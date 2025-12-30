Phonix Recovery EA

🔥 Phonix Recovery EA v1.34

Intelligent Zone Recovery Robot - NO Martingale

🎯 Introduction

Phonix Recovery is an advanced trading robot using unique technologies for trade management:

✅ Key Features:

  • 🚫 NO Martingale: Volume multiplier 1.0 - no exponential risk increase
  • 🛡️ PC (Profit Cover): Smart closing of winners with losers
  • 📊 S/R Technology: Automatic support/resistance detection
  • 🔒 S/R Range Limit: Control trades within S/R zones
  • 📈 Trend Filter: Trade only in trend direction (Ichimoku/S/R)

⚙️ Default Settings (Safe Mode)

Default settings optimized for XAUUSD with $3000 balance and 1:100 leverage.

Parameter Value Description
Initial Lot 0.01 Starting lot
Zone Profit Target $100 Basket profit target
Basket TP $20 Start trailing
Trailing Distance $5 Trailing distance
PC Start After 5 trades PC threshold
Max Spread 50 points Maximum spread

💰 Balance Rule:

For each additional 0.01 lot → Add $3000 to balance

Lot Recommended Balance
0.01 $3,000
0.02 $6,000
0.03 $9,000
0.05 $15,000
0.10 $30,000

🧠 How It Works?

1️⃣ PC Technology (Profit Cover)

When trade count reaches threshold (default: 5):

  • System identifies winning trades
  • Finds N worst losing trades
  • If winners profit ≥ losers loss + X USD: closes all
  • Result: Guaranteed net profit

2️⃣ Automatic S/R System

  • Identifies Swing Pivot (strength 5) on M5 timeframe
  • Analyzes last 24 bars to determine S/R
  • Determines nearest Support and Resistance
  • Auto-calculates Zone Size (minimum 200 pips) based on S/R distance
  • Result: Optimal dynamic hedge spacing

3️⃣ S/R Range Limit

  • Maximum 2 BUY and 2 SELL trades inside S/R range
  • New pending orders only outside range
  • Result: Density control and risk reduction

4️⃣ Trend Filter

  • Method: Ichimoku (TK Cross + Cloud + Slope)
  • In uptrend: only BUY_STOP
  • In downtrend: only SELL_STOP
  • In Neutral: stop new trades
  • Result: Trading with the market

⚠️ Important Warnings

🧪 Always test on DEMO account first!

🔧 Recommended leverage: minimum 1:100

📉 Avoid running during major economic news

📊 Main Settings Table

Basic Trading

  • InpLotStart : 0.01 - Initial lot
  • InpMaxSlippagePoints : 50 - Max slippage

Zone Recovery

  • InpZoneProfitTargetUSD : 100 - Basket profit target
  • InpOrderDelaySeconds : 10 - Order delay

S/R Auto Zone

  • InpZoneSR_TF : M5 - S/R timeframe
  • InpZoneSR_LookbackBars : 24 - Lookback bars
  • InpZoneSR_UsePivots : true - Use pivots
  • InpZoneSR_PivotStrength : 5 - Pivot strength
  • InpZoneMinPips : 200 - Minimum zone
  • InpZoneMaxPips : 500 - Maximum zone
  • InpZoneFallbackPips : 10 - Fallback zone

PC (Profit Cover)

  • InpPC_Enable : true - Enabled
  • InpPC_StartAfterOpenTradesM : 5 - Start threshold
  • InpPC_WorstLosersN : 1 - Losers count
  • InpPC_ExtraProfitUSD : 5 - Extra profit

Trend Filter

  • InpTrendFilterEnable : true - Enabled
  • InpTrendMethod : Ichimoku
  • InpTrendFilterTF : M1

Profit Management

  • InpBasketTP_USD : 20 - Start trailing
  • InpBasketTP_Trailing : 5 - Trailing distance
  • InpGlobalProfitUSD : 100 - Global profit

🔄 Trading Cycle

Entry Signal → Initial Trade → Place Hedge ↓ Hedge Triggered → PC Check ↓ [If PC conditions] → Close Winners + Losers ↓ [If sufficient profit] → Close All → Cycle End ↓ [Otherwise] → Next Hedge → Repeat

📈 Why Gold (XAUUSD)?

Gold has unique characteristics that make this strategy effective:

  1. High Volatility - Multiple recovery opportunities
  2. Strong Trends - Effective trend filtering
  3. Clear S/R Levels - Precise zone determination
  4. High Liquidity - Fast order execution

🛡️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs involves significant risk of loss. This EA is a tool to assist trading, not a guarantee of profits. Always:

  • Test thoroughly on demo accounts
  • Never risk more than you can afford to lose
  • Monitor your trades regularly
  • Adjust settings based on your risk tolerance

Version: 1.34
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Symbol: XAUUSD (optimized)
Timeframe: M5 (recommended)
Minimum Balance: $3,000 per 0.01 lot
Leverage: 1:100 minimum


