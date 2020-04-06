Trendex EA mt4

TRENDEX is an expert advisor (EA) designed to trade following the main market trend, focused on providing consistency and risk control.

Who is TRENDEX for?

Traders looking to trade trends

Individuals seeking automated income

Traders with limited time to trade

Traders who prefer clear rules

Trading Strategy


Always trade with the trend

Avoid trading against the market

Look for clear and continuous price movements

Reduce unnecessary trades

Asset and Timeframe

Recommended asset: GOLD (XAUUSD)

Recommended timeframe: M5 (5 minutes)

Ideal for taking advantage of gold's controlled volatility

Designed to generate daily profits

Focus on consistency, not overtrading

Results depend on risk management and market conditions

Recommended Capital
Standard account: minimum $1,000 USD with 0.01 lots

Cent account: minimum $100 USD with 0.03 lots

Adjustable based on account balance

(Past performance is not indicative of future results)


Don't hesitate to contact me to resolve any doubts you may have.


