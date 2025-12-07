Smart Trading Dashboard for MetaTrader 5

Smart Trading Dashboard is a professional multilingual control panel that consolidates all key trading elements into a single convenient interface. No more switching between tabs—all important data and tools are now right in front of you!

🚀 KEY FEATURES

📊 All Data at a Glance

Account: Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Free Margin

Instrument: Bid, Ask, Spread in points

Open Positions: Number of Buy/Sell, Volume in lots, Profit per symbol

Total Profit: Overall result for all account positions

⚡ Quick Actions with One Click

BUY/SELL: Open market orders with selected lot size

Close All: Instant close of all positions with a result report

Close Profitable: Close only profitable positions

Hedging: Automatic balancing of Buy/Sell volume

🎛 Flexible Lot Management

7 preset values (0.01, 0.05, 0.1, 0.2, 0.5, 1.0, 2.0)

Manual entry of any value with automatic rounding

Visual highlighting of the selected lot

🌍 International Support

6 interface languages: English, Russian, Spanish, German, Italian, French

Automatic switching of all texts and messages

✨ BENEFITS FOR TRADERS

Time-Saving: All operations in 1-2 clicks, Auto-updating data (configurable interval), Quick switching between lots

Risk Control: Real-time margin level visibility, High spread warnings, Free margin check before order opening

Customization Convenience: Adjustable color scheme to match your style, Choice of font and text size, Enable/disable needed sections, Adjustable refresh rate

🛠 TECHNICAL FEATURES

Reliability: Trading permission check, Server connection monitoring, Operation success confirmation, Detailed error messages

Professional Functions: Required margin calculation before opening, Automatic lot rounding according to symbol step, Consideration of swaps and commissions in profit calculation, Works with positions across all symbols

User-Friendly Interface: Modern design with shadows and gradients, Color indicators (green/red for profit/loss), Informative dialog boxes, Logical element arrangement

📈 WHO IS THIS TOOL FOR?

Beginner Traders: Everything needed in one place, Simple and intuitive interface, Protection against input errors

Active Traders: Fast operation execution, Convenient lot management, Quick hedging

Professionals: Detailed statistics, Risk control, Customization to fit trading style

Multi-Currency Traders: Total profit across the entire portfolio, Fast closure of all positions, Margin management

🎯 WHY CHOOSE SMART DASHBOARD?

Saves time—fewer clicks, more trading

Reduces errors—checks before every operation

Full control—all information before your eyes

Flexibility—configurable to your needs

Reliability—stable operation under any conditions

💡 USAGE TIPS

For Scalping: Set refresh interval to 500 ms

For Long-Term Trading: Disable auto-update to save resources

For Risk Management: Always monitor the margin level on the panel

For Fast Operations: Use terminal hotkeys together with the panel

🔧 REQUIREMENTS & COMPATIBILITY

Terminal: MetaTrader 5

Brokers: Any supporting MQL5

Accounts: Hedging and Netting

📞 SUPPORT & UPDATES

Purchasing Smart Trading Dashboard grants you: