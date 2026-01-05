Session Range

Session Range Lite is a free indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) designed to automatically plot the Asian trading session High and Low on the chart.

The indicator highlights the Asian session range and key price levels that are commonly used for breakout trading, retests, and intraday market structure analysis.

Key features:

  • Automatic calculation of Asian Session High and Low

  • Clear session range visualization

  • Horizontal High / Low levels

  • Price labels with exact level values

  • Stable behavior when scrolling and zooming the chart

  • Works on all MT5 symbols and timeframes

  • No repainting

Best suited for:

  • intraday trading

  • range breakout strategies

  • daily market structure analysis

  • manual trading without automated signals

This indicator is not an Expert Advisor and does not place trades. It provides only objective market information, allowing traders to make their own decisions.

📌 Session Range Lite is a free version.
Advanced features such as additional sessions (London, New York), alerts, and statistics are planned for future releases.

👉 If you find this indicator useful, please consider leaving a review on the product page — your feedback helps further development.


