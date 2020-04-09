Alert Line Manager
- 유틸리티
- Sergei Vardakov
- 버전: 1.0
Alert Line Manager – FREE is a simple and reliable MT5 indicator that alerts you when price crosses horizontal lines.
Designed for manual traders who work with key price levels.
Features:
-
Alerts on horizontal line crossing
-
Popup and sound notifications
-
Alert cooldown to prevent spam
-
Alerts ON / OFF button on chart
-
Works on any symbol and timeframe
Limitations:
-
Horizontal lines only
-
No trend lines, channels or Fibonacci
-
No push notifications
🔔 Alert Settings
Alert sound file
Sound file played when price crosses a horizontal line.
Leave empty to disable sound alerts.
Alert cooldown (seconds)
Minimum time interval between alerts for the same line.
Prevents repeated alerts when price fluctuates near the level.
Paid and Pro versions with extended functionality are planned.⭐ If you find this indicator useful, please leave a review — it helps improve future versions.