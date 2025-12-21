Aura Gold Scalper X

Gold Vortex Safe Manager Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed Uzman Danışmanlar

Description: Smart Trade Manager Safe is a simple and safe automated trading robot for MT5, designed for both beginners and professional traders. It automatically opens buy trades while managing risk with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit. Features: Automatically opens buy trades on any currency pair. Manages risk with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. Uses a unique Magic Number to distinguish its trades. Works on any timeframe and major Forex pairs. Lightweight and does not consume s