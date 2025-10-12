Smart Entry Levels Fractal ATR

Smart Entry Levels - Fractal and ATR Based Indicator

Identifies entry zones using classical fractal detection and ATR-based volatility measurement. Displays support and resistance zones with real-time alerts.

Key Features

Upper Zone - Resistance areas based on fractal highs

- Resistance areas based on fractal highs Lower Zone - Support areas based on fractal lows

- Support areas based on fractal lows ATR-based sizing - Zones adapt to market volatility

- Zones adapt to market volatility Non-repainting - Uses only closed bar data

- Uses only closed bar data Real-time alerts - Popup and sound notifications when price touches zones

- Popup and sound notifications when price touches zones Customizable colors - Adjust zone appearance to your preference

- Adjust zone appearance to your preference Hide/Show buttons - Quick toggle for zone visibility

How to Use

Buy Setup: Price reaches Lower Zone (green) - Wait for confirmation before entering long positions

Sell Setup: Price reaches Upper Zone (red) - Wait for confirmation before entering short positions

Stop Loss: Consider placing stop loss approximately one ATR distance from zone boundary

Recommended Timeframes: H1 and H4 for more stable zones. Can be used on M5-D1.

Main Settings

ATR Period: 14 (default)

14 (default) ATR Multiplier: 1.2 (controls zone thickness)

1.2 (controls zone thickness) Fractal Depth: 2 (classical fractal pattern)

2 (classical fractal pattern) Lookback Bars: 200 (scans last 200 bars)

200 (scans last 200 bars) Alerts: Popup and sound notifications available

Popup and sound notifications available Colors: Fully customizable

Disclaimer

Risk Warning: Trading involves significant risk of loss. This indicator does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always practice proper risk management and only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

