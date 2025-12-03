Stop Loss Protector for AxiomSuite

🚀 AxiomSuite SL Locker – Institutional Stop-Loss Protector for MetaTrader 5

AxiomSuite SL Locker is a professional stop-loss integrity module designed for traders who require strict execution rules on MT5.

It protects every position opened by manual trading or Expert Advisors by enforcing safe and compliant stop-loss behavior.

This module never opens or closes trades.

It only supervises SL modifications in real time and corrects any invalid or risky change instantly.

Perfect for prop-firm rules, multi-EA VPS setups, and disciplined risk management environments.

⭐ 1. Strict Stop-Loss Integrity (BUY ↑ / SELL ↓)

The SL Locker enforces institutional rules:

✔ BUY positions → SL can only move up

✔ SELL positions → SL can only move down

✔ Never allows widening a stop-loss

✔ Prevents accidental or malicious SL modification

✔ Monitors all trades from all EAs and manual entries

Any invalid SL change is restored instantly and logged clearly.

⭐ 2. Smart SL Monitoring Engine

The module continuously tracks:

• All open positions

• SL modifications in real time

• Missing SLs

• Risky SL adjustments

• Positions monitored

• Corrections performed

Full transparency through MT5 Journal logs.

⭐ 3. Two Operating Modes

Mode A — Lock initial SL only

Once the initial stop-loss is set, it cannot be moved to a worse position.

Mode B — Lock every improvement

Each improvement (SL moving in the safe direction) becomes the new locked level.

Ideal for scaling strategies, trailing logic, and prop-firm compatible trading.

⭐ 4. Tolerance Protection

A tolerance (in points) can be set to avoid triggering corrections on micro-adjustments or platform noise.

Example:

Tolerance 10 pts → allows small server-side SL adjustments without conflict.

⭐ 5. Full Transparency & Audit Trail

Every action is logged with:

• Reason

• Old SL / New SL

• Mode

• Tolerance

• Position ticket

Perfect for professional risk management, strategy testing, and compliance reports.

⭐ 6. Compatibility

Works with:

✔ All EAs (scalpers, swing, grid, trend, smart money, etc.)

✔ Manual trading

✔ Prop-firm accounts

✔ Hedging mode

✔ Multi-EA VPS environments

✔ All symbols & brokers

No conflict with trade logic.

No interference with entries or exits.

⭐ 7. No Dependencies

SL Locker is a standalone module.

It can be used alone or as part of the AxiomSuite ecosystem.

No DLLs, no external files, no restrictions.

⭐ 8. Ideal Use Cases

• Prop-firm compliance

• Preventing accidental SL widening

• Protecting EA logic from bugs

• Stop-loss enforcement for beginner traders

• Institutional-style SL discipline

• VPS multi-EA safety layer

⭐ 9. Key Advantages

• Ultra-strict SL protection

• Zero strategy interference

• Fast, lightweight, and stable

• Clear logs

• Two operating modes

• Configurable tolerance

• Works instantly on all positions

📌 AxiomSuite SL Locker is a pure safety engine — simple, powerful, and essential for disciplined trading.