EA from Claude Sonnet

Fully automatic advisor, XAUUSD. Timeframe m30.
Claude 3.5 Sonnet deeply analyzed all Gold quotes from high timeframes, in order to find the MAXIMUM safe strategy;

identified a pattern specifically for XAUUSD.

Minimum Deposit = 100 USD for every 0.01 lot.
  • The advisor trades without grids and Martingale,
  • stop loss is set as quickly as possible and then only decreases.

  1. According to the recommendation of Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Gold trading occurs only in one direction - Buy. Such a unidirectional advisor has an advantage: Gold will sooner and further grow.
  2. Trading is carried out by breaking through levels - this is the simplest and most reliable way to trade XAUUSD.
Attention:

Transactions are made rarely.

Risk recommendation:
2% is recommended for each transaction.

Caution:

Profitability in the past does not guarantee profitability in the future!

Be careful!

The author sells this software product ONLY from this Market mql5.com. I regularly review all my advisors, correct errors and improve them.

All advisors with the same name on other trading platforms are fraudulent!

