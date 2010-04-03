Slope MA with Tester

Rule-compliant Description

Category: Trend Indicator
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Type: Level Indicator
Timeframes: All
Trader Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading
Markets: All

Description

The Slope MA With Tester is a technical indicator that evaluates the slope of a moving average relative to volatility (ATR). It highlights directional bias through a color-coded slope line and plots entry arrows when slope conditions change.

Main features:

  • Slope-based Calculation – The slope of an EMA is normalized by ATR, allowing comparison across symbols and timeframes.
  • Color-Coded Slope Line – Changes color when slope values exceed user-defined upper or lower thresholds.
  • Buy & Sell Arrows – Arrows are plotted when slope conditions shift across thresholds.
  • Configurable Parameters – EMA period, ATR period, and threshold levels can be adjusted.
  • Integrated Tester Panel – Optional on-chart panel displays the number of signals, trade outcomes, and win rate based on TP/SL levels set in points.

How it works:

  • ATR provides a scale for normalizing slope changes of the EMA.
  • When slope values exceed the defined levels, the indicator signals potential buy or sell conditions.
  • Arrows mark transitions between slope states.
  • If the tester is enabled, the panel calculates trade statistics starting from the selected date using the specified TP/SL values.

Applications:

  • Identifying slope shifts that may indicate the beginning or end of directional momentum.
  • Filtering signals with ATR-based normalization to adapt across different markets.
  • Reviewing historical signal behavior through the built-in tester.

 


