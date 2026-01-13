Practice Prop Firm Challenges Risk-Free





Bneu Prop Firm Simulator PRO is a specialized simulation utility for MetaTrader 5 that allows traders to practice prop firm challenges on demo accounts before risking real money on actual challenges. Track your progress, monitor rule compliance, and analyze your trading performance with detailed violation logging and result exports.





Why Use a Prop Firm Simulator?





- Practice challenge rules on demo accounts before paying for real challenges

- Understand how daily loss and drawdown calculations work in real-time

- Build discipline by trading within strict rule constraints

- Analyze your trading patterns with detailed attempt history

- Export simulation results for performance review

- Test different account sizes and prop firm presets





Key Features





Prop Firm Rule Simulation

- Profit target tracking with progress bar visualization

- Maximum daily loss monitoring with automatic daily reset

- Maximum drawdown calculation from peak balance

- Minimum trading days counter

- Time limit tracking with days remaining display

- Weekend holding rule enforcement

- Consistency rule support





Built-in Prop Firm Presets

- FTMO challenge rules (Phase 1 and Phase 2)

- MyForexFunds (MFF) preset with weekend restrictions

- The5ers preset with unlimited time

- FundedNext preset

- Custom configuration for any prop firm rules





Simulation Control

- START button to begin simulation

- STOP button to end simulation manually

- RESET button to clear data and start fresh

- Auto-start option on EA attachment

- Auto-stop when profit target reached or violation occurs





Account Size Simulation

- Simulate $5,000 account

- Simulate $10,000 account

- Simulate $25,000 account

- Simulate $50,000 account

- Simulate $100,000 account

- Simulate $200,000 account

- Use actual account balance option





Real-Time Violation Detection

- Automatic detection of daily loss limit breach

- Automatic detection of maximum drawdown breach

- Weekend holding violation alerts

- Time limit expiry notification

- Visual alerts displayed on panel

- Sound alerts for immediate notification

- Detailed violation logging with timestamps





Visual Progress Dashboard

- Compact panel with status indicator

- Color-coded progress bars for all metrics

- Current profit/loss display in dollars and percentage

- Peak balance tracking

- Days elapsed and remaining counter

- Trading days completed counter

- Horizontally draggable panel





PRO Features - Export and History

- Export simulation results to CSV file

- Automatic export on simulation completion

- Attempt history storage (up to 50 attempts)

- View history button for quick review

- Detailed pass/fail breakdown per rule

- Violation log with timestamps and values





Input Parameters





Panel Settings

- Panel X position - Horizontal position on chart (default: 20)

- Panel Y position - Vertical position on chart (default: 20)

- Enable transparent background mode - Toggle panel transparency

- Background opacity % - Panel opacity level 0-100 (default: 50)





Simulation Settings

- Simulated account size - Select account size to simulate ($5K-$200K or Actual Balance)

- Auto-start on attach - Automatically begin simulation when EA attached





Prop Firm Preset

- Prop firm preset - Select from FTMO, MFF, The5ers, FundedNext, or Custom

- Challenge phase - Phase 1 or Phase 2 rules





Custom Rules (when Custom selected)

- Profit target % - Target profit percentage (default: 10.0)

- Max daily loss % - Maximum daily loss allowed (default: 5.0)

- Max drawdown % - Maximum drawdown allowed (default: 10.0)

- Min trading days - Minimum trading days required (default: 4)

- Time limit days - Challenge duration, 0 = unlimited (default: 30)

- No weekend holding rule - Enforce no positions over weekend

- Consistency % - Consistency rule percentage, 0 = disabled





Display Settings

- Show progress bars - Display visual progress bars

- Show violation alerts - Display alert popups on violations

- Play alert sounds - Enable sound notifications

- Progress bar color - Color for progress indicators (default: DodgerBlue)

- Success color - Color for success states (default: Lime)

- Warning color - Color for 80%+ threshold (default: Orange)

- Danger color - Color for violations (default: Red)





Export Settings (PRO)

- Auto-export on completion - Automatically export results when simulation ends

- Export path - Custom export folder, empty = MQL5/Files





Prop Firm Preset Details





FTMO

- Profit Target: 10%

- Max Daily Loss: 5%

- Max Drawdown: 5%

- Consistency Rule: 30%

- Min Trading Days: 5

- Time Limit: 30 days

- Weekend Holding: Allowed





MyForexFunds (MFF)

- Profit Target: 8%

- Max Daily Loss: 5%

- Max Drawdown: 5%

- Consistency Rule: 25%

- Min Trading Days: 5

- Time Limit: 30 days

- Weekend Holding: Not Allowed





The5ers

- Profit Target: 6%

- Max Daily Loss: 5%

- Max Drawdown: 5%

- Consistency Rule: None

- Min Trading Days: 5

- Time Limit: Unlimited

- Weekend Holding: Allowed





FundedNext

- Profit Target: 10%

- Max Daily Loss: 5%

- Max Drawdown: 5%

- Consistency Rule: None

- Min Trading Days: 5

- Time Limit: 30 days

- Weekend Holding: Allowed





How to Use





1. Attach the EA to any chart in MetaTrader 5

2. Select your prop firm preset from input parameters

3. Choose the simulated account size

4. Set challenge phase (1 or 2)

5. Click START button to begin simulation

6. Trade normally on your demo account

7. Monitor progress through the dashboard

8. Respond to violation alerts if triggered

9. Simulation auto-stops when target reached or violation occurs

10. Click EXPORT to save results to CSV file

11. Click HISTORY to view past attempts





CSV Export Contents





- Simulation details (attempt number, prop firm, phase, account size)

- Challenge rules applied

- Final result (PASS or FAIL)

- Performance metrics (profit achieved, max drawdown, daily loss)

- Rule compliance breakdown (pass/fail per rule)

- Complete violation log with timestamps





Dashboard Status Indicators





- NOT STARTED (Gray) - Simulation ready to begin

- RUNNING (Green) - Simulation in progress

- PAUSED (Orange) - Simulation temporarily paused

- PASSED (Green) - Challenge requirements met

- FAILED (Red) - Rule violation detected





Technical Specifications





- Platform: MetaTrader 5

- Language: MQL5 (100% native code)

- File Format: Compiled EX5

- External Dependencies: None

- DLL Required: No





Notes





- This is a SIMULATION tool for practice purposes

- Daily loss tracking resets at start of each new trading day

- Drawdown calculated from peak balance reached during simulation

- Trading days count only when positions are opened

- Violation detection is real-time and automatic

- Panel is horizontally draggable (vertical position fixed)

- Attempt history persists while EA remains on chart

- Export files saved to MQL5/Files folder by default

- Always verify current prop firm rules with official documentation





Support





- Contact through MQL5 marketplace messaging system

- Regular updates for MetaTrader 5 compatibility

- Product updates provided at no additional cost





---





