MOST Moving Stop Loss Indicator for MT5
- Göstergeler
- Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
MOST – Moving Stop Loss Indicator for MT5
MOST (Moving Stop Loss) is a professional trend-following and signal-generating indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is based on the original concept developed by economist Anıl Özekşi and adapted for MT5 with extended functionality and multiple moving average options.
MOST is designed to act as a dynamic trailing stop while also providing clear BUY and SELL signals, making it suitable for both discretionary traders and systematic strategies.
Core Concept
Unlike classic trailing stop indicators that rely directly on price bars, MOST calculates its stop levels using a percentage-based distance from a moving average.
This approach smooths sudden price fluctuations and reduces false signals caused by short-term volatility.
Key differences compared to traditional trailing stops:
-
Uses a moving average instead of raw price
-
Stop distance is defined as a percentage of the moving average
-
Generates two-directional signals (BUY and SELL), not just trend bias
Trading Logic
-
BUY Signal
Triggered when the Exponential Moving Value (ExMov) crosses above the MOST line
-
SELL Signal
Triggered when ExMov crosses below the MOST line
-
Trend Conditions
-
Long condition: ExMov remains above MOST
-
Short condition: ExMov remains below MOST
-
This structure allows traders to identify both trend direction and entry timing using a single indicator.
Moving Average Flexibility
MOST supports multiple moving average types, allowing adaptation to different market conditions, including sideways and trending markets.
The original developer recommends Variable Moving Average (VAR / VIDYA) for ranging markets.
Available options:
-
SMA – Simple Moving Average
-
EMA – Exponential Moving Average
-
WMA – Weighted Moving Average
-
TMA – Triangular Moving Average
-
VAR – Variable Index Dynamic Average (VIDYA)
-
WWMA – Welles Wilder Moving Average
-
ZLEMA – Zero Lag Exponential Moving Average
-
TSF – Time Series Forecast
-
HULL – Hull Moving Average
Key Features
-
Dynamic moving stop loss based on EMA percentage
-
Clear BUY and SELL arrow signals
-
Adjustable EMA length and stop percentage
-
Multiple moving average calculation methods
-
Suitable for trend following and breakout confirmation
-
Optional alerts and push notifications
-
Built-in visual clarity for fast decision-making
-
Backtesting panel for historical performance analysis
Practical Usage
MOST can be used as:
-
A standalone trend and signal indicator
-
A confirmation tool for Expert Advisors
-
A trailing stop reference for manual trade management
-
A filter to avoid false entries in volatile markets
It works on all symbols and timeframes supported by MetaTrader 5.
Notes
This indicator is provided for educational and analytical purposes only.
No trading system can guarantee profit