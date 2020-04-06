DailyBreakRetestEA

Daily Break & Retest Strategy (1D/1H Pattern)

This Expert Advisor is a fully automated implementation of the "1D Pattern Nobody Talks About" strategy, popularized by RamtinFX. It is designed to capture high-probability continuations by utilizing the Daily (D1) range and executing precise entries on the Hourly (H1) timeframe.

Original Strategy Source: Watch the Strategy Video by RamtinFX

📈 How It Works

The strategy is based on a mechanical "Break and Retest" logic:

  1. Daily Range Analysis: The EA monitors the Previous Day's High and Low.

  2. Breakout Detection: It waits for price to break either the High (Bullish) or Low (Bearish) of the previous day.

  3. Retest Entry: Once a breakout occurs, the EA places a Limit Order at the 50% equilibrium level of the previous day's range.

  4. Risk Management:

    • Stop Loss: Placed at the opposing side of the daily range (e.g., Previous Day Low for a Buy).

    • Take Profit: Targets a fixed Reward-to-Risk ratio (Default: 1:3).

🚀 Key Features

  • Automated Calculation: Automatically identifies D1 Highs, Lows, and 50% levels.

  • Session Filtering: Includes an optional Time Filter (Default: 09:00 - 19:00 Server Time) to avoid low-liquidity hours.

  • Risk Management: Built-in auto-lot calculation based on % Risk per trade.

  • Pending Order Cleanup: Automatically cancels untriggered pending orders at the end of the day.

  • Broker Compatibility: Includes an adjustable Order Filling Mode (FOK, IOC, RETURN) to ensure compatibility with all brokers.

⚙️ Settings & Optimization

Attach the EA to H1 timeframe. The default settings are tuned to match the rules described in the original video for EURUSD. However, market conditions change, and every pair behaves differently.

  • RiskPercent: Percentage of equity to risk per trade.

  • RewardRatio: The multiplier for Take Profit (Default is 3.0 for a 1:3 RR).

  • Session Settings: The default hours (9-19) are based on GMT+2/3 Server time aiming for the NY Session. Please adjust SessionStartHour and SessionEndHour to match your specific broker's server time.

  • FillType: If you receive "Unsupported Filling Mode" errors in your Journal, try changing this setting from ORDER_FILLING_FOK to ORDER_FILLING_IOC or ORDER_FILLING_RETURN .

⚠️ Disclaimer

Past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA is a tool to automate a specific mechanical strategy. No profit is guaranteed.

  • Always backtest on your specific symbols and broker data before using real funds.

  • The default settings are a starting point; optimal results may require parameter tuning (Optimization) for your specific currency pairs.

  • Use responsible risk management.


