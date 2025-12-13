Accurate Signal Pro
- Göstergeler
- Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
- Sürüm: 5.10
If you find them useful, you can help support ongoing development by donating here.
paypal.me/MahmoudAli430
Thank you for your support.
Accurate Signal ARC is a non-repainting trend & reversal signal indicator designed for MT4.
It uses ATR-weighted volatility logic combined with adaptive price channels to detect high-probability BUY and SELL points directly on the chart.
🔍 How It Works
-
Calculates a dynamic volatility channel using weighted ATR
-
Detects trend direction (river state) and switches only when price decisively breaks the channel
-
Filters noise using spread-aware true range
-
Draws clear arrows:
-
🟢 Lime Arrow → BUY signal
-
🔴 Red Arrow → SELL signal
-
-
Alerts trigger only on new confirmed signals (no spam)
⚙️ Key Features
-
✅ Non-repainting
-
✅ Spread-aware logic
-
✅ Works on all symbols & timeframes
-
✅ Optimized for fast markets (Gold / NAS100 / Forex)
-
✅ Low lag – trend following + reversal detection
-
✅ Clean chart (only arrows, no clutter)
🧠 Best Use Cases
-
Trend continuation entries
-
Reversal confirmation after exhaustion
-
EA signal source (buffers ready)
-
Manual trading with confirmation tools (RSI, MA, SMC, etc.)
📥 Inputs
-
NumBars – Number of bars to calculate
-
EnableAlerts – Enable/disable popup alerts
-
SignalID – Reserved for EA/signal filtering