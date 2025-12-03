Stop Loss Protector for AxiomSuite
- Utilitaires
- Chouaib Guira
- Version: 2.2
- Activations: 10
🚀 AxiomSuite SL Locker – Institutional Stop-Loss Protector for MetaTrader 5
AxiomSuite SL Locker is a professional stop-loss integrity module designed for traders who require strict execution rules on MT5.
It protects every position opened by manual trading or Expert Advisors by enforcing safe and compliant stop-loss behavior.
This module never opens or closes trades.
It only supervises SL modifications in real time and corrects any invalid or risky change instantly.
Perfect for prop-firm rules, multi-EA VPS setups, and disciplined risk management environments.
⭐ 1. Strict Stop-Loss Integrity (BUY ↑ / SELL ↓)
The SL Locker enforces institutional rules:
✔ BUY positions → SL can only move up
✔ SELL positions → SL can only move down
✔ Never allows widening a stop-loss
✔ Prevents accidental or malicious SL modification
✔ Monitors all trades from all EAs and manual entries
Any invalid SL change is restored instantly and logged clearly.
⭐ 2. Smart SL Monitoring Engine
The module continuously tracks:
• All open positions
• SL modifications in real time
• Missing SLs
• Risky SL adjustments
• Positions monitored
• Corrections performed
Full transparency through MT5 Journal logs.
⭐ 3. Two Operating Modes
Mode A — Lock initial SL only
Once the initial stop-loss is set, it cannot be moved to a worse position.
Mode B — Lock every improvement
Each improvement (SL moving in the safe direction) becomes the new locked level.
Ideal for scaling strategies, trailing logic, and prop-firm compatible trading.
⭐ 4. Tolerance Protection
A tolerance (in points) can be set to avoid triggering corrections on micro-adjustments or platform noise.
Example:
Tolerance 10 pts → allows small server-side SL adjustments without conflict.
⭐ 5. Full Transparency & Audit Trail
Every action is logged with:
• Reason
• Old SL / New SL
• Mode
• Tolerance
• Position ticket
Perfect for professional risk management, strategy testing, and compliance reports.
⭐ 6. Compatibility
Works with:
✔ All EAs (scalpers, swing, grid, trend, smart money, etc.)
✔ Manual trading
✔ Prop-firm accounts
✔ Hedging mode
✔ Multi-EA VPS environments
✔ All symbols & brokers
No conflict with trade logic.
No interference with entries or exits.
⭐ 7. No Dependencies
SL Locker is a standalone module.
It can be used alone or as part of the AxiomSuite ecosystem.
No DLLs, no external files, no restrictions.
⭐ 8. Ideal Use Cases
• Prop-firm compliance
• Preventing accidental SL widening
• Protecting EA logic from bugs
• Stop-loss enforcement for beginner traders
• Institutional-style SL discipline
• VPS multi-EA safety layer
⭐ 9. Key Advantages
• Ultra-strict SL protection
• Zero strategy interference
• Fast, lightweight, and stable
• Clear logs
• Two operating modes
• Configurable tolerance
• Works instantly on all positions