress, monitor rule compliance, and understand how prop firm rules work in real-time. Why Use a Prop Firm Simulator? - Practice challenge rules on demo accounts before paying for real challenges - Understand how daily loss and drawdown calculations work
FREE
Bneu Trade Manager Pro
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Yardımcı programlar
**Bneu Trade Manager Pro** is an advanced trading utility Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that extends the functionality of the free version with automated trade management features, risk protection systems, and compliance tools for proprietary trading firm challenges. **All Free Version Features Included** All features from the free version are included in the PRO version. This includes visual trade management with drag-and-drop lines, risk-based position sizing, one-click order execution, p
Bneu Prop Firm Challenge Manager Pro
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Yardımcı programlar
**Bneu Prop Firm Challenge Manager Pro** is a trading utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to assist traders participating in proprietary trading firm evaluation challenges. The utility monitors account metrics, tracks challenge progress, and provides protection features to help maintain compliance with challenge rules. **Main Features** **Prop Firm Presets** - Pre-configured rule sets for common proprietary trading firms - FTMO preset with corresponding rule parameters - MyForexFunds (MFF) pres
BNEU Trade Journal PRO
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Yardımcı programlar
**Bneu Trade Journal Pro** is a trade analytics and journaling utility for MetaTrader 5. The utility automatically captures trade history, calculates comprehensive statistics, displays performance metrics, and exports reports in CSV format. All functionality is implemented natively in MQL5 with no external dependencies. **Main Features** **Automatic Trade Capture** - Automatically records all closed trades from account history - Filter by magic number to track specific EA trades - Filter by s
Bneu Trade Copier Pro
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Yardımcı programlar
**Bneu Trade Copier Pro** is a trade copying utility for MetaTrader 5 that enables copying trades from a master account to multiple slave accounts. The utility supports various lot sizing methods, symbol mapping, trade filtering, and provides a monitoring dashboard. **Main Features** **Master/Slave Architecture** - Configure as Master account to broadcast trade signals - Configure as Slave account to receive and execute trades - Support for up to 50 slave accounts per master - File-based sign
Bneu Prop Firm Simulator Pro
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Yardımcı programlar
Practice Prop Firm Challenges Risk-Free Bneu Prop Firm Simulator PRO is a specialized simulation utility for MetaTrader 5 that allows traders to practice prop firm challenges on demo accounts before risking real money on actual challenges. Track your progress, monitor rule compliance, and analyze your trading performance with detailed violation logging and result exports. Why Use a Prop Firm Simulator? - Practice challenge rules on demo accounts before paying for real challenges - Understand
Bneu News Filter Pro
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Yardımcı programlar
## Full Product Description **Bneu News Filter Pro** is a trading utility Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to monitor economic calendar events and manage trading activity during high-impact news releases. The utility provides automatic position protection, real-time spread monitoring, and optional news trading functionality through a visual panel interface. ### Main Functionality **Economic Calendar Integration:** - Automatic retrieval of economic calendar events from MetaTrader 5 bu
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt