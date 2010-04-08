Multipair Forex EA

This EA trades the top Forex pairs using a structured intraday strategy. It checks market conditions before placing trades and uses technical filters to avoid bad entries. It targets steady daily profit while managing risk on every position. The EA can trade Multipairs at once. It supports manual overrides and includes stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing-stop functions.

Key Features:  Trades XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, GBPJPY and other pairs. Avoids major news periods. Risks 5–10% or based on prefer percentage of account balance per trade. Maintains a controlled entry system to improve the win rate. Uses fixed or dynamic lot sizing (no grid, no martingale). Includes SL, TP, and trailing stop options. Supports manual trade management. 

Recommended: Use Suited for intraday traders looking for structured entries and stable risk control across major pairs.

Inputs:

Any time frame 

Lot size or risk percentage

Trading hours

Stop-loss and take-profit

Trailing stop settings

Manual override options

Xauusd Trend Pro
Sheriff Ajbola Adewoye
Experts
XAUUSD Trend Pro Expert Advisor XAUUSD Trend Pro is an automated trading robot built for XAUUSD Gold. The EA trades only in the direction of the trend and focuses on controlled risk and steady performance. It uses simple and proven tools to avoid overtrading and protect the account. How the EA Trades Trend Direction The EA uses moving averages on higher and lower timeframes to define the main market trend. Buy trades are taken only in an uptrend. Sell trades are taken only in a downtrend. Entry
