Railway Tracks Pattern
Railway Tracks Pattern is an indicator that automatically detects a powerful two-candle reversal pattern on the chart. It looks for two candles with opposite directions (bullish and bearish), similar in size, and with minimal wicks — a clear sign of momentum shift.
📋 How it works:
The first candle is strong and directional.
The second candle moves in the opposite direction and is of similar size.
Both candles have small shadows (wicks).
The indicator draws:
🔵 Up arrow under bullish pattern (potential upward reversal).
🔴 Down arrow above bearish pattern (potential downward reversal).
⚙️ Configurable Parameters:
|Parameter
|Description
|MinBodySizePoints
|Minimum candle body size in points.
|MaxBodyDiffPercent
|Max allowed body size difference between candles.
|MaxShadowToBodyRatio
|Max allowed wick-to-body ratio.
|ArrowOffsetPoints
|Vertical distance from candle to arrow.
📈 Usage:
Perfect for manual trading and strategy integration. Works on any symbol and timeframe.
