Universal Counter Trend Grid EA is a modern Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help you achieve consistent profits in the forex market with a safe, adaptive, and easy-to-use martingale grid system.
Features:
- Automatic Multi-Pair: One EA can manage multiple pairs at once efficiently, just from one chart.
- Smart & Selective Entry: Only open positions at the best opportunities, with a layered confirmation system to minimize the risk of entering at the wrong time.
- Multi-level Martingale Grid: The lot of each grid position is arranged in levels, making it more flexible and reducing the risk of over-lots.
- Dynamic Take Profit: Profit targets can be based on money (USD) or dynamically following market volatility, as well as an automatic breakeven feature to lock in profits.
- Complete Security Filter: Equipped with various smart filters to avoid dangerous market conditions and keep your capital safe.
- Modern Monitoring Panel: An informative panel is available on the chart that displays account status, performance, and trading activity in real-time.
- Flexible Settings: All parameters can be adjusted according to your needs and trading style.
Here is the explanation of each input parameter :
MAIN SETTINGS & ONE-CHART SETUP
- Enable/disable all trading logic: enable/disable trading
- MagicNumber: Unique identifier for this EA’s trades, preventing interference with other EAs.
- SymbolsToTrade: List of currency pairs to trade, separated by commas (e.g., AUDCAD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD).
- MaxConcurrentPairs: Maximum number of different pairs traded at the same time.
- SymbolPrefix/Suffix: Additional text before or after the symbol name, for brokers with special naming formats.
LOT MANAGEMENT
- Enable automatic money management: Automatically adjusts lot size based on account balance and risk settings (true/false).
- AutoMM (the higher the value, the smaller the lot): Risk divider; increasing this value reduces the lot size for each trade.
- Fixed initial lot size if AutoMM is disabled: Sets a fixed lot size for all trades when automatic money management is off.
GRID & SAFETY MANAGEMENT
- For Grid Position 2-4: Lot size multiplier for the 2nd to 4th grid positions.
- For Grid Position 5-7: Lot size multiplier for the 5th to 7th grid positions.
- For Grid Position 8 and above: Lot size multiplier for the 8th and subsequent grid positions.
- Maximum grid positions per pair: Maximum number of open positions allowed per currency pair.
- Require signal to open grid? (Highly Recommended): If enabled, each new grid position will only open when a new entry condition is met.
Grid Distance Settings
- Enable dynamic grid distance: If enabled, the distance between grid positions adapts to market conditions.
- Period for volatility-based grid: The lookback period used to determine the dynamic grid distance.
- Multiplier for volatility-based grid: Adjusts the spacing between grid positions; higher values create wider spacing.
- Static grid distance (if dynamic is off): Fixed distance between grid positions when dynamic mode is disabled.
Anti-Trend Safety Filter
- Enable trend strength filter: Activates a filter to avoid opening new positions during strong market movements.
- Period for trend strength filter: The lookback period used to assess market conditions for the safety filter.
- Threshold for trend strength filter: Value above which new positions will be temporarily paused for safety.
Take Profit Settings
- Enable basket take profit: Closes all positions in a group when a total profit target is reached.
- Target profit per basket (in $): The profit amount (in account currency) required to close all trades in a group.
- Enable dynamic take profit (if money TP not reached): Activates an alternative take profit method if the main target is not achieved.
- Period for dynamic TP calculation: The lookback period used for the alternative take profit calculation.
- Multiplier for dynamic TP: Adjusts the alternative take profit target; higher values make the target more conservative.
EXIT & BREAKEVEN STRATEGY
- Enable basket breakeven feature: Automatically moves stop loss to secure profits once a certain gain is reached.
- Number of pips profit to trigger breakeven: The profit threshold (in pips) required to activate breakeven.
- Number of pips to lock after breakeven: The number of pips to secure as profit after breakeven is triggered.
STRATEGY & FILTER SETTINGS
- Signal confirmation level (1=reactive, 6=highly defensive): Sets how strict the entry conditions are; higher values mean more selective entries.
- Maximum spread (in pips): The maximum allowed spread for opening new trades.
INFO PANEL SETTINGS
- Show_Info_Panel: Show info panel on the chart.
- Panel_X/Y_Position: Panel position on the chart (pixels).
- Panel_Title/Header/Value/Profit/Loss_Color: Colors for panel elements.
- Panel_Title_Size/Content_Size: Font size for panel title and content.
- Panel_Font_Name: Font name for the panel.
Each parameter above can be adjusted to control the strategy, risk management, and EA display according to user preferences.