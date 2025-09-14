Better RSI With Tester

Category: Trend Indicator
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Type: Entry Indicator
Timeframes: All
Trader Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading, Binary Options
Markets: All

Description

This indicator is an enhanced version of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with additional features for visual clarity and cycle detection. It is designed to provide traders with a clearer view of momentum conditions and potential turning points.

Main features:

  • Improved RSI Visualization – The indicator displays RSI values with color-coded zones for overbought and oversold conditions.

  • Cycle Detection (Cycler) – Identifies possible market turning points using dynamic cycle-based filters.

  • Chart Signals – Buy and Sell markers are displayed directly on the chart when conditions are met.

  • Integrated Statistics Panel – A built-in panel provides information on the number of signals generated, wins, and win rate for reference.

  • Customizable Parameters – Users can configure RSI periods, overbought/oversold levels, cycle values, take-profit and stop-loss levels, as well as the start time for the statistics panel.

Key advantages:

  • Combines RSI readings with cycle detection for diversified signal conditions.

  • Visual representation with colors and chart markers for easier interpretation.

  • Provides statistical feedback on signal history directly within the platform.

  • Can be applied to any instrument and any timeframe.

This tool is intended for traders who wish to analyze momentum conditions with an alternative approach to the standard RSI.


Mark Vaines
2095
Mark Vaines 2025.09.17 15:54 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
35422
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi 2025.09.17 16:30
thank you very much, let me know whenever you need anything.
İncelemeye yanıt