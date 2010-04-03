CandleSticks Patterns Indicator for MT5

CandleStick Patterns Indicator for MT5 — Professional Pattern Scanner

Bring proven candlestick analysis into your workflow. This indicator automatically scans your chart and highlights high-quality reversal and continuation patterns, so you can react faster and with more confidence.

Check the “More from author” section on the Market page to see our full suite of indicators.

What it does

  • Scans historical and live candles from a user-defined lookback range.

  • Detects and labels major single- and multi-candle patterns with on-chart arrows and tooltips.

  • Sends alerts (terminal, push, email) the moment a valid pattern appears.

  • Includes a lightweight tester panel for quick parameter optimization.

Detectable Patterns

  • Doji (size filter)

  • Hammer, Inverted Hammer, Hanging Man, Shooting Star

  • Bullish/Bearish Engulfing

  • Bullish/Bearish Harami

  • Morning Star, Evening Star

  • Piercing Line, Dark Cloud Cover

  • Bullish Belt, Bullish Kicker, Bearish Kicker

Inputs & Settings

General

  1. Candles to Consider (Lookback) – number of bars to scan.

  2. Doji Size – max body-to-range ratio to qualify as doji.

Pattern Toggles
 3. Show Doji
 4. Show Evening Star
 5. Show Morning Star
 6. Show Hammer
 7. Show Shooting Star
 8. Show Inverted Hammer
 9. Show Bearish Harami
 10. Show Bullish Harami
 11. Show Bearish Engulfing
 12. Show Bullish Engulfing
 13. Show Piercing Line
 14. Show Bullish Belt
 15. Show Bullish Kicker
 16. Show Bearish Kicker
 17. Show Hanging Man
 18. Show Dark Cloud Cover

Alerts & Tester

  • Enable Alerts (on-screen / sound / push / email)

  • Alert Once per Bar / per Pattern

  • Tester Parameters (date range, visual labels, report filters)

How it works

The indicator iterates through the last N candles (your lookback) and applies robust, textbook criteria for each enabled pattern. When a match is found, it draws an arrow at the signal bar and optionally prints a short label (pattern name). Alerts can be triggered immediately or on bar close, depending on MT5 settings.

Benefits

  • Clarity at a glance – auto-labels patterns you would otherwise scan manually.

  • Fewer missed setups – push/email alerts for your favorite patterns.

  • Customizable strictness – fine-tune doji size and enable only the patterns you trust.

  • Strategy-agnostic – use it for confirmations with trend, S/R, SMC, or volume tools.

  • Timeframe & symbol agnostic – works on FX, indices, commodities, crypto, and stocks in MT5.

Best Practices

  • Combine with trend filters (MA slope, structure, higher-TF bias) to improve selectivity.

  • Use S/R or supply–demand zones to prioritize higher-probability signals.

  • Prefer signals that align with session volatility and market context.

  • In Strategy Tester, adjust lookback and alert rules to match your trading style.

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Markets: Forex, indices, commodities, crypto, stocks (any symbol your broker provides)

  • Trading styles: position trading - swing trading - day trading - scalping

  • Timeframes: All

Notes

This tool is for educational and analytical purposes. It does not guarantee profits. Always validate signals with your own risk management.



Berma Bantları (BB'ler) göstergesi, piyasa trendlerini belirlemeyi ve bunlardan yararlanmayı amaçlayan yatırımcılar için değerli bir araçtır. Fiyat ile BB'ler arasındaki ilişkiyi analiz ederek, yatırımcılar bir piyasanın trend veya aralıklı fazda olup olmadığını ayırt edebilir. Daha fazla bilgi edinmek için [ Berma Home Blog ] adresini ziyaret edin. Berma Bantları üç belirgin çizgiden oluşur: Üst Berma Bandı, Orta Berma Bandı ve Alt Berma Bandı. Bu çizgiler fiyatın etrafına çizilir ve genel tren
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge paneli, seçilen semboller için mevcut en son   harmonik kalıpları   gösterir, böylece zamandan tasarruf edersiniz ve daha verimli olursunuz /   MT4 sürümü . Ücretsiz Gösterge:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Gösterge sütunları Symbol :   seçilen semboller görünecektir Trend:   yükseliş veya düşüş Pattern :   desen türü (gartley, kelebek, yarasa, yengeç, köpekbalığı, cypher veya ABCD) Entry :   giriş fiyatı SL:   zararı durdur fiyatı TP1:   1. kar alma fiyatı TP2:   2. kar alma fiyatı TP
Gold Position Box Signals Pro
Tahir Mehmood
Göstergeler
Gold Position Box Signals Pro v3.1 – XAUUSD için Çok Zaman Dilimli Teknik Gösterge Genel Bakış Gold Position Box Signals Pro v3.1, XAUUSD işlemleri için MetaTrader 5’e özel geliştirilmiş bir göstergedir. Hareketli ortalama kesişimlerini, volatiliteye dayalı stop loss/take profit seviyelerini, pozisyon görselleştirmeyi ve çok zaman dilimli trend analizini birleştirir. Araç, yatırımcıların potansiyel giriş noktalarını belirlemelerine ve işlemleri grafik üzerinde net bir şekilde yönetmelerine yar
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yü
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Aracının Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Gösterge olduğunu vurgulamakta fayda var, bu da onu profesyonel ticaret için ideal hale getiriyor. Çevrimiçi kurs, kullanıcı kılavuzu ve demo. Akıllı Fiyat Hareketi Kavramları Göstergesi, hem yeni hem de deneyimli tüccarlar için çok güçlü bir araçtır. İleri ticaret fikirlerini, Inner Circle Trader Analizi ve Smart Money Concepts Ticaret Stratejileri gibi 20'den fazla kullanışlı göstergeyi bir araya getirerek bir araya
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Göstergeler
FX Levels: Tüm Piyasalar İçin Son Derece Hassas Destek ve Direnç Hızlı Bakış Döviz kurları, endeksler, hisseler veya emtialar gibi herhangi bir piyasada güvenilir destek ve direnç seviyeleri belirlemek mi istiyorsunuz? FX Levels geleneksel “Lighthouse” yöntemini ileri düzey bir dinamik yaklaşımla birleştirerek neredeyse evrensel bir doğruluk sağlar. Gerçek broker deneyimimize ve otomatik günlük güncellemeler ile gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerin birleşimine dayalı olarak, FX Levels size dönüş nok
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Göstergeler
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Göstergeler
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator, AI tabanlı, Çok-Zamanlı Pazar Yönü ve Strateji Asistanıdır. İşlem performansı, piyasayı profesyoneller gibi anlamakla ilgilidir. RiskKILLER_AI Navigator tam olarak bunu sunar: MQL5'in dışında çalışan AI destekli trend, sentiman ve makro analiz ile işlem tarzınıza uygun kurumsal seviyede içgörüler elde edin. Satın alma sonrası, Kullanım Kılavuzu'nu almak için: 1. bir yorum yayınlayarak isteyin 2. bana doğrudan mesaj gönderin. [ Özel grup | Sürüm MT5 - MT4 ] Temel Faydala
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Göstergeler
ACB Breakout Arrows göstergesi, özel bir kırılma modelini tespit ederek piyasada önemli bir giriş sinyali sağlar. Göstergenin algoritması, fiyatın belirli bir yönde ivme kazandığı anları sürekli olarak tarar ve ana hareketten hemen önce doğru giriş sinyali verir. Çok sembollü ve çok zaman dilimli tarayıcıyı buradan alın - ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 için Tarayıcı Temel Özellikler Gösterge, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Tüm zaman dilimlerinde kırılma sinyallerini i
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
