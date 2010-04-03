Market Structure Break and Order Block
The Market Structure Break & Order Block (MSB-OB) indicator is built to analyze price structure, highlight market structure breaks, and mark order block zones. It also provides buffers for Buy/Sell signals and MSB detection, making it suitable for both manual analysis and automated strategies. A tester panel is included to evaluate performance under different conditions in the Strategy Tester.
Main Concept
Market Structure Break (MSB):
Occurs after price breaks an old high and then forms a lower low, or after price breaks an old low and then forms a higher high.
Order Blocks (OB):
Appear after MSB. If the MSB is bearish, the OB is the last bullish candle before the high. If the MSB is bullish, the OB is the last bearish candle before the low.
Breaker and Mitigation Blocks:
These are blocks formed in the low area before the last high (bearish case) or in the high area before the last low (bullish case). The last bearish candle for bearish, and the last bullish candle for bullish, act as mitigation or breaker blocks.
Features
Buy/Sell signal buffers for easy EA integration.
MSB buffers for automated detection of structure breaks.
Order block, breaker, and mitigation zones displayed directly on the chart.
ZigZag-based structure with adjustable parameters.
Tester panel to experiment with settings in the Strategy Tester.
Fully customizable colors, widths, and label sizes.
Inputs
ZigZag Length – swing point sensitivity.
Show ZigZag – option to show or hide ZigZag lines.
Fib Factor – fib-level confirmation for breakouts. Example: if a new high is larger than the old high-to-low × (1 + Fib Factor) during a downtrend, then it is considered a breakout.
Colors and Styles – order block, breaker block, and MSB visualization.
Font Size / Line Width – for labels and lines.
Notes
Signal and MSB buffers are available for automation.
Tester panel allows performance evaluation under different market conditions.
All input parameters, output messages, and descriptions are provided in English.
The indicator is intended for analytical use and does not guarantee or promise trading results.