Supply and Demand X

Supply and demand in trading describes how buyer (demand) and seller (supply) actions set asset prices, with high demand/low supply raising prices (premium) and low demand/high supply lowering them (discount); traders identify these imbalances as "zones" on charts (e.g., Rally-Base-Rally for demand, Drop-Base-Drop for supply) to find potential entry/exit points, aiming to buy at discount demand zones and sell at premium supply zones, using volume and price action to confirm institutional activity. 
Core Concepts
Supply: The amount of an asset sellers are willing to offer; high supply pushes prices down.
Demand: The amount of an asset buyers are willing to purchase; high demand pushes prices up.
Equilibrium: The point where supply equals demand, determining the market price. 
Supply & Demand Trading Zones
Demand Zone: An area where buying pressure was strong, leading to sharp price increases (e.g., Rally-Base-Rally pattern). Traders look to buy here as a potential discount.
Supply Zone: An area where selling pressure was strong, causing sharp price drops (e.g., Drop-Base-Drop pattern). Traders look to sell here as a potential premium.
Institutional Footprints: Sharp price movements (wicks, large candles) with high volume often signal large players entering, creating strong zones. 
How Traders Use It
Identify Zones: Look for strong, clear price movements (impulses) that break previous structure, creating "bases" (sideways movement) before the impulse.
Entry: Buy near the top of a demand zone or sell near the bottom of a supply zone when price returns.
Risk Management: Place stop-losses just outside the zone boundary (e.g., below the demand zone) and use position sizing to manage risk, notes UTrada and EBC Financial Group.
Context: Consider overall market trend; it's often safer to buy demand in uptrends and sell supply in downtrends. 
