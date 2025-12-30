Phonix Recovery EA
- Experts
- Muh Gigih Alambara
- Versão: 1.34
- Atualizado: 30 dezembro 2025
- Ativações: 5
Intelligent Zone Recovery Robot - NO Martingale
📧 Contact
Email: manunderfire2000 -> gmail.com
🎯 Introduction
Phonix Recovery is an advanced trading robot using unique technologies for trade management:
✅ Key Features:
- 🚫 NO Martingale: Volume multiplier 1.0 - no exponential risk increase
- 🛡️ PC (Profit Cover): Smart closing of winners with losers
- 📊 S/R Technology: Automatic support/resistance detection
- 🔒 S/R Range Limit: Control trades within S/R zones
- 📈 Trend Filter: Trade only in trend direction (Ichimoku/S/R)
⚙️ Default Settings (Safe Mode)
Default settings optimized for XAUUSD with $3000 balance and 1:100 leverage.
|Parameter
|Value
|Description
|Initial Lot
|0.01
|Starting lot
|Zone Profit Target
|$100
|Basket profit target
|Basket TP
|$20
|Start trailing
|Trailing Distance
|$5
|Trailing distance
|PC Start After
|5 trades
|PC threshold
|Max Spread
|50 points
|Maximum spread
💰 Balance Rule:
For each additional 0.01 lot → Add $3000 to balance
|Lot
|Recommended Balance
|0.01
|$3,000
|0.02
|$6,000
|0.03
|$9,000
|0.05
|$15,000
|0.10
|$30,000
🧠 How It Works?
1️⃣ PC Technology (Profit Cover)
When trade count reaches threshold (default: 5):
- System identifies winning trades
- Finds N worst losing trades
- If winners profit ≥ losers loss + X USD: closes all
- Result: Guaranteed net profit
2️⃣ Automatic S/R System
- Identifies Swing Pivot (strength 5) on M5 timeframe
- Analyzes last 24 bars to determine S/R
- Determines nearest Support and Resistance
- Auto-calculates Zone Size (minimum 200 pips) based on S/R distance
- Result: Optimal dynamic hedge spacing
3️⃣ S/R Range Limit
- Maximum 2 BUY and 2 SELL trades inside S/R range
- New pending orders only outside range
- Result: Density control and risk reduction
4️⃣ Trend Filter
- Method: Ichimoku (TK Cross + Cloud + Slope)
- In uptrend: only BUY_STOP
- In downtrend: only SELL_STOP
- In Neutral: stop new trades
- Result: Trading with the market
⚠️ Important Warnings
🧪 Always test on DEMO account first!
🔧 Recommended leverage: minimum 1:100
📉 Avoid running during major economic news
📊 Main Settings Table
Basic Trading
- InpLotStart : 0.01 - Initial lot
- InpMaxSlippagePoints : 50 - Max slippage
Zone Recovery
- InpZoneProfitTargetUSD : 100 - Basket profit target
- InpOrderDelaySeconds : 10 - Order delay
S/R Auto Zone
- InpZoneSR_TF : M5 - S/R timeframe
- InpZoneSR_LookbackBars : 24 - Lookback bars
- InpZoneSR_UsePivots : true - Use pivots
- InpZoneSR_PivotStrength : 5 - Pivot strength
- InpZoneMinPips : 200 - Minimum zone
- InpZoneMaxPips : 500 - Maximum zone
- InpZoneFallbackPips : 10 - Fallback zone
PC (Profit Cover)
- InpPC_Enable : true - Enabled
- InpPC_StartAfterOpenTradesM : 5 - Start threshold
- InpPC_WorstLosersN : 1 - Losers count
- InpPC_ExtraProfitUSD : 5 - Extra profit
Trend Filter
- InpTrendFilterEnable : true - Enabled
- InpTrendMethod : Ichimoku
- InpTrendFilterTF : M1
Profit Management
- InpBasketTP_USD : 20 - Start trailing
- InpBasketTP_Trailing : 5 - Trailing distance
- InpGlobalProfitUSD : 100 - Global profit
🔄 Trading Cycle
Entry Signal → Initial Trade → Place Hedge ↓ Hedge Triggered → PC Check ↓ [If PC conditions] → Close Winners + Losers ↓ [If sufficient profit] → Close All → Cycle End ↓ [Otherwise] → Next Hedge → Repeat
📈 Why Gold (XAUUSD)?
Gold has unique characteristics that make this strategy effective:
- High Volatility - Multiple recovery opportunities
- Strong Trends - Effective trend filtering
- Clear S/R Levels - Precise zone determination
- High Liquidity - Fast order execution
🛡️ Risk Disclaimer
Trading forex and CFDs involves significant risk of loss. This EA is a tool to assist trading, not a guarantee of profits. Always:
- Test thoroughly on demo accounts
- Never risk more than you can afford to lose
- Monitor your trades regularly
- Adjust settings based on your risk tolerance
Version: 1.34
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Symbol: XAUUSD (optimized)
Timeframe: M5 (recommended)
Minimum Balance: $3,000 per 0.01 lot
Leverage: 1:100 minimum