Smart Trading Dashboard
- Yardımcı programlar
- Sergei Vardakov
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Smart Trading Dashboard for MetaTrader 5
Smart Trading Dashboard is a professional multilingual control panel that consolidates all key trading elements into a single convenient interface. No more switching between tabs—all important data and tools are now right in front of you!
🚀 KEY FEATURES
📊 All Data at a Glance
-
Account: Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Free Margin
-
Instrument: Bid, Ask, Spread in points
-
Open Positions: Number of Buy/Sell, Volume in lots, Profit per symbol
-
Total Profit: Overall result for all account positions
⚡ Quick Actions with One Click
-
BUY/SELL: Open market orders with selected lot size
-
Close All: Instant close of all positions with a result report
-
Close Profitable: Close only profitable positions
-
Hedging: Automatic balancing of Buy/Sell volume
🎛 Flexible Lot Management
-
7 preset values (0.01, 0.05, 0.1, 0.2, 0.5, 1.0, 2.0)
-
Manual entry of any value with automatic rounding
-
Visual highlighting of the selected lot
🌍 International Support
-
6 interface languages: English, Russian, Spanish, German, Italian, French
-
Automatic switching of all texts and messages
✨ BENEFITS FOR TRADERS
-
Time-Saving: All operations in 1-2 clicks, Auto-updating data (configurable interval), Quick switching between lots
-
Risk Control: Real-time margin level visibility, High spread warnings, Free margin check before order opening
-
Customization Convenience: Adjustable color scheme to match your style, Choice of font and text size, Enable/disable needed sections, Adjustable refresh rate
🛠 TECHNICAL FEATURES
-
Reliability: Trading permission check, Server connection monitoring, Operation success confirmation, Detailed error messages
-
Professional Functions: Required margin calculation before opening, Automatic lot rounding according to symbol step, Consideration of swaps and commissions in profit calculation, Works with positions across all symbols
-
User-Friendly Interface: Modern design with shadows and gradients, Color indicators (green/red for profit/loss), Informative dialog boxes, Logical element arrangement
📈 WHO IS THIS TOOL FOR?
-
Beginner Traders: Everything needed in one place, Simple and intuitive interface, Protection against input errors
-
Active Traders: Fast operation execution, Convenient lot management, Quick hedging
-
Professionals: Detailed statistics, Risk control, Customization to fit trading style
-
Multi-Currency Traders: Total profit across the entire portfolio, Fast closure of all positions, Margin management
🎯 WHY CHOOSE SMART DASHBOARD?
-
Saves time—fewer clicks, more trading
-
Reduces errors—checks before every operation
-
Full control—all information before your eyes
-
Flexibility—configurable to your needs
-
Reliability—stable operation under any conditions
💡 USAGE TIPS
-
For Scalping: Set refresh interval to 500 ms
-
For Long-Term Trading: Disable auto-update to save resources
-
For Risk Management: Always monitor the margin level on the panel
-
For Fast Operations: Use terminal hotkeys together with the panel
🔧 REQUIREMENTS & COMPATIBILITY
-
Terminal: MetaTrader 5
-
Brokers: Any supporting MQL5
-
Accounts: Hedging and Netting
📞 SUPPORT & UPDATES
Purchasing Smart Trading Dashboard grants you:
-
Free updates
-
Technical support for installation and setup
-
Access to future functionality improvements