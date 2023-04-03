Reverse Copier for Prop Firms

📌 Instructions for Using Reverse Copier EA

  1. Attach EA to Charts

    • Open MetaTrader and attach the EA to any chart on both accounts (master & slave).

    • Make sure AutoTrading is enabled.

  2. Master Account (Signal Sender)

    • Set Mode = Master in EA settings.

    • This account will send trade signals.

  3. Slave Account (Signal Receiver)

    • Set Mode = Slave in EA settings.

    • This account will receive trades in reverse (opposite direction).

  4. Lot Multiplier

    • In Slave EA settings, set Multiplier to control lot size.

      • Example: 1.0 → same lot size as master.

      • Example: 2.0 → double the master’s lot size.

      • Example: 0.5 → half the master’s lot size.

  5. Check Settings

    • Both accounts must be running at the same time.

    • Keep charts open while EA is active.

👉 Simple as that: Master Mode = sender, Slave Mode = receiver, set Multiplier = lot size control.


