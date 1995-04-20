📌 Railway Tracks Pattern — Reversal Pattern Indicator

Railway Tracks Pattern is an indicator that automatically detects a powerful two-candle reversal pattern on the chart. It looks for two candles with opposite directions (bullish and bearish), similar in size, and with minimal wicks — a clear sign of momentum shift.

📋 How it works:

The first candle is strong and directional.

The second candle moves in the opposite direction and is of similar size.

Both candles have small shadows (wicks).

The indicator draws: 🔵 Up arrow under bullish pattern (potential upward reversal). 🔴 Down arrow above bearish pattern (potential downward reversal).



⚙️ Configurable Parameters:

Parameter Description MinBodySizePoints Minimum candle body size in points. MaxBodyDiffPercent Max allowed body size difference between candles. MaxShadowToBodyRatio Max allowed wick-to-body ratio. ArrowOffsetPoints Vertical distance from candle to arrow.

📈 Usage:

Perfect for manual trading and strategy integration. Works on any symbol and timeframe.

🤖 Automated Trading — Railway Tracks EA:

For full automation of this strategy, use the dedicated expert advisor:

👉 Go to Railway Tracks EA