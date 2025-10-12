Smart Entry Levels Fractal ATR
- Nguyen Thanh Trieu
- Sürüm: 1.0
Identifies entry zones using classical fractal detection and ATR-based volatility measurement. Displays support and resistance zones with real-time alerts.
Key Features
- Upper Zone - Resistance areas based on fractal highs
- Lower Zone - Support areas based on fractal lows
- ATR-based sizing - Zones adapt to market volatility
- Non-repainting - Uses only closed bar data
- Real-time alerts - Popup and sound notifications when price touches zones
- Customizable colors - Adjust zone appearance to your preference
- Hide/Show buttons - Quick toggle for zone visibility
How to Use
Buy Setup: Price reaches Lower Zone (green) - Wait for confirmation before entering long positions
Sell Setup: Price reaches Upper Zone (red) - Wait for confirmation before entering short positions
Stop Loss: Consider placing stop loss approximately one ATR distance from zone boundary
Recommended Timeframes: H1 and H4 for more stable zones. Can be used on M5-D1.
Main Settings
- ATR Period: 14 (default)
- ATR Multiplier: 1.2 (controls zone thickness)
- Fractal Depth: 2 (classical fractal pattern)
- Lookback Bars: 200 (scans last 200 bars)
- Alerts: Popup and sound notifications available
- Colors: Fully customizable
Disclaimer
Risk Warning: Trading involves significant risk of loss. This indicator does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always practice proper risk management and only trade with capital you can afford to lose.
Copyright 2025