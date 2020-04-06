Trendex EA mt4

TRENDEX is an expert advisor (EA) designed to trade following the main market trend, focused on providing consistency and risk control.





Who is TRENDEX for?





Traders looking to trade trends





Individuals seeking automated income





Traders with limited time to trade





Traders who prefer clear rules





Trading Strategy



Always trade with the trend





Avoid trading against the market





Look for clear and continuous price movements





Reduce unnecessary trades





Asset and Timeframe

Recommended asset: GOLD (XAUUSD)





Recommended timeframe: M5 (5 minutes)





Ideal for taking advantage of gold's controlled volatility





Designed to generate daily profits





Focus on consistency, not overtrading





Results depend on risk management and market conditions





Recommended Capital

Standard account: minimum $1,000 USD with 0.01 lots





Cent account: minimum $100 USD with 0.03 lots





Adjustable based on account balance



