Intelligent Zone Recovery Robot - NO Martingale

🔥 Phonix Recovery EA v1.34

Email: manunderfire2000 -> gmail.com

🎯 Introduction

Phonix Recovery is an advanced trading robot using unique technologies for trade management:

✅ Key Features:

🚫 NO Martingale: Volume multiplier 1.0 - no exponential risk increase

🛡️ PC (Profit Cover): Smart closing of winners with losers

📊 S/R Technology: Automatic support/resistance detection

🔒 S/R Range Limit: Control trades within S/R zones

Control trades within S/R zones 📈 Trend Filter: Trade only in trend direction (Ichimoku/S/R)

⚙️ Default Settings (Safe Mode)

Default settings optimized for XAUUSD with $3000 balance and 1:100 leverage.

Parameter Value Description Initial Lot 0.01 Starting lot Zone Profit Target $100 Basket profit target Basket TP $20 Start trailing Trailing Distance $5 Trailing distance PC Start After 5 trades PC threshold Max Spread 50 points Maximum spread

💰 Balance Rule:

For each additional 0.01 lot → Add $3000 to balance

Lot Recommended Balance 0.01 $3,000 0.02 $6,000 0.03 $9,000 0.05 $15,000 0.10 $30,000

🧠 How It Works?

1️⃣ PC Technology (Profit Cover)

When trade count reaches threshold (default: 5):

System identifies winning trades

Finds N worst losing trades

If winners profit ≥ losers loss + X USD: closes all

Result: Guaranteed net profit

2️⃣ Automatic S/R System

Identifies Swing Pivot (strength 5) on M5 timeframe

Analyzes last 24 bars to determine S/R

Determines nearest Support and Resistance

Auto-calculates Zone Size (minimum 200 pips) based on S/R distance

Result: Optimal dynamic hedge spacing

3️⃣ S/R Range Limit

Maximum 2 BUY and 2 SELL trades inside S/R range

New pending orders only outside range

Result: Density control and risk reduction

4️⃣ Trend Filter

Method: Ichimoku (TK Cross + Cloud + Slope)

In uptrend: only BUY_STOP

In downtrend: only SELL_STOP

In Neutral: stop new trades

Result: Trading with the market

⚠️ Important Warnings

🧪 Always test on DEMO account first!

🔧 Recommended leverage: minimum 1:100

📉 Avoid running during major economic news

📊 Main Settings Table

Basic Trading

InpLotStart : 0.01 - Initial lot

InpMaxSlippagePoints : 50 - Max slippage

Zone Recovery

InpZoneProfitTargetUSD : 100 - Basket profit target

InpOrderDelaySeconds : 10 - Order delay

S/R Auto Zone

InpZoneSR_TF : M5 - S/R timeframe

InpZoneSR_LookbackBars : 24 - Lookback bars

InpZoneSR_UsePivots : true - Use pivots

InpZoneSR_PivotStrength : 5 - Pivot strength

InpZoneMinPips : 200 - Minimum zone

InpZoneMaxPips : 500 - Maximum zone

InpZoneFallbackPips : 10 - Fallback zone

PC (Profit Cover)

InpPC_Enable : true - Enabled

InpPC_StartAfterOpenTradesM : 5 - Start threshold

InpPC_WorstLosersN : 1 - Losers count

InpPC_ExtraProfitUSD : 5 - Extra profit

Trend Filter

InpTrendFilterEnable : true - Enabled

InpTrendMethod : Ichimoku

InpTrendFilterTF : M1

Profit Management

InpBasketTP_USD : 20 - Start trailing

InpBasketTP_Trailing : 5 - Trailing distance

InpGlobalProfitUSD : 100 - Global profit

🔄 Trading Cycle

Entry Signal → Initial Trade → Place Hedge ↓ Hedge Triggered → PC Check ↓ [If PC conditions] → Close Winners + Losers ↓ [If sufficient profit] → Close All → Cycle End ↓ [Otherwise] → Next Hedge → Repeat

📈 Why Gold (XAUUSD)?

Gold has unique characteristics that make this strategy effective:

High Volatility - Multiple recovery opportunities Strong Trends - Effective trend filtering Clear S/R Levels - Precise zone determination High Liquidity - Fast order execution

🛡️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs involves significant risk of loss. This EA is a tool to assist trading, not a guarantee of profits. Always:

Test thoroughly on demo accounts

Never risk more than you can afford to lose

Monitor your trades regularly

Adjust settings based on your risk tolerance

Version: 1.34

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD (optimized)

Timeframe: M5 (recommended)

Minimum Balance: $3,000 per 0.01 lot

Leverage: 1:100 minimum