TrendXpert Indicator
- Göstergeler
- Samuel Ayienda Omanga
- Sürüm: 1.2
- Güncellendi: 11 Mayıs 2025
TrendXpert Indicator v1.02 – Master the Trend, Trade with Precision
Overview
TrendXpert v1.02 is a precision tool built for serious traders who want to stay on the right side of the market. Designed specifically for the 4H, 1H, and 30M timeframes, it helps you identify high-probability trend conditions and delivers timely, clean trade signals—without clutter or confusion.
What’s New in v1.02
-
Enhanced Trend Detection: Improved internal logic ensures even greater accuracy in trend labeling and signal alignment.
-
Refined Entry Signals: Now powered by a smarter entry algorithm (based on internal momentum dynamics), ensuring timely alerts aligned with the dominant trend.
-
Trend Shift Markers: Optional arrows mark key trend reversals for strategic trade positioning.
-
Signal Filtering Options: Choose between displaying entry signals, trend shift markers, or both.
-
Custom Alerts: Get notified of new signals instantly—only once per event, never repeated.
-
Smart Timeframe Lock: Works only on H4, H1, and M30. Displays a polite message if used on unsupported timeframes.
-
Improved Visuals: Optimized label placement and adjustable arrow distances for clean charting.
-
Version Tagging: Includes proper metadata for version tracking within MetaTrader.
Core Features
-
Simple Trend Labels: See the current market condition (UPTREND or DOWNTREND) at a glance.
-
Precision Signal Arrows: Clean buy and sell markers aligned with confirmed trends.
-
Timestamp-Accurate Signals: Signals appear on the exact bar they occurred—per timeframe, with no overlap.
-
User Controls: Fully customizable arrow colors, signal types, and alert behavior.
Why Traders Trust TrendXpert
-
Built for Professionals: No gimmicks. No overfitting.
-
Non-Repainting & Clean: What you see is what you trade.
-
Confidence in Every Move: Aligns your entries with reliable market direction.
-
Minimalist & Effective: No distractions—just clear, actionable information.
Ideal For
-
Swing and intraday traders using M30, H1, or H4 timeframes
-
Traders who want smart, trend-aligned entries without revealing underlying logic
-
Anyone looking to build consistent strategies around a trusted signal foundation
Note: TrendXpert v1.02 is a significant upgrade to version 1.01. All logic and visuals have been fine-tuned for performance and clarity. Ideal for manual traders and those planning to develop algorithmic systems based on reliable visual signals.