AxiomSuite™ Pro is a complete institutional risk-management system designed for traders, prop firms and professional managers who need real-time protection, automated discipline, and full compliance tracking inside MetaTrader 5.
Unlike classic trading EAs, AxiomSuite™ Pro does not execute trades.
It supervises every trade you place — manually or through your own strategy — and enforces strict rules to prevent violations, excessive losses and emotional decisions.
If you are tired of failing prop firm challenges because of a single spike, a moved stop loss, or a missed daily loss limit… this tool changes everything.🔒 What AxiomSuite™ Pro Does
AxiomSuite™ Pro runs continuously in the background and:
✔ Enforces risk in real time
-
Daily loss limit
-
Maximum loss (equity-based)
-
Maximum risk per trade
-
Maximum number of trades per day
-
Global stop-out threshold
-
Auto-stop trading mode
-
Auto-close & lockout logic
✔ Ensures Stop Loss compliance
With the integrated SL Locker Module:
-
Auto-apply SL to all positions
-
Enforce user-defined tolerance
-
Detect missing or moved stop losses
-
Prevent SL from being removed, widened or ignored
-
Fully synchronized via MT5 Global Variables
✔ Provides institutional monitoring
-
Real-time account metrics
-
Equity drawdown tracking
-
Risk exposure indicators
-
Live limit status (active / breached)
-
Automatic session control (enable/disable trading windows)
✔ Generates audit logs
Every important event is logged:
-
Risk violations
-
Limit activations
-
SL adjustments
-
Session enforcement
-
Critical warnings
Perfect for prop firm challenge tracking, compliance, or simply improving discipline.🟦 Key Features
1. Real-Time Global Risk Engine
AxiomSuite™ Pro continuously monitors:
-
Balance
-
Equity
-
Drawdown
-
Floating risk
-
Limit thresholds
When a limit is reached, it instantly applies the correct action:
-
block new trades
-
close violations
-
disable trading sessions
-
prevent further losses
2. Parallel Architecture (Two Modules Working Together)
AxiomSuite™ Pro includes two autonomous subsystems:
AxiomRisk Engine
Your real-time global risk guardian.
SL Locker Module
Your stop-loss compliance officer.
Both run in parallel, fully independent, and fully synchronized.
3. Trading Session Control
Define strict trading windows:
-
Session 1
-
Session 2
Outside these hours:
→ new trades are blocked
→ optionally close open positions
4. Advanced Options
-
Manage pending orders
-
Auto-clear pending orders at end of session
-
Spread-controlled SL risk (Pro only)
-
Debug mode for audits
5. Designed for Professional Use
AxiomSuite™ Pro is suitable for:
-
Prop trading challenges
-
Funded accounts
-
Personal risk discipline
-
Portfolio management
-
Manual trading + expert advisor environments
-
Multi-asset supervision
You keep full control — AxiomSuite™ Pro never trades for you.🟦 Why Traders Choose AxiomSuite™ Pro
✔ Avoid Prop Firm Violations
Most traders fail challenges because they exceed a limit by a few dollars.
This tool prevents that — instantly.
✔ Bring institutional discipline to MT5
Retail platforms rarely enforce rules.
AxiomSuite™ Pro brings the compliance layer professionals use.
✔ Works with any strategy
Manual, automated, hybrid — all trading styles are supported.
✔ Clean, intuitive interface (premium UI)
Everything is monitored on one elegant dashboard.
✔ Modular = stable & predictable
If one module is disabled, the other continues running safely.🟦 What’s Included in the Pro Version
-
Full AxiomRisk Engine
-
Full SL Locker Module
-
Trading Sessions
-
Real-time monitoring dashboard
-
Advanced options
-
Full audit logs
-
Multi-symbol compatibility
-
Independent modules
-
Premium interface
(If you need a white-label enterprise version, contact us.)🔧 Inputs Overview
Risk Engine
-
Max daily loss (%)
-
Max trade risk (%)
-
Risk tolerance
-
Max trades per day
-
Global DD threshold (%)
-
Reduction factor
SL Locker
-
Mode A / Mode B
-
Tolerance (points)
-
Lock status
-
Violation tracking
Sessions
-
Session 1 time window
-
Session 2 time window
Advanced
-
Manage pending orders
-
Enforce SL spread mode
-
Debug
-
Attach AxiomSuite™ Pro to a chart
-
Configure your global risk limits
-
Activate SL Locker if needed
-
Enable trading sessions
-
Trade normally — AxiomSuite™ handles the rest
The system will protect you even if you switch charts or run other EAs.🛑 Important Notes
-
AxiomSuite™ Pro does not place trades
-
It must remain attached to at least one chart
-
For best performance, use a VPS
-
The EA works on any timeframe or symbol
Future updates will include:
-
Extended reporting
-
Web dashboard integration
-
Multi-account monitoring
If you want a professional risk engine inside MetaTrader 5, this is the industry-grade solution.🔵 Support
If you need help, contact me directly via MQL5 messages.
Support is provided in English and French.