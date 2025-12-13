Accurate Signal Pro

If you find them useful, you can help support ongoing development by donating here.

paypal.me/MahmoudAli430

Thank you for your support.







Accurate Signal ARC is a non-repainting trend & reversal signal indicator designed for MT4.

It uses ATR-weighted volatility logic combined with adaptive price channels to detect high-probability BUY and SELL points directly on the chart.

🔍 How It Works

Calculates a dynamic volatility channel using weighted ATR

Detects trend direction (river state) and switches only when price decisively breaks the channel

Filters noise using spread-aware true range

Draws clear arrows : 🟢 Lime Arrow → BUY signal 🔴 Red Arrow → SELL signal

Alerts trigger only on new confirmed signals (no spam)

⚙️ Key Features

✅ Non-repainting

✅ Spread-aware logic

✅ Works on all symbols & timeframes

✅ Optimized for fast markets (Gold / NAS100 / Forex)

✅ Low lag – trend following + reversal detection

✅ Clean chart (only arrows, no clutter)

🧠 Best Use Cases

Trend continuation entries

Reversal confirmation after exhaustion

EA signal source (buffers ready)

Manual trading with confirmation tools (RSI, MA, SMC, etc.)

📥 Inputs