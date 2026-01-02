MOST – Moving Stop Loss Indicator for MT5

MOST (Moving Stop Loss) is a professional trend-following and signal-generating indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is based on the original concept developed by economist Anıl Özekşi and adapted for MT5 with extended functionality and multiple moving average options.

MOST is designed to act as a dynamic trailing stop while also providing clear BUY and SELL signals, making it suitable for both discretionary traders and systematic strategies.

Core Concept

Unlike classic trailing stop indicators that rely directly on price bars, MOST calculates its stop levels using a percentage-based distance from a moving average.

This approach smooths sudden price fluctuations and reduces false signals caused by short-term volatility.

Key differences compared to traditional trailing stops:

Uses a moving average instead of raw price

Stop distance is defined as a percentage of the moving average

Generates two-directional signals (BUY and SELL), not just trend bias

Trading Logic

BUY Signal

Triggered when the Exponential Moving Value (ExMov) crosses above the MOST line

SELL Signal

Triggered when ExMov crosses below the MOST line

Trend Conditions Long condition: ExMov remains above MOST Short condition: ExMov remains below MOST



This structure allows traders to identify both trend direction and entry timing using a single indicator.

Moving Average Flexibility

MOST supports multiple moving average types, allowing adaptation to different market conditions, including sideways and trending markets.

The original developer recommends Variable Moving Average (VAR / VIDYA) for ranging markets.

Available options:

SMA – Simple Moving Average

EMA – Exponential Moving Average

WMA – Weighted Moving Average

TMA – Triangular Moving Average

VAR – Variable Index Dynamic Average (VIDYA)

WWMA – Welles Wilder Moving Average

ZLEMA – Zero Lag Exponential Moving Average

TSF – Time Series Forecast

HULL – Hull Moving Average

Key Features

Dynamic moving stop loss based on EMA percentage

Clear BUY and SELL arrow signals

Adjustable EMA length and stop percentage

Multiple moving average calculation methods

Suitable for trend following and breakout confirmation

Optional alerts and push notifications

Built-in visual clarity for fast decision-making

Backtesting panel for historical performance analysis

Practical Usage

MOST can be used as:

A standalone trend and signal indicator

A confirmation tool for Expert Advisors

A trailing stop reference for manual trade management

A filter to avoid false entries in volatile markets

It works on all symbols and timeframes supported by MetaTrader 5.

Notes

This indicator is provided for educational and analytical purposes only.

No trading system can guarantee profit