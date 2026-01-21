Starship EA is Plug & Play MT5 expert advisor based on powerful time range breakout edge, which brings outstanding steady results on USDJPY without using any grid or martingale systems.

Focus is on long term steady data driven performance, not quick account flipping.

Very minimal optimization ensures steady results on live markets and avoids curve fitting.

EA does not use TP. Exits are time based, closing trades at optimal hour when volatility decreasing at the end of the day.

EA is designed for standard brokers that uses GMT+2/3. It is the most common one, used by 90% of brokers worldwide.



Prop firm specific Functions:

Built in randomizer slightly offsets entries, exits and SL distances to ensure uniqueness for every user which is important for prop firms rules compliance.

Daily drawdown protection allow you to define daily drawdown rule in % protecting you from accidental breach.

Important! Be aware that EA trades and holds trades during news to take advantage of high volatility moves, so make sure your Prop firm account allows news trading, such as FTMO swing account and similar.

Symbol: USDJPY

Installation: Simply place Starship EA on any USDJPY timeframe, set Risk per trade and unique magic number. EA will start trading on next day.

Testing: