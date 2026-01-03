Alert Line Manager

Alert Line Manager – FREE is a simple and reliable MT5 indicator that alerts you when price crosses horizontal lines.

Designed for manual traders who work with key price levels.

Features:

  • Alerts on horizontal line crossing

  • Popup and sound notifications

  • Alert cooldown to prevent spam

  • Alerts ON / OFF button on chart

  • Works on any symbol and timeframe

Limitations:

  • Horizontal lines only

  • No trend lines, channels or Fibonacci

  • No push notifications

🔔 Alert Settings

Alert sound file
Sound file played when price crosses a horizontal line.
Leave empty to disable sound alerts.

Alert cooldown (seconds)
Minimum time interval between alerts for the same line.
Prevents repeated alerts when price fluctuates near the level.

Paid and Pro versions with extended functionality are planned.

⭐ If you find this indicator useful, please leave a review — it helps improve future versions.
作者的更多信息
High Low Today
Sergei Vardakov
指标
High Low Today  (MT5) is a free, easy-to-use MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays the current day’s High and Low price levels on your chart. It even offers optional push notifications to alert you when the price touches or breaks these key levels. With a clean and minimalist design, it provides valuable intraday insights without cluttering your chart. Marks the current day’s High and Low on the chart (key intraday support/resistance levels) Clean, lightweight, and unobtrusive – only the essenti
FREE
Smart Trading Dashboard
Sergei Vardakov
实用工具
Smart Trading Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 Smart Trading Dashboard is a professional multilingual control panel that consolidates all key trading elements into a single convenient interface. No more switching between tabs—all important data and tools are now right in front of you!   KEY FEATURES   All Data at a Glance Account: Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Free Margin Instrument: Bid, Ask, Spread in points Open Positions: Number of Buy/Sell, Volume in lots, Profit per symbol Total Profit: O
FREE
筛选:
无评论
回复评论