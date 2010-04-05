EA Dance USDJPY h1 MT4

Fully automatic advisor for the USDJPY currency pair. Timeframe H1.

This advisor is an additional advisor to my basic advisor portfolio, which consists of



... (additions are expected)

Features of the advisor:
  1. The advisor consists of five small advisors, each with its own logic for entering a trade.
  2. The advisor waits only for the strongest entry signals, so trades are quite rare.
  3. But when receiving a signal for trading, the robot opens a fan of trades, which it will close with one take profit.
  4. The advisor does not use toxic strategies: grid, martingale

Recommendations for use:

Currency pair: USDJPY.
Timeframe: H1
Minimum deposit: $1000
Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
Brokers: ANY, with the lowest spreads.
IMPORTANT: To achieve the best results, it is very important to use accounts with LOW SPREAD!
Leverage - minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500

Information:

I will answer all questions about my advisors and general trading issues, I will share my experience of trading on prop firms.

Be careful!
The author sells this software product ONLY from this Market mql5.com. I regularly review all my advisors, correct errors and improve them.
All advisors with the same name on other trading platforms are fraudulent!
Remember:
The markets are constantly changing and will change in the future, so successful trading in the past does not guarantee successful trading in the future;

Use only free funds that you are not afraid to lose!
