VConnect Ticks Data Validator

V-Connect Tick Data Validator is a utility for MetaTrader 5. It checks each tick and rejects invalid data.


Features

- Checks bid and ask prices

- Checks spread and time

- Uses only MQL5 functions

- Logs results in the Experts tab

- Real-time filtering:

- Negative or zero spreads

- Stale timestamps (>60 seconds)

- Reversed bid/ask

- **<1ms overhead** — runs on low-spec VPS

- **Journal audit trail** — "TICK PASSED" / "TICK REJECTED"

How to Use

Attach to a chart. In your EA:

if (validate_tick(tick.bid, tick.ask, tick.time, (int)spread))

   // Your code here

The utility helps keep data clean for strategies.


Free. Support via MQL5 chat.


Built by V-Connect.

Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt