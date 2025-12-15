Advanced Price Flow Analytics 8

Name: Daily OH/OL SDEV Quant Model (Asymmetric σUp / σDn)

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Type: Custom Indicator (Chart Window)

Overview

The Daily OH/OL SDEV Quant Model is an institutional-style statistical indicator that models daily price behavior using asymmetric volatility measured from the daily open.

It computes separate standard deviations for upside and downside moves and projects non-repainting, intraday-static probability bands that remain fixed for the entire trading day.

The indicator is designed for probability-based mean-reversion analysis, session planning, and quantitative decision support.

Core Logic

Uses Daily (D1) data only for statistics





Volatility is measured as: Upside: (High − Open) / Open Downside: (Open − Low) / Open

Computes sample standard deviation (n-1) separately for upside and downside moves

Projects Z-Score bands from the daily open: 0.5σ, 1.0σ, 1.5σ, 2.0σ, 2.5σ, 3.0σ

All levels are locked at the start of the trading day and do not repaint

Statistical Outputs

For each σ-level, the dashboard displays:

P_IN%

Probability that the daily close finishes inside the band

P_TCH%

Probability that price touches the upper or lower band during the day

MFE% / MAE%

Average favorable and adverse excursions after a band touch

(measured from the touched level over the same day + forward days)

EV%

Expected value = MFE − MAE

WIN%

Percentage of cases where MFE > MAE

Touches

Number of statistically valid historical samples

A Central Limit Theorem filter is applied:

statistics are only shown when the sample size is sufficient for reliability.

Trading Interpretation

Upper band touch → statistically evaluated mean-reversion short

Lower band touch → statistically evaluated mean-reversion long

Whipsaw days (both bands touched) are excluded to avoid bias

The “Now” column highlights which σ-level has been touched first today

Chart Features

Daily Open line

Asymmetric σUp / σDn price levels

Clean, compact quant dashboard

No indicator buffers, no repainting

Minimal CPU usage (statistics cached)

Inputs

Symbol Override – analyze any instrument from any chart

Lookback Days – up to 5000 historical sessions

Forward Days – future horizon for MFE/MAE analysis

Show Dashboard – enable/disable statistics panel

Show Levels – enable/disable daily price levels

Use Cases

Professional session planning

Mean-reversion and volatility fade strategies

Statistical risk framing and expectancy analysis

Multi-asset quantitative dashboards

Important Notes