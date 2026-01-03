Alert Line Manager – FREE is a simple and reliable MT5 indicator that alerts you when price crosses horizontal lines.

Designed for manual traders who work with key price levels.

Features:

Alerts on horizontal line crossing

Popup and sound notifications

Alert cooldown to prevent spam

Alerts ON / OFF button on chart

Works on any symbol and timeframe

Limitations:

Horizontal lines only

No trend lines, channels or Fibonacci

No push notifications

🔔 Alert Settings

Alert sound file

Sound file played when price crosses a horizontal line.

Leave empty to disable sound alerts.

Alert cooldown (seconds)

Minimum time interval between alerts for the same line.

Prevents repeated alerts when price fluctuates near the level.

Paid and Pro versions with extended functionality are planned.

⭐ If you find this indicator useful, please leave a review — it helps improve future versions.