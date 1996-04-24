Stop Loss Protector for AxiomSuite


🚀 AxiomSuite SL Locker – Institutional Stop-Loss Protector for MetaTrader 5

AxiomSuite SL Locker is a professional stop-loss integrity module designed for traders who require strict execution rules on MT5.
It protects every position opened by manual trading or Expert Advisors by enforcing safe and compliant stop-loss behavior.

This module never opens or closes trades.
It only supervises SL modifications in real time and corrects any invalid or risky change instantly.

Perfect for prop-firm rules, multi-EA VPS setups, and disciplined risk management environments.

1. Strict Stop-Loss Integrity (BUY ↑ / SELL ↓)

The SL Locker enforces institutional rules:

✔ BUY positions → SL can only move up
✔ SELL positions → SL can only move down
✔ Never allows widening a stop-loss
✔ Prevents accidental or malicious SL modification
✔ Monitors all trades from all EAs and manual entries

Any invalid SL change is restored instantly and logged clearly.

2. Smart SL Monitoring Engine

The module continuously tracks:

• All open positions
• SL modifications in real time
• Missing SLs
• Risky SL adjustments
• Positions monitored
• Corrections performed

Full transparency through MT5 Journal logs.

3. Two Operating Modes

Mode A — Lock initial SL only

Once the initial stop-loss is set, it cannot be moved to a worse position.

Mode B — Lock every improvement

Each improvement (SL moving in the safe direction) becomes the new locked level.

Ideal for scaling strategies, trailing logic, and prop-firm compatible trading.

4. Tolerance Protection

A tolerance (in points) can be set to avoid triggering corrections on micro-adjustments or platform noise.

Example:
Tolerance 10 pts → allows small server-side SL adjustments without conflict.

5. Full Transparency & Audit Trail

Every action is logged with:

• Reason
• Old SL / New SL
• Mode
• Tolerance
• Position ticket

Perfect for professional risk management, strategy testing, and compliance reports.

6. Compatibility

Works with:

✔ All EAs (scalpers, swing, grid, trend, smart money, etc.)
✔ Manual trading
✔ Prop-firm accounts
✔ Hedging mode
✔ Multi-EA VPS environments
✔ All symbols & brokers

No conflict with trade logic.
No interference with entries or exits.

7. No Dependencies

SL Locker is a standalone module.
It can be used alone or as part of the AxiomSuite ecosystem.

No DLLs, no external files, no restrictions.

8. Ideal Use Cases

• Prop-firm compliance
• Preventing accidental SL widening
• Protecting EA logic from bugs
• Stop-loss enforcement for beginner traders
• Institutional-style SL discipline
• VPS multi-EA safety layer

9. Key Advantages

• Ultra-strict SL protection
• Zero strategy interference
• Fast, lightweight, and stable
• Clear logs
• Two operating modes
• Configurable tolerance
• Works instantly on all positions

📌 AxiomSuite SL Locker is a pure safety engine — simple, powerful, and essential for disciplined trading.


Produtos recomendados
MrRexo Trade Panel
ARKADIUSZ KROL MULTIPRO
Utilitários
A detailed description of the panel, along with access to a fully functional demo version (note: the demo does not allow opening positions), is available at http://mrtp.eu . MrRexo Trade Panel MrRexo Trade Panel is an Expert Advisor designed for manual trade management in MetaTrader 5. The panel provides tools for order execution, position control, and market structure visualization directly on the chart. It supports both hedging and netting account types. Main Functions 1. Position Sizing
FlipPro Unlimited
Saptarshi Roy
Utilitários
FlipPro Unlimited EA Manual 1. Introduction FlipPro Unlimited is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platform. It is a versatile trading tool that allows users to initiate buy or sell positions with customizable stop loss (SL) mechanisms, and it supports automated flipping of trade directions upon hitting SL. The EA includes features like dynamic or fixed SL, trailing to breakeven (BE), martingale pending orders, target profit closure, and a common take profit (
SubWindow OnOff MT5
Fabrizio Malavasi
Utilitários
The purpose   of this utility is to manage one or more subwindow in the same chart by opening and closing them through a button or the keyboard keys How it works: If you want to handle more than one subwindow you need to reinstall the indicator . In this case some setups has to be customized onlu in the last subwindow installed and others setups in the installed subwindow during the first time installation. They are denoted in the input rispectively as ' LW ' and ' IW '. First of all install
Reverse Copier for Prop Firms
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
Utilitários
Instructions for Using Reverse Copier EA Attach EA to Charts Open MetaTrader and attach the EA to any chart on both accounts (master & slave). Make sure AutoTrading is enabled. Master Account (Signal Sender) Set Mode = Master in EA settings. This account will send trade signals. Slave Account (Signal Receiver) Set Mode = Slave in EA settings. This account will receive trades in reverse (opposite direction). Lot Multiplier In Slave EA settings, set Multiplier to control lot size. Example: 1.0
Flow All in One Hotkey Tool for Manual Traders
Kaede Koyama
Utilitários
Flow – Hotkey Tool for Discretionary Traders Take full control of MT5 with your keyboard and mouse. Flow is a powerful hotkey-based assistant designed specifically for discretionary traders who want to place orders, draw tools, and operate charts with speed and precision. No more right-click menus or wasting time. Just trade. Key Features Order Execution Place pending Buy/Sell orders (limit or stop) instantly with just a mouse click. Stop Loss and Take Profit lines are automatically attac
Super Assistant
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilitários
* Super Assistant is an useful management tool that helps traders perform management tasks on MT4/MT5 account remotely via Telegram such as: - Get info (account, details of positions, pending orders, floating PL, price, economic news, etc) - Open trade (open instantly with preset parameters) - Manage trade (set SLTP automatically, break-even mode, max risk, close time every day, etc) - Close trade (close all, buy, sell, win positions by one click, set awaiting close by PL, time) - Set up notifi
MT5TradeMMPanelV1
Yan Xiong Xue
Utilitários
1，交易功能：    （1）开仓：仓位计算，止损止盈点数、挂单、批量挂单     （2）顺势加仓，逆势加仓，加仓倍数，加仓间隔    （3）跟踪止损：均线突破、高低点突破、ATR、单品种净值比例回撤、单品种亏损金额、 时间止损    （4）平仓：分批平仓、盈利平仓、亏损平仓    （5）高低点和跟踪止损价格自动划线    （6）批量挂单 2，划线下单：仓位计算、止损止盈计算，挂单类型自动判断 3，统计：持仓统计、历史统计、magic统计、品种统计，盈亏曲线,净利润饼图，亏损饼图 4，账户风控：净值回撤比例报警、净值回撤比例平仓、亏损金额报警、亏损金额平仓，              盈利比例报警，盈利比例平仓、盈利金额报警，盈利金额平仓               时间平仓，持仓单数控制、总持仓量控制，magic平仓
Equity Protector SL TP MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
Utilitários
This utilities can constantly monitors and handle the equity/ balance account to prevent drawdowns and protect your account. This Utilities can handle manually order and automatically order by other Expert Advisors.  If the conditions are reached, the open position will be close/ all close (depending your setting). How to use : attach this utilities on new chart (same pair) you need to handle make sure magic number is same with other EA you need to handle entry magic number '0' if you need han
SInalTradeEA Telegam To MT5
Angelo Marcelo Serafin
Utilitários
SinalTradeEA Telegram To MT5 SinalTradeEA é um Expert Advisor totalmente automatizado desenvolvido para integrar sinais de trading diretamente ao MetaTrader 5. Ele executa ordens com precisão, oferecendo controle total sobre entradas, saídas e gerenciamento de risco. Tanto iniciantes quanto traders experientes podem contar com o SinalTradeEA para obter precisão, flexibilidade e segurança em suas operações. Principais Recursos Integração direta com sinais do Telegram ou outras fontes externas. Ex
Daily PnL Notifier
Gabriel Paul Ange Perrin
Utilitários
Daily PnL Notifier – Get Telegram alerts when your daily profit or loss target is reached! Looking for a simple, fast, and reliable way to monitor your daily performance on MetaTrader 5? Daily PnL Notifier is the tool you need. ️ Key features : Sends an instant Telegram notification when your account hits a custom profit or loss threshold . Fully customizable : you set your own daily gain or loss limits. Ultra simple: minimal interface , no useless settings. Works on all accounts (demo or li
QuickCloseMT5
Daying Cao
Utilitários
This QuickClose help you to close all orders having profit immediately with only ONE CLICK, its work is very fast. You can choose which symbol you want or close all symbols so it will helpful for you in your trading to manage trading faster. This EA can quick close all Buy and Sell Orders by a selected symbol or total, And delete all pending orders. This SymbolButton is designed for closing orders. There is available Manual and Automatic closing functions. Automatic closing function will close t
Fast Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilitários
Fast Manager (MT5 Manager) is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132477?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel: execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy, Sel
EquityShield MT5
Ivan Zhigalov
Utilitários
️ EquityShield is your automated risk management guardian for MetaTrader 5. If you've ever exceeded your daily loss limit, struggled to enforce your own trading rules during volatile markets, or wanted to automatically lock in profits when you hit your targets, EquityShield is built for you. This is not a trading strategy - it's a safety system that watches your account 24/7, automatically closes positions when your risk limits are breached, and helps you maintain consistent trading discipline
Trade Panel For Strategy Tester MT5
Salman Soltaniyan
Utilitários
It's a trading dashboard appears on strategy tester, allows you to backtest your own strategies, testing them on multiple symbols and timeframes. It is equipped with useful features such as risk management, trailing stops, breakeven points, and more, enabling you to evaluate and refine your strategies effectively. Trading panels are typically designed to facilitate real-time trading and may not function properly on a strategy tester. However, this particular trading panel is specifically designe
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicadores
O indicador cria cotações atuais, que podem ser comparadas com as históricas e, com base nisso, fazer uma previsão do movimento dos preços. O indicador possui um campo de texto para navegação rápida até a data desejada. Opções: Símbolo - seleção do símbolo que o indicador exibirá; SymbolPeriod - seleção do período do qual o indicador coletará dados; IndicatorColor - cor do indicador; HorisontalShift - deslocamento das cotações desenhadas pelo indicador pelo número especificado de barras; I
MT5 Change All Chart TimeFrames
Lee Sullivan
5 (1)
Utilitários
This script is for changing all open tabs/charts at once on MetaTrader 5 using the drop-down box once the script has been initialized. It has all the standard timeframes available to be selected for MetaTrader 5. This is an individual script for all timeframes. You will need to select the timeframe you want all charts to go. Please watch the video for the installation instructions. 
AnaliTick
Aleksandr Prozorov
Utilitários
AnaliTIck is a financial instrument analysis and testing program based on the Metatrader5 platform. The object of analysis is the sequence of changes in the prices of Bid and Ask - ticks. The program may be useful to developers of scalping advisers and strategies, those who work on the news. When the program is loaded, an array of ticks for the financial instrument, on the chart of which the program is installed, is filled for the current period. The analyzed period is 4 trading days. On this pe
OrderPro Trading Panel
Maicon Fernando Cabral Pereira
Utilitários
OrderPro Trade Panel v1.00 O OrderPro é uma Ferramenta profissional que fornece um painel de controle completo e interativo para gerenciar suas operações de trading. Ele foi desenvolvido para facilitar e acelerar a execução de ordens, oferecendo ferramentas avançadas de gestão de risco e análise em tempo real. Vantagens do OrderPro   Interface intuitiva   - Todos os controles em um único painel organizado   Execução rápida   - Ordens executadas com um clique   Gestão profissional de risc
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an effective risk and capital management tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders easily determine and set take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels directly on the chart. This indicator improves trading efficiency through its dedicated control panel, which includes: Creating and managing TP and SL levels for both Buy and Sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-Reward
FREE
Click and Go Trade Manager MT5
Victor Christiaanse
5 (2)
Utilitários
Click and Go Trade Manager, the ultimate solution for seamless trading execution. With a simple click on the chart, you can effortlessly define your stop loss, entry price, and target levels. No more hassle of inputting values manually - it's made incredibly intuitive and easy. Embedded risk management is a key feature of our Trade Manager. We understand the importance of protecting your investments, which is why the Click and Go Trade Manager incorporates risk management. When placing orders, y
Trailing SL last swing high low
Andrea Strano
Utilitários
Trailing Stop loss last X candles swing high and low.  X is a value of candles you can set as an input parameter. This Trailing stop loss moves the SL below the last X candles low(if BUY positions) or high(for SELL positions) If we are in a trend and we open a position following the trend, the SL will be automatically placed at the low or high of the last X bars. contact me if you need further assistence
Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5
Trinh Dat
4.5 (4)
Utilitários
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
EA SB8 Panel Trade
Juan Manuel Bernal Martin
Utilitários
SB-8 – Manual Trading Panel with Fixed Risk & TradingView-Style Visualization for MT5 SB-8 is an advanced manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 , designed to execute trades visually, quickly and without calculations . It is especially built for traders coming from TradingView , who often find MT5 confusing when it comes to risk management and trade visualization. With SB-8, you don’t calculate lot size, percentages or risk . You simply move the Stop Loss line , and the panel handles everything a
Telegram Utility Close Order and Pause other EAs
Phuc Nguyen Vinh
Utilitários
Telegram Utility EA link para qualquer bot privado/público e pode ajudá-lo a: Feche todos os pedidos instantaneamente por comando. O comando é codificado com sua senha personalizada e só você sabe. O bot do Telegram informará quando todos os pedidos forem fechados e até mesmo pausará todos os outros EAs em execução no seu terminal MT5. Pause/Retome quaisquer outros EAs em execução no Terminal com apenas um clique! Exportar relatório de comércio por formulário de pips ou formulário de dinheiro.
AlgoRadar
Stephen J Martret
Utilitários
ALGORADAR - REAL-TIME TRADE ANALYTICS The Most Powerful On-Chart Performance Analyzer for MetaTrader 5 NO EXTERNAL SOFTWARE. NO DIGGING THROUGH FILES. LIVE STATS RIGHT ON YOUR CHART. Unlike other portfolio analyzers that force you to run standalone apps or hunt through MT5 folders for reports, AlgoRadar displays your complete trading performance directly on your charts in real-time. ANALYZE & RANK ALL YOUR EAs ON ONE CHART! Running multiple Expert Advisors? Which one is actually your BEST perfor
CME Exchange margin zones
Roman Vasilchenko
Utilitários
The utility is designed to display on the chart the margin zones built on the basis of margin requirements for futures of the Chicago Mercantile exchange (CME). These margin zones are good levels of resistance and support, as seen in the screenshots. How to use To trade on margin zones, use the following rules: buy after the day has closed above one of the zones to the next zone; sell after the day has closed below one of the zones to the next zone; after opening a sell trade, place limit sell
Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition
Gakko Takahashi
Utilitários
Você está perdendo tempo demais apenas procurando padrões operacionais? Rolar o gráfico repetidamente para encontrar uma configuração específica pode ser exaustivo. Quando você finalmente a encontra, ao mudar para um tempo gráfico menor, muitas vezes perde a localização exata. Até mesmo um simples zoom (aumentar ou diminuir) pode fazer com que você perca de vista o ponto exato do preço que estava analisando. Com esta ferramenta, você pode: Percorrer o histórico de gráficos de forma automática e
TradingX Hotkeys
Johannes Stephanus Lombard
Utilitários
Inputs Available Lotsizes Partial Close % You can change lotsizes as you require On an open chart click once to select chart to be able to use hotkeys on specific chart. All Pairs can be used with this expert We created this expert to be able to still trade C300 with a 0.06 Lotsize If you enter a 0.6 lot and close 0.90% you can trade with 0.06 Lot Keys to be used: B -Buy S -Sell C -Close Profitable D -Breakeven (Note if stoploss is set it won't break even) P -Partial close X -Close all
SimpleWizard
Paolo Miocchi
Utilitários
The SimpleWizard (SWZ)   is an Expert Advisor (EA) to be loaded on the chart and that create an interactive panel from which the trader can execute market orders (on the chart symbol), while keeping easily under control both the risk and the margin levels at the same time. It is possible to pre-fix both the trade risk and the reward as percentages of the Balance and to have displayed, according to the type of order (market buy or sell), the corresponding Take-Profit (TP) and Stop-Loss (SL) level
RunwiseFX Panel plus Configurable Automation
Runwise Limited
3.67 (3)
Utilitários
The product combines a manual trade panel with the ability to perform actions automatically in a highly configurable way. Actions include capturing indicator values and then based on those values raising alerts, open/close or partially close trades, scale-in, setting up pending orders, adjusting stop loss, take profit and more. On-chart controls can be configured, such as tick boxes and buttons, so can be fully interactive. The EA also handles money management, news events, hidden stop loss, tak
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilitários
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilitários
Versão Beta O Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader está quase no lançamento oficial da versão alfa. Alguns recursos ainda estão em desenvolvimento e você pode encontrar pequenos erros. Se tiver problemas, por favor reporte, seu feedback ajuda a melhorar o software para todos. O preço aumentará após 20 vendas. Cópias restantes a $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader é uma ferramenta poderosa que copia automaticamente sinais de trading de canais ou grupos do Telegram diretamente para sua conta Meta
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitários
EASY Insight AIO – A solução tudo-em-um para trading inteligente e sem esforço Visão geral Imagine analisar todo o mercado — Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações — em segundos, sem precisar examinar gráficos manualmente, instalar indicadores ou lidar com configurações complicadas. EASY Insight AIO é sua ferramenta definitiva de exportação para trading com IA, pronta para usar. Ela oferece um panorama completo do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo — pronto para análise imediata no ChatGP
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilitários
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider é uma utilidade fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável que permite o envio de sinais especificados para o chat, canal ou grupo do Telegram, tornando sua conta um fornecedor de sinais . Ao contrário da maioria dos produtos concorrentes, ele não usa importações de DLL. [ Demonstração ] [ Manual ] [ Versão MT4 ] [ Versão Discord ] [ Canal do Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuração Um guia do usuário passo a passo está disponível. Não é necessário conhec
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilitários
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gato Copiador MT5) é um copiador de negociações local e uma estrutura completa de gestão de riscos e execução projetada para os desafios comerciais de hoje. Desde desafios de prop firms até gestão de portfólio pessoal, ele se adapta a cada situação com uma combinação de execução robusta, proteção de capital, configuração flexível e manuseio avançado de negociações. O copiador funciona tanto no modo Master (remetente) quanto Slave (receptor), com sincronização em t
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilitários
Trade Manager para ajudá-lo a entrar e sair rapidamente de negociações enquanto calcula automaticamente seu risco. Incluindo recursos para ajudar a evitar negociações excessivas, negociações de vingança e negociações emocionais. As negociações podem ser gerenciadas automaticamente e as métricas de desempenho da conta podem ser visualizadas em um gráfico. Esses recursos tornam este painel ideal para todos os traders manuais e ajudam a aprimorar a plataforma MetaTrader 5. Suporte multilíngue. Vers
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitários
HYT (Help Your Trading)   é uma ferramenta projetada para ajudar você   a reduzir   suas posições perdedoras usando duas técnicas principais: Média padrão. Hedge com posterior abertura de posições na direção da tendência. Esta ferramenta permite que você gerencie múltiplas posições abertas em diferentes direções, tanto para compra quanto para venda. O HYT calcula automaticamente o tamanho da próxima posição, o preço do pedido, a direção para a média e o fechamento da posição com um nível de lucr
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilitários
DashPlus é uma ferramenta avançada de gerenciamento de operações projetada para melhorar a eficiência e a eficácia das suas transações na plataforma MetaTrader 5. Ela oferece um conjunto completo de funcionalidades, incluindo cálculo de risco, gestão de ordens, sistemas de grade avançados, ferramentas baseadas em gráficos e análise de desempenho. Principais Funcionalidades 1. Grade de Recuperação Implementa um sistema de grade flexível e de média para gerenciar operações em condições adversas de
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Utilitários
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilitários
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Custom Alerts AIO: Monitoramento inteligente de múltiplos mercados – pronto para uso, sem configuração Visão geral Custom Alerts AIO é uma ferramenta avançada de varredura de mercado que funciona imediatamente após a instalação — sem necessidade de configurar indicadores adicionais. Inclui internamente todos os principais indicadores da Stein Investments (FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power), permitindo que você monitore facilmente todas as principais classes de ativos: Forex
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Utilitários
Este é um painel de negociação visual que ajuda você a realizar e gerenciar operações facilmente, evitando erros humanos e aprimorando sua atividade comercial. Ele combina uma interface visual fácil de usar com uma abordagem sólida de gerenciamento de riscos e posições. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Surpreendentemente fácil de usar Negocie facilmente a partir do gráfico Negocie com gerenciamento preciso de riscos, sem complicações
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
Utilitários
Atenção: A versão demo para revisão e teste está aqui . YuClusters é um sistema profissional de análise de mercado. O trader tem oportunidades únicas para analisar o fluxo de pedidos, volumes de negociação, movimentos de preços usando vários gráficos, perfis, indicadores e objetos gráficos. O YuClusters opera com base em dados de Tempos e Negócios ou informações de ticks, dependendo do que está disponível nas cotações de um instrumento financeiro. O YuClusters permite que você crie gráficos com
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Utilitários
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
Utilitários
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Assistente de Trading Multifuncional Mais de 66 ferramentas integradas para análise, gestão e automação das suas operações. O assistente combina gestão de risco, execução automatizada, análise de mercado e controle de posições em um único painel. Compatível com Forex, ações, índices, criptomoedas e muito mais. Por que os traders escolhem este assistente Execução e gestão rápidas com um clique Cálculo automático de lote e risco com base no saldo Ordens inteligentes:
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Utilitários
Crypto Charting for MT5 – Integração de gráficos de criptomoedas no MetaTrader 5 Visão geral Crypto Charting for MT5 oferece gráficos OHLC em tempo real através de WebSocket. Suporta múltiplas corretoras e atualizações automáticas no MT5. Funcionalidades Dados em tempo real via WebSocket Sincronização automática de histórico Atualizações programadas após falhas de conexão Compatível com todos os timeframes do MT5 Dados OHLCV completos Suporte ao testador de estratégias Reconexão automática Corr
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilitários
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
Utilitários
Live Forex Signals é projetado para negociação em sinais do site   https://live-forex-signals.com/en e https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 Parâmetro Nome de usuário e senha se você tiver uma assinatura para sites live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com. então você deve preencher esses parâmetros com suas credenciais; se não houver assinatura, deixe os campos em branco; Comment   Comentário sobre transações abertas Risk   r
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
Utilitários
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite indices/gold EA on MT5 while meeting the rules of top prop firms. Key Features Live Mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders. Auto-Resume Logic: Automatically detects when the market reopens (after daily breaks or weekends) and resumes/re-syncs your managed positions instantly. Smart Symbol Routing: Automatically maps your cha
DoIt Trade Coach AI MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Utilitários
DoIt Trade Coach AI (MT5/MT4) — AI Trade Validator for Manual Traders You are the trader. The AI is your second opinion. Intro price valid until 26.12.2025. After that, price updates to 197 USD. DoIt Trade Coach AI is a MetaTrader utility that helps you validate your trade ideas before you enter: you propose direction + Entry/SL/TP, the AI analyzes the setup, explains what’s strong/weak, suggests improvements, and lets you execute directly from the panel. This is NOT an automated trading EA.
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Utilitários
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
Utilitários
Custom Alerts: Monitore vários mercados e não perca nenhuma oportunidade importante Visão geral Custom Alerts é uma solução dinâmica para traders que desejam monitorar configurações potenciais em vários instrumentos a partir de um único local. Integrando dados de nossas ferramentas principais — como FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power — o Custom Alerts notifica automaticamente sobre movimentos importantes do mercado, sem a necessidade de alternar entre diversos gráficos ou pe
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilitários
Copie os sinais de qualquer canal do qual você seja membro (incluindo privados e restritos) diretamente para o seu MT5.  Esta ferramenta foi projetada com o usuário em mente, oferecendo muitos recursos que você precisa para gerenciar e monitorar as negociações. Este produto é apresentado em uma interface gráfica fácil de usar e visualmente atraente. Personalize suas configurações e comece a usar o produto em minutos! Guia do usuário + Demo  | Versão MT4 | Versão Discord Se deseja experimentar
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
Utilitários
Ferramenta de Trading Binance para MT5 1. Este produto inclui gráfico ao vivo via websocket, gráfico histórico, atualizações automáticas ao reiniciar o terminal MT5 para que funcione sem problemas, sem intervenção manual, permitindo-lhe negociar na Binance sem problemas. Negociação, gráfico ao vivo e dados históricos disponíveis para Spot e Futuros Recursos do gráfico: 1. Gráfico OHLC ao vivo via Websocket (WSS) 2. Atualizar histórico via API 3.º Atualizar automaticamente o histórico nos gráf
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Utilitários
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
Utilitários
ATENÇÃO : Para uma versão de teste gratuita, visite o meu site. Manual de instruções RiskGuard Management — O seu aliado definitivo para um trading sem compromissos. Lot Calculator — Cálculo automático do tamanho do lote. Quantum — Risco automático para maximizar os lucros e reduzir os drawdowns. Automatic Journal — Incluído e disponível para download gratuito no meu site. Automatic Screenshot — Duas capturas de ecrã: uma na abertura e outra no fecho da operação. Partial Profit — Saídas parcia
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
Utilitários
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
MT5 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilitários
O MT5 to Discord Signal Provider é uma ferramenta fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável, projetada para enviar sinais de negociação diretamente para o Discord. Esta ferramenta transforma sua conta de negociação em um provedor de sinais eficiente. Personalize os formatos de mensagens para se adequar ao seu estilo! Para facilitar o uso, selecione entre modelos pré-desenhados e escolha quais elementos da mensagem incluir ou excluir. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ Versão MT 4] [ Versão Telegram ]  New: [
Mais do autor
AxiomSuite Risk Manager
Chouaib Guira
Utilitários
AxiomSuite – Advanced Risk Manager for MetaTrader 5 A full-account real-time risk controller for disciplined and prop-firm-compliant trading. AxiomSuite is a professional Risk Management System for MetaTrader 5 , designed to actively protect trading accounts with institutional-grade rules. It supervises all trading operations — manual entries, EA trades, pendings, multi-EA VPS environments — acting as a full-account risk firewall . AxiomSuite does not open or close trades. It enforces your ri
AxiomSuite Pro
Chouaib Guira
Utilitários
AxiomSuite Pro — Institutional-Grade Risk & Compliance Engine for MetaTrader 5 AxiomSuite Pro is a complete institutional risk-management system designed for traders, prop firms and professional managers who need real-time protection, automated discipline, and full compliance tracking inside MetaTrader 5. Unlike classic trading EAs, AxiomSuite Pro does not execute trades. It supervises every trade you place — manually or through your own strategy — and enforces strict rules to prevent viol
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário