Trendex EA mt4
TRENDEX is an expert advisor (EA) designed to trade following the main market trend, focused on providing consistency and risk control.
Who is TRENDEX for?
Traders looking to trade trends
Individuals seeking automated income
Traders with limited time to trade
Traders who prefer clear rules
Trading Strategy
Always trade with the trend
Avoid trading against the market
Look for clear and continuous price movements
Reduce unnecessary trades
Asset and Timeframe
Recommended asset: GOLD (XAUUSD)
Recommended timeframe: M5 (5 minutes)
Ideal for taking advantage of gold's controlled volatility
Designed to generate daily profits
Focus on consistency, not overtrading
Results depend on risk management and market conditions
Recommended Capital
Standard account: minimum $1,000 USD with 0.01 lots
Cent account: minimum $100 USD with 0.03 lots
Adjustable based on account balance
(Past performance is not indicative of future results)
Don't hesitate to contact me to resolve any doubts you may have.