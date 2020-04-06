Trendex EA mt4

TRENDEX is an expert advisor (EA) designed to trade following the main market trend, focused on providing consistency and risk control.

Who is TRENDEX for?

Traders looking to trade trends

Individuals seeking automated income

Traders with limited time to trade

Traders who prefer clear rules

Trading Strategy


Always trade with the trend

Avoid trading against the market

Look for clear and continuous price movements

Reduce unnecessary trades

Asset and Timeframe

Recommended asset: GOLD (XAUUSD)

Recommended timeframe: M5 (5 minutes)

Ideal for taking advantage of gold's controlled volatility

Designed to generate daily profits

Focus on consistency, not overtrading

Results depend on risk management and market conditions

Recommended Capital
Standard account: minimum $1,000 USD with 0.01 lots

Cent account: minimum $100 USD with 0.03 lots

Adjustable based on account balance

(Past performance is not indicative of future results)


Don't hesitate to contact me to resolve any doubts you may have.


Produtos recomendados
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Experts
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
EA140 MultiFX CrossFire MA
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
The MultiFX CrossFire MA is an Expert Advisor designed to trade with high precision using the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) channel . The main trading logic is based on: Buy entry : when the candle crosses from below the lower boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the upper boundary, the EA opens a long position. Sell entry : when the candle crosses from above the upper boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the lower boundary, the EA opens a short position. If the marke
Aussie Precision MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Adicionada a capacidade de alterar o tamanho do lote e tornar o EA o mais barato possível. Ao comprá-lo, você receberá suporte e futuras atualizações. Por favor, apoie a sua evolução. Este EA está pronto para uso. AussiePrecision   é um Expert Advisor (EA) sensível ao tempo para MetaTrader 5, projetado especificamente para o par de moedas AUD/USD. Ele foi desenvolvido para executar operações em momentos pré-definidos e controlados, sendo ideal para traders que desejam automatizar entradas com al
JBSar EA Robot
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
BASTET19c
Sorakrit Lueangtipayajun
Experts
This EA is based on a Bollinger Bands reversal strategy. It automatically detects price reversals at the upper or lower Bollinger Band and opens trades in the direction of the expected bounce. The system dynamically calculates optimal take-profit (TP) levels based on recent market volatility and structure, ensuring efficient profit capture without manual intervention. Live Results (6 months): +285% profit, 18% max drawdown Myfxbook proved please Copy and paste URL's: ( myfxbook.com/members/
DJ30 Picsou
Julien Jean Bernard Lajardie
Experts
DJ30 Auto-Adaptative MA EA - Expert Advisor for DJ30 Trading The DJ30 Auto-Adaptative MA EA is a robust trading tool specifically designed for the DJ30 index on the 30-minute timeframe. This Expert Advisor combines a proven moving average strategy with an innovative auto-adaptive Stop Loss system, providing a balance between risk management and trade optimization. Key Features: Auto-Adaptative Stop Loss : The EA automatically adjusts Stop Loss levels in real-time based on the Average True Range
Dynamic Swing EURUSD
Kenji Yamamura
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a trading strategy targeting the EURUSD on the 1-hour chart. It is based on entry and exit reversals using specific technical indicators and performs trend-following trades.   I don’t want to rely on just one EA; I want to build a portfolio and diversify my risks..." If that sounds like you, this EA is perfect for your needs. This EA is designed with portfolio management in mind, making it an excellent complement to other EAs to achieve stable performance.   The Benefit of
Magic Win
Reni
4 (2)
Experts
EA MAGIC WIN is the advanced trading system which was tested for long on different market conditions with heavy load tests. Based on our custom indicator which is backed with mean reversion concept along with few other algorithm this products fits itself into the current market conditions and act accordingly.  Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Recommended TF: M15. Setfile can be downloaded from here : Click Here Features Easy Setup: You just need to drag the EA
Turbo Scalper PRO
Leven Yavorov
Experts
This is a fully automatic trading robot for the EURCHF currency pair.  But this robot can be configured to trade for other currency pairs. TURBO SCALPER PRO using a trend following strategy based on MACD, Parabolic SAR and Moving Average indicator. The robot works in full automatic mode, on the M1 timeframe. The trader does not need to set it up for trading. Open EURCHF and attach TURBO SCALPER PRO only to EURCHF M1 using the default settings. Advantages of the TURBO SCALPER PRO :  We show you
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Experts
Bar Boss   O Expert   Advisor usa o indicador FletBoxPush para analisar o mercado e determinar os sinais de negociação. O indicador é integrado ao Expert Advisor e sua instalação adicional no gráfico não é necessária. A negociação ocorre no rompimento dos níveis definidos como os limites do apartamento. Limitação de perdas é usada. Descrição das configurações do consultor TimeFrames - período do gráfico, configuração para o indicador color - a cor da área de preço definida como plana, configura
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Gold Crasher
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
<Logic> EA will entry when the price breaks average candle stick price. EA will make Grid order with Hedge logic. When grid order is placed , EA check the trend and if trend is BUY, then place buy order. If trend is sell, then place sell order. This is to reduce a big draw down. <Input parameter> Slippage(pips) Max position Baselot size take profit stoploss Risk (MM) Grid order settings. Moving average period and Time frame N of bars for average line calculation <BEST PAIR and Time frame> XAUU
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM Zig Zag Estratégia: Os Expert Advisors usam seu indicador integrado Zig Zag para determinar as tendências de preços e calculam o sinal para decidir abrir posições de compra ou venda. Ele envia uma ordem, fecha ou move a posição de perda Trailing Stop conforme o indicador funciona. Você pode definir o período de tempo de cada dia da semana em que o EA não deve negociar (o momento ruim para negociar). Geralmente o período do dia em que as notícias de impacto são publicadas. Entradas Gerais: F
MACD Trading
Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
Experts
Get the MT5 version here ! Automate your MACD strategy! This EA alerts and/or places orders according to MACD strategies with additional filters. It means that you can use it by 2 different ways: Receive alerts based on your MACD strategy with filters on multiple symbols simultaneously in a single chart window; Choose the fully automated mode and let EA place orders based on your MACD strategy, filter choice and money management. This EA works with all broker symbols and contains multi-symbol m
Maya MT4
Manpreet Singh
Experts
MAYA   is a smart trading system that uses a grid strategy and has been working well on real accounts for many years. Unlike other systems that are made to fit past data, Maya was built to take advantage of real, ongoing patterns in the market. So, it’s not just guessing and hoping to win. It actually understands how the market works and uses that to make money.  It just needs a onetime setup and then you can relax and see its working.     LIVE ACCOUNT STATS CAN BE CHECKED ON MYFXBOOK RUNNING FR
Night Rocker EA
Sergey Sobakin
1 (1)
Experts
Night Rocker EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCAD pairs. Period M15.   The internal control system for workin
Survive
Fabrizio Pierantoni
Experts
Survive expert advisor. Trading algorithm developed based on the combination of MACD and RSI indicators. Only one buy/sell order is executed. No martingales or other recovery techniques. In case of loss the system automatically closes the order if no stop loss is set based on the parameters entered. The system is suitable for all currencies. basic settings for usd/jpy currencies H1 Timeframe. //------------------------declaration of variables------------------------ ------ MagicNumber ; // M
DoIt Alpha Pulse AI MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Experts
DoIt Alpha Pulse AI (MT5) - AI Trading EA / Trading Robot for Forex, Gold EA (XAUUSD) and Crypto ℹ️ℹ️ Main info and results in MT5 version : Check it out here ℹ️ℹ️ Stop watching charts. Start living your life. You didn’t get into trading to be chained to a screen. You got into it for freedom: time freedom, flexibility, and peace of mind. DoIt Alpha Pulse AI is built for traders who want automated execution powered by real AI models, with serious risk controls and transparent live tracking. PRI
Forex mastery minute scalper
Nardus Van Staden
Experts
The Minute Scalper runs on the 1 min timeframe. It executes trades based on the BB,ATR,MACD,RSI Levels. The software will open and close trades and revert from trading if levels are not met. The EA is not aggressive, trades on Medium risk setting. Keep the settings as they are for small accounts under 200USD, for accounts bigger than 200USD, increase the lot size by 0.1 for every 100USD above the preferred account size. Forward tested in the market and the profitability percentage came out at 72
GVolt MT4
DRT Circle
Experts
GVolt — Motor de Grade de Ouro de Precisão (Não-Martingale) O GVolt é um Expert Advisor (EA) avançado para negociação de ouro, projetado para traders que necessitam de estabilidade, precisão e gerenciamento inteligente de ordens no volátil mercado XAUUSD. Construído sobre uma arquitetura de grade não martingale, o GVolt oferece uma abordagem controlada e estruturada para a volatilidade, mantendo uma atividade de negociação frequente e a execução independente de estratégias. Este EA foi criado
TradeXStation
Joerg Hamann
Experts
The EA TradeXStation serves as an interface between the Excel-based TradeXStation (TXS) and the Metatrader. The trading signals from the TXS can, depending on your configuration, already be interpreted as a ready-made signal by the Metatrader or you can treat the signal as a stimulus without execution. In addition to the trading signals, it is possible to examine the EA in backtest mode with pure signals from the TXS. This primarily includes pure Point & Figure raw data, or pre-filtered data tha
MMM RVI and Moving Average
Andre Tavares
Experts
The strategy is based on RVI oscillation to check the prices trend and direction and check the moving avarages (Open Price and Low Price) to decide about the viability of opening any order. Market is very unpredictable due to economic news published every hour, but our EAs are really prepared for such hostility due to its protections. This Expert Advisor is provided with two kinds of indicators: an oscilator (RVI) in order to check the prices oscillation limit pattern and direction trend; two Mo
Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
Tufan Gocmen
Experts
This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
Boster
Langtha Prosanta Daudung
Experts
The  Boster  is a fully automated EA design for trading EURUSD pair. It is design to trade along the trend and also trade during reversal. It uses adaptive grid strategy. In adaptive grid strategy the distance between the trade is not fixed, the entry of next trade is base on most favourable market condition to close the trade in profit. So the risk associated with normal  grid/Martingale  strategy is considerably reduced by adopting adaptive grid distance strategy.  Back tested for 10 years (20
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Moving Average Crossover EA
Genesis Hafalla
5 (1)
Experts
How it works? This EA trades with Fast MA and  Slow MA  crossovers. Moving Average will base its value on the current time frame. Only allows one open trade at a time. Two strategy to choose,  crossover and trend following. Optimize risk management settings for lot size and martingale. Strategy: Crossover Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  crosses below  Fast MA. Opens a Sell position if the  Slow MA  crosses above  Fast MA. Trend Following Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  is below  Fast
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter Quantum StarMan  de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular Si
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: O sucesso de hoje será o fruto de amanhã SUPER DESCONTO POR TEMPO LIMITADO! ÚLTIMOS 2 EXEMPLARES POR 299 USD ANTES DE O PREÇO AUMENTAR. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Conjunto de alto risco Manual e ficheiros de configuração: Contacte-me após a compra para receber o manual e os ficheiros de configuração. Preço: O preço inicial é de 899 dólares e será aumentado em 199 dólares por cada dez vendas. Cópias disponíveis: 2 Goldex AI - Robô de negociação avançado com redes neura
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron é um Expert Advisor distinto que continua a série Aura de sistemas de negociação. Ao alavancar Redes Neurais avançadas e estratégias de negociação clássicas de ponta, Aura Neuron oferece uma abordagem inovadora com excelente desempenho potencial. Totalmente automatizado, este Expert Advisor foi projetado para negociar pares de moedas como XAUUSD (GOLD). Ele demonstrou estabilidade consistente entre esses pares de 1999 a 2023. O sistema evita técnicas perigosas de gerenciamento de din
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
Promoção de lançamento! Restam apenas algumas cópias por 449$! Próximo preço: 599$ Preço final: 999$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro junta-se ao clube dos EAs de negociação de
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
Uma das estratégias de trading automatizado mais poderosas de 2025 Transformámos uma das estratégias de trading manual mais fortes de 2025 num Expert Advisor totalmente automatizado , baseado em TMA (Triangular Moving Average) com lógica CG . Resta apenas uma unidade pelo preço de 550 $. Depois disso, o valor aumentará para 650 $ e 750 $, com preço final de 1200 $. Este EA foi desenvolvido para entradas precisas, ordens pendentes inteligentes e controlo rigoroso de risco , sendo adequado para to
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSÃO ULTRA OTIMIZADA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , em sua versão para MT4, é o lançamento mais poderoso, estável e refinado até hoje. HFT é um scalper de alta frequência que opera exclusivamente em Ouro (XAUUSD) no TF: M1, executando um grande número de operações diariamente. Ele suporta alavancagem de até 1:500 e opera com tamanhos de lote muito razoáveis para uma verdadeira estratégia de scalping. Por isso, requer contas dedicadas para scalping (RAW ou ECN). ICMarkets é o corretor re
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT5:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre Quantum King MT4 e ganhe Quantum StarMan grátis!*** Pergunte no privado para mais detalhes! Regra       Suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. Quantum King EA
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
Experts
Tecnologia orientada por IA com ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA é um Expert Advisor avançado de trading projetado para GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Ele foca em segurança, retornos consistentes e lucratividade infinita. Ao contrário de muitos outros EAs, que dependem de estratégias de alto risco, como martingale ou grid trading. Infinity EA emprega uma estratégia de scalping disciplinada e lucrativa baseada em rede neural incorporada em aprendizado de máquina, tecnologia baseada em IA de análise de dados fornecid
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Nossa Tecnologia ao seu lado! Manual e arquivos de configuração: entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço: O preço aumenta de acordo com o número de licenças vendidas Cópias disponíveis: 5 Negociar ouro, um dos ativos mais voláteis do mercado financeiro, exige alta precisão, análise criteriosa e um gerenciamento de risco extremamente eficaz. O Javier Gold Scalper  foi desenvolvido exatamente para integrar esses pilares
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
O Expert Advisor é um sistema projetado para recuperar posições não rentáveis.   O algoritmo do autor bloqueia uma posição perdedora, divide-a em muitas partes separadas e fecha cada uma delas separadamente. Configuração fácil, lançamento atrasado em caso de rebaixamento, bloqueio, desativação de outros Expert Advisors, média com filtragem de tendência e fechamento parcial de uma posição perdedora são incorporados em uma ferramenta. É o uso de fechamento de perdas em peças que permite reduzir p
Titan AI 4All
Amirbehzad Eslami
Experts
Titan AI — Sistema de trading automatizado de nova geração Titan AI é um sistema de trading automatizado de nova geração desenvolvido pela equipe especializada da MX Robots , combinando tecnologia avançada de Inteligência Artificial com profundo conhecimento dos mercados financeiros. Este EA foi treinado com dados de mercado de alta qualidade, incluindo Real Tick , MBP (Market by Price) e MBO (Market by Order) — os mesmos tipos de dados utilizados em sistemas institucionais — para oferecer decis
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Experts
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Experts
Introdução ao DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Visão Geral DCA CYCLEMAX é um programa de trading semiautomático baseado em grid, otimizado para ativos que mostram fortes tendências unidirecionais no mercado. É especialmente eficaz para ativos com alta volatilidade e uma tendência constante em uma direção, como ouro (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100) e criptomoedas. Usando a estratégia DCA (D
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
Experts
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $129. Next price is $399 Live signal Monitoring MT5 version Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level br
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experts
Venda relâmpago por 24 horas - Apenas $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" é um Consultor Especialista (EA) projetado especificamente para participar do desafio HFT, negociando com o par US30. Para conhecer mais Consultores Especialistas e Indicadores de destaque, visite: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller Eu sou Los, por favor, inscreva-se para receber mais atualizações: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ O que é HFT? A negociação de alta frequência (HFT) é um métod
Pingo AI
Anastasiya Morozova
2 (1)
Experts
Pingo Pingo é um robô de negociação totalmente automatizado, projetado para negociações estáveis e seguras no mercado Forex. O sistema de consultoria foi projetado com ênfase no controle rigoroso de riscos e na ausência de estratégias perigosas como martingale, grids ou médias. MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/155602 Como funciona O Pingo analisa padrões de preços e dinâmicas de mercado de curto prazo usando filtros de volatilidade inteligentes. O robô identifica zonas de i
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Experts
CyNera: Seu Trading, Nossa Tecnologia Manual e arquivos de configuração: entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço: O preço aumenta de acordo com o número de licenças vendidas Cópias disponíveis: 4 Negociar ouro, um dos instrumentos mais voláteis do mercado, exige precisão, análise aprofundada e gestão de risco eficiente. O CyNera Expert Advisor integra perfeitamente esses elementos em um sistema sofisticado projetado para a negociação ideal
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Exp TickSniper
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (30)
Experts
O Exp-TickSniper é um scalper rápido de ticks que seleciona automaticamente parâmetros para cada par de moedas separadamente. O EA foi desenvolvido com base na experiência adquirida em quase 10 anos de programação. O EA realiza operações de curto prazo usando o Smart Trailing Stop e com base nos dados atuais do par de moedas, suas cotações, especificação e spread. A estratégia de média é usada para evitar perdas causadas pelo algoritmo de detecção de sinais. Se uma posição aberta sofre uma cert
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Experts
KonokaSystemNEO é uma das três irmãs ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) baseada em KonokaSystem com uma nova personalidade e é uma EA original. O estilo de negociação é a negociação diurna, visando a meia-noite ao meio-dia, hora do Japão. O par cambial é "USDJPY" e a entrada é feita ao preço de abertura de M5. Cada uma das três irmãs tem uma lógica diferente e está equipada com dois tipos de entradas e dois tipos de saídas. Não é utilizada qualquer lógica de grelha ou de martingale. A lógica interna repete o lu
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Diamond EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Reliab
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4   - é um consultor de grade agressivo e totalmente automatizado, com um painel de negociação de informações e configuração simples. A estratégia consiste em trabalho bidirecional simultâneo, multiplicando o volume de uma direção. Cálculo de lote automático integrado, várias variações de aumento do volume de posições e outras funções são implementadas. Instruções ->   AQUI   /   Resolução de problemas ->   AQUI   / Versão MT5 ->   AQUI Como o consultor negocia: A AW
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequên
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário