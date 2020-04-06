DailyBreakRetestEA

Daily Break & Retest Strategy (1D/1H Pattern)

This Expert Advisor is a fully automated implementation of the "1D Pattern Nobody Talks About" strategy, popularized by RamtinFX. It is designed to capture high-probability continuations by utilizing the Daily (D1) range and executing precise entries on the Hourly (H1) timeframe.

Original Strategy Source: Watch the Strategy Video by RamtinFX

📈 How It Works

The strategy is based on a mechanical "Break and Retest" logic:

  1. Daily Range Analysis: The EA monitors the Previous Day's High and Low.

  2. Breakout Detection: It waits for price to break either the High (Bullish) or Low (Bearish) of the previous day.

  3. Retest Entry: Once a breakout occurs, the EA places a Limit Order at the 50% equilibrium level of the previous day's range.

  4. Risk Management:

    • Stop Loss: Placed at the opposing side of the daily range (e.g., Previous Day Low for a Buy).

    • Take Profit: Targets a fixed Reward-to-Risk ratio (Default: 1:3).

🚀 Key Features

  • Automated Calculation: Automatically identifies D1 Highs, Lows, and 50% levels.

  • Session Filtering: Includes an optional Time Filter (Default: 09:00 - 19:00 Server Time) to avoid low-liquidity hours.

  • Risk Management: Built-in auto-lot calculation based on % Risk per trade.

  • Pending Order Cleanup: Automatically cancels untriggered pending orders at the end of the day.

  • Broker Compatibility: Includes an adjustable Order Filling Mode (FOK, IOC, RETURN) to ensure compatibility with all brokers.

⚙️ Settings & Optimization

Attach the EA to H1 timeframe. The default settings are tuned to match the rules described in the original video for EURUSD. However, market conditions change, and every pair behaves differently.

  • RiskPercent: Percentage of equity to risk per trade.

  • RewardRatio: The multiplier for Take Profit (Default is 3.0 for a 1:3 RR).

  • Session Settings: The default hours (9-19) are based on GMT+2/3 Server time aiming for the NY Session. Please adjust SessionStartHour and SessionEndHour to match your specific broker's server time.

  • FillType: If you receive "Unsupported Filling Mode" errors in your Journal, try changing this setting from ORDER_FILLING_FOK to ORDER_FILLING_IOC or ORDER_FILLING_RETURN .

⚠️ Disclaimer

Past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA is a tool to automate a specific mechanical strategy. No profit is guaranteed.

  • Always backtest on your specific symbols and broker data before using real funds.

  • The default settings are a starting point; optimal results may require parameter tuning (Optimization) for your specific currency pairs.

  • Use responsible risk management.


Altri dall'autore
ORB Fair Value Gap EA
Koo Er Wei
Experts
ORB Pro: Fair Value Gap Breakout ORB Pro is a fully automated mechanical scalping system designed to trade the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) with institutional precision. Unlike standard breakout bots that enter blindly on a high/low break, this EA uses Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and displacement to confirm that the breakout is valid before entering. This strategy is based on the specific mechanical rules outlined in the popular trading video "The Only Trading Strategy You Will Ever Need" . It combine
Scalping 4H Range EA
Koo Er Wei
Experts
Scalping 4H Range Pro A mechanical, rule-based scalping system based on the "4-Hour Range" strategy. Scalping 4H Range Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade price reversions following false breakouts of the daily opening range. This strategy focuses on a specific price action pattern: waiting for the first 4-hour candle of the day to establish a range, detecting a "fake-out" (breakout failure), and scalping the reversion back into value. This EA automates the popular strategy
