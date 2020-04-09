Bneu News Filter

## Full Product Description

**Bneu News Filter** is a trading utility Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to monitor economic calendar events and protect trading activity during high-impact news releases. The utility provides automatic position management and a visual panel interface for monitoring upcoming events.

### Main Functionality

**Economic Calendar Integration:**
- Automatic retrieval of economic calendar events from MetaTrader 5 built-in calendar
- Monitoring of 3 major currencies: USD, EUR, GBP
- Display of upcoming events with time, name, currency, and impact level
- Calendar panel showing next 3 upcoming events
- Automatic event filtering based on importance level (Low, Medium, High)

**Impact Classification:**
- Classification of events into impact levels: None, Low, Medium, High
- Color-coded impact indicators on panel display
- Configurable filtering to monitor specific impact levels only

**Protection Mode Options:**
- No Protection: Monitoring only without automatic actions
- Pause Only: Block new trades during news period without closing positions
- Close and Pause: Close all positions and pending orders then block new trades

**Time Settings:**
- Fixed protection timing: 15 minutes before and 30 minutes after events
- Automatic protection activation and deactivation based on event timing
- Manual start and stop buttons for immediate control

**Symbol Filtering:**
- Automatic identification of symbols affected by USD, EUR, GBP currencies
- Protection applies to pairs containing monitored currencies

**Panel Interface:**
- Draggable panel with customizable position
- Transparent background option with adjustable opacity
- Status display showing protection state and next event
- Countdown timer to next scheduled event
- Impact level indicator
- Manual control buttons: Start, Stop, Calendar, Settings, Upgrade
- Affected pairs display

**Calendar Panel:**
- View of next 3 upcoming events
- Event list sorted by time
- Time, event name, currency, and impact columns
- Close button to hide panel

### Technical Specifications

**System Requirements:**
- MetaTrader 5 platform
- Built-in Economic Calendar access enabled
- Compatible with any account type
- Works on any chart and timeframe
- Does not require additional libraries or DLL files

**Input Parameters:**

**Panel Settings:**
- Panel X position: Horizontal position on chart (default: 20)
- Panel Y position: Vertical position on chart (default: 20)
- Transparent background: Enable transparent panel mode (default: false)
- Background opacity: Transparency level 0-100% (default: 50)

**Protection Settings:**
- Protection mode: Select from None, Pause Only, or Close and Pause (default: Close and Pause)
- Auto-start: Automatic protection on attachment (default: true)

**Impact Filter:**
- Filter low impact: Monitor low importance events (default: false)
- Filter medium impact: Monitor medium importance events (default: true)
- Filter high impact: Monitor high importance events (default: true)

**Advanced Settings:**
- Update interval: Calendar refresh frequency in seconds (default: 60)
- Close pending: Close pending orders during protection (default: true)
- Log events: Write events to journal (default: true)

### Limitations of Free Version

The free version provides core news monitoring and protection features with the following limitations:

**Currency Limitation:**
- Free version monitors USD, EUR, GBP only
- PRO version monitors all 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, CAD, NZD)

**Calendar Limitation:**
- Free version displays 3 upcoming events
- PRO version displays unlimited events with scrollable list

**Timing Limitation:**
- Free version uses fixed timing (15 min before, 30 min after)
- PRO version allows customizable timing parameters

**Protection Mode Limitation:**
- Free version includes None, Pause Only, Close and Pause modes
- PRO version adds Hedge mode for hedging positions instead of closing

**Feature Limitations:**
- Extreme event detection (NFP, FOMC, CPI) available in PRO only
- Spread monitoring and alerts available in PRO only
- News trading (straddle orders) available in PRO only
- CSV export functionality available in PRO only
- Specific symbol monitoring available in PRO only

### Operation Instructions

**Initial Setup:**
1. Attach the Expert Advisor to any chart in MetaTrader 5
2. Ensure Economic Calendar access is enabled in platform settings
3. Configure protection mode according to preference
4. Select impact levels to monitor using filter options
5. Adjust panel position as needed

**Daily Usage:**
1. Panel displays automatically on chart attachment
2. Monitor upcoming events shown on panel (USD, EUR, GBP)
3. View countdown timer to next scheduled event
4. Protection activates automatically based on fixed timing
5. Manual Start/Stop buttons available for immediate control
6. Open Calendar button to view next 3 events
7. Settings button displays current configuration

### Use Cases

- Traders who want to avoid trading during major USD, EUR, GBP news releases
- Users seeking automatic position protection during key economic events
- Manual traders who want basic news event monitoring
- Traders who want to close positions before announcements
- Users evaluating news filter functionality before upgrading to PRO
- Traders participating in challenges with news avoidance requirements

### Important Notes

- This utility monitors economic calendar events available in MetaTrader 5
- Calendar data availability depends on broker and platform settings
- Protection features execute based on configured parameters
- Free version monitors USD, EUR, GBP currencies only
- Free version uses fixed timing (15 min before, 30 min after)
- Event timing is based on scheduled release times in economic calendar
- Users should verify economic calendar data accuracy with their broker
- Testing on demo account recommended before live trading use
- This utility provides monitoring and protection tools
- The utility does not generate trading signals
- Users remain responsible for trading decisions

### Upgrade to PRO

The PRO version includes additional features:
- 8 currency monitoring (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, CAD, NZD)
- Unlimited calendar events with scrolling
- Customizable timing parameters
- Hedge protection mode
- Extreme event detection (NFP, FOMC, CPI)
- Real-time spread monitoring
- News trading with straddle orders
- CSV export functionality
- Specific symbol monitoring

### System Compatibility

- Compatible with MetaTrader 5 platform
- Works with all brokers supporting MetaTrader 5
- Supports all trading instruments and currency pairs
- Functions on all chart timeframes
- Requires built-in Economic Calendar functionality
- Does not require external data sources or DLL files

---

## Compliance with MQL5 Market Rules

### Rule Compliance Checklist

 **Product Name:** Descriptive, professional, no superlatives  
 **No Profit Guarantees:** No claims about trading results  
 **Accurate Description:** All features accurately described  
 **No External Links:** Description contains no external website links  
 **English Language:** All text in English  
 **Factual Information:** Description focuses on functionality  
 **No Backtest Claims:** No trading performance claims  
 **No Superlatives:** Description uses factual language  
 **Proper Categorization:** Correctly categorized as Expert Advisor/Utility  
 **Clear Limitations:** Free version limitations clearly stated  
 **Technical Accuracy:** All specifications accurate  

### Required Disclaimers

- This product is a trading utility tool for monitoring and protection
- The utility does not generate trading signals
- Trading involves risk of loss
- Calendar data accuracy depends on MetaTrader 5 platform and broker
- Protection features help manage risk but do not eliminate it
- Users should test on demo accounts before live trading
- All features require proper configuration and understanding
- Users remain responsible for trading decisions

---

## Screenshots Recommendations

### Required Screenshots for Marketplace

1. Main panel on chart showing protection status and upcoming event
2. Calendar panel with 3 upcoming events
3. Panel during active protection period
4. Input parameters window showing all configurable settings
5. Comparison with PRO version features

### Screenshot Requirements

- All screenshots must show English text
- Input parameters displayed in English
- Panel interface labels in English
- Clear demonstration of functionality
- Actual product interface only

---

## Support Information

**Documentation:** User documentation included with product  
**Support Contact:** Available through MQL5 Service Desk  
**Version Updates:** Free updates for functionality improvements  
**Compatibility:** Compatible with current MetaTrader 5 versions  

---
