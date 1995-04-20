Accurate Signal Pro



Accurate Signal ARC is a non-repainting trend & reversal signal indicator designed for MT4.
It uses ATR-weighted volatility logic combined with adaptive price channels to detect high-probability BUY and SELL points directly on the chart.

🔍 How It Works

  • Calculates a dynamic volatility channel using weighted ATR

  • Detects trend direction (river state) and switches only when price decisively breaks the channel

  • Filters noise using spread-aware true range

  • Draws clear arrows:

    • 🟢 Lime Arrow → BUY signal

    • 🔴 Red Arrow → SELL signal

  • Alerts trigger only on new confirmed signals (no spam)

⚙️ Key Features

  • Non-repainting

  • Spread-aware logic

  • Works on all symbols & timeframes

  • Optimized for fast markets (Gold / NAS100 / Forex)

  • Low lag – trend following + reversal detection

  • Clean chart (only arrows, no clutter)

🧠 Best Use Cases

  • Trend continuation entries

  • Reversal confirmation after exhaustion

  • EA signal source (buffers ready)

  • Manual trading with confirmation tools (RSI, MA, SMC, etc.)

📥 Inputs

  • NumBars – Number of bars to calculate

  • EnableAlerts – Enable/disable popup alerts

  • SignalID – Reserved for EA/signal filtering


