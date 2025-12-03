Stop Loss Protector for AxiomSuite


🚀 AxiomSuite SL Locker – Institutional Stop-Loss Protector for MetaTrader 5

AxiomSuite SL Locker is a professional stop-loss integrity module designed for traders who require strict execution rules on MT5.
It protects every position opened by manual trading or Expert Advisors by enforcing safe and compliant stop-loss behavior.

This module never opens or closes trades.
It only supervises SL modifications in real time and corrects any invalid or risky change instantly.

Perfect for prop-firm rules, multi-EA VPS setups, and disciplined risk management environments.

1. Strict Stop-Loss Integrity (BUY ↑ / SELL ↓)

The SL Locker enforces institutional rules:

✔ BUY positions → SL can only move up
✔ SELL positions → SL can only move down
✔ Never allows widening a stop-loss
✔ Prevents accidental or malicious SL modification
✔ Monitors all trades from all EAs and manual entries

Any invalid SL change is restored instantly and logged clearly.

2. Smart SL Monitoring Engine

The module continuously tracks:

• All open positions
• SL modifications in real time
• Missing SLs
• Risky SL adjustments
• Positions monitored
• Corrections performed

Full transparency through MT5 Journal logs.

3. Two Operating Modes

Mode A — Lock initial SL only

Once the initial stop-loss is set, it cannot be moved to a worse position.

Mode B — Lock every improvement

Each improvement (SL moving in the safe direction) becomes the new locked level.

Ideal for scaling strategies, trailing logic, and prop-firm compatible trading.

4. Tolerance Protection

A tolerance (in points) can be set to avoid triggering corrections on micro-adjustments or platform noise.

Example:
Tolerance 10 pts → allows small server-side SL adjustments without conflict.

5. Full Transparency & Audit Trail

Every action is logged with:

• Reason
• Old SL / New SL
• Mode
• Tolerance
• Position ticket

Perfect for professional risk management, strategy testing, and compliance reports.

6. Compatibility

Works with:

✔ All EAs (scalpers, swing, grid, trend, smart money, etc.)
✔ Manual trading
✔ Prop-firm accounts
✔ Hedging mode
✔ Multi-EA VPS environments
✔ All symbols & brokers

No conflict with trade logic.
No interference with entries or exits.

7. No Dependencies

SL Locker is a standalone module.
It can be used alone or as part of the AxiomSuite ecosystem.

No DLLs, no external files, no restrictions.

8. Ideal Use Cases

• Prop-firm compliance
• Preventing accidental SL widening
• Protecting EA logic from bugs
• Stop-loss enforcement for beginner traders
• Institutional-style SL discipline
• VPS multi-EA safety layer

9. Key Advantages

• Ultra-strict SL protection
• Zero strategy interference
• Fast, lightweight, and stable
• Clear logs
• Two operating modes
• Configurable tolerance
• Works instantly on all positions

📌 AxiomSuite SL Locker is a pure safety engine — simple, powerful, and essential for disciplined trading.


