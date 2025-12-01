EA Waddah gold d1 MT4

EA Waddah GOLD D1 is a powerful, fully automated trading Expert Advisor designed to trade gold (XAUUSD) on the daily timeframe (D1). It combines four independent, time-tested strategies, providing stable capital growth with low risk.

When you purchase this EA you will receive ANY of our other EAs for free!

📈 Results and KPIs (Backtest 2006-2025)
The Expert Advisor was backtested on historical XAUUSD data for 19 years (from 2006 to November 2025) using real ticks. The results presented below show the baseline performance without the use of built-in money management (MM), which allows us to evaluate the net efficiency of the trading logic.

Trading Strategy: Four in One
EA Waddah GOLD D1 takes a unique approach by combining four separate strategies, each with its own set of indicators and entry/exit logic. This provides diversification and allows the EA to work effectively in both trending and corrective phases of the market.

  1. Strategy “Waddah Gold” (Trend Following)

This strategy is probably the main strategy, judging by its name. It uses a combination of indicators to determine strong trend and momentum:
-Waddah Attar Explosion (WAE): To measure the strength and direction of momentum.
-RSI (Relative Strength Index): To confirm overbought/oversold conditions.
-Laguerre RSI: Additional oscillator for filtering signals.

  1. Three Candles Strategy (Breakout Pattern)
    This logic is aimed at trading breakouts of key price levels formed on the basis of a pattern of three daily candles.
    -The Expert Advisor identifies a strong price bar (candle) that engulfs or significantly exceeds the ranges of the previous and subsequent candles.
    -The entry is made by pending orders (BuyStop/SellStop) on a breakout of the high or low of this key bar, allowing you to capture the start of a strong move.

  2. Sell 1" strategy (Countertrend/Correctional)
    This strategy uses a more complex set of indicators to find reversal points or deep corrections:
    -SuperTrend and Hull Moving Average (HMA): To determine general direction and filter out noise.
    -AutoCorrelation: To assess the cyclicality and strength of price movements.

  3. Logic Three (Oscillatory) Strategy
    Uses classic oscillators to identify entry points:
    -Disparity Index: To measure the deviation of price from the moving average.
    -OSMA (Moving Average of Oscillator): To confirm the direction and strength of the movement.

⏱️ Time and Day Filters
To increase reliability and avoid trading during periods of low liquidity or high volatility (e.g. before weekends), the EA uses built-in filters:
-Limit trading on certain days of the week and months (based on optimization).
-Ability to set exits at the end of the trading day or week.

Money Management
The Expert Advisor is equipped with a professional money management system, which by default is set to risk 5.0% of the balance per trade (mmRiskPercent).
-Automatic Lot Calculation: The lot size is calculated automatically based on the specified risk percentage and Stop Loss level.
-Position protection: Each trade is protected by a rigid Stop Loss, which is calculated dynamically based on the ATR (Average True Range), which allows you to adapt the protection to the current market volatility.
-Minimum Deposit: The recommended minimum deposit for comfortable work with the Expert Advisor is $300.

EA Waddah GOLD D1 comes with optimized settings for XAUUSD D1, which allows you to start trading immediately after installation.


Plus de l'auteur
EA Deposit Acceleration MT4
Sergey Demin
5 (1)
Experts
Fully automatic grid advisor for deposit acceleration . Can be used for regular quiet trading . Any timeframe , but I recommend m15, any currency pairs with potential for return movement to the average price, i.e.: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Advantages of this advisor: 1. Usually, grids for return movement use instrument prices from the average value; this advisor uses an abnormal increase in volatility when deviating from the average price. 2. Usually, grids open orders with a further increase
Banking levels
Sergey Demin
Indicateurs
Indicator (includes Volume Profile + Order Blocks) - a revolutionary indicator that combines two of the most powerful concepts of modern technical analysis: volume profiles and institutional players' order blocks. This tool allows you to see what is hidden from most traders and gives you a significant advantage in the market. Key benefits of the indicator: Visualization of "smart money": Clearly shows the areas of concentration of large players, highlighting areas with maximum volume in bright
EA Bravissimo EURUSD h1
Sergey Demin
Experts
Currency EURUSD . Timeframe H1 The minimum deposit is $ 200 when trading 1% per trade.  Classic trend advisor.  The Expert Advisor is based on classic, time-tested indicators . Also, some strategies use Price Action . Every trade is protected by a stop loss  No martingale, no grid, no high risk strategies. All strategies used here are trend following and reversal. Compliance with MM = 4% for each trade is recommended. Question: - Why is testing so slow? Answer: - Be patient, 15 very diff
EA Perfect Balance EURJPY h1 MT4
Sergey Demin
Experts
EURJPY   Timeframe H1.   Metatrader 4 Each trade is protected by a stop loss. Each trade uses Take Profit.   Minimum  initial deposit = $ 1000 with lot = 0.01 It is safer to trade with a $  2,000  deposit with an initial lot = 0.01 Average number of transactions per month = 39 Attention:  the EA is configured for trading with 0.01 lot. If the Trader wants to trade with a lot different from 0.01 then: • If you use a starting lot = 0.02 - Maximum lot size when using Balance = 2.0 (min deposit =
EA Golden Dance h1
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic Advisor Portfolio for XAUUSD (Gold) . Timeframe h1 - all basic strategies; Timeframe m30 - additional strategies. I use this Advisor in my Portfolio on a prop company. I created the Advisor entirely for myself for trading on large accounts, from $60,000 and up. The Advisor is a giant ready-made portfolio that contains all profitable trading strategies specifically for Gold. The advisor is not sensitive to spread widening and slippage. The broker can be any, the leverage ca
EA Dance BTC h1 MT4
Sergey Demin
Experts
Automatic Advisor for the Bitcoin instrument. Timeframe H1 I created this Advisor specifically for a prop company. All the efforts of five years went into creating a safe product. The Advisor consists of 8 small Advisors and is a ready-made Portfolio. I also use this Advisor in my portfolio trading: Attention: The Advisor uses two large trading strategies (!): Trend Trading; Trading by Seasonal Patterns (time cycles) The Advisor DOES NOT use toxic strategies: Strategy Availability            
EA Dance USDJPY h1 MT4
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic advisor for the USDJPY currency pair. Timeframe H1 . This advisor is an additional advisor to my basic advisor portfolio, which consists of EA Dance GBPJPY ; EA Golden Dance ; EA Dance BTC ; ... (additions are expected) Features of the advisor: The advisor consists of five small advisors, each with its own logic for entering a trade. The advisor waits only for the strongest entry signals, so trades are quite rare. But when receiving a signal for trading, the robot opens a f
EA Corrector for loss
Sergey Demin
Experts
Semi-automatic advisor. Any timeframe, any trading instrument. The advisor works as: a classic advisor with stop-loss; a classic advisor with stop-loss and Martingale; a grid advisor (with averaging orders and no stop-loss); a grid advisor + Martingale (with averaging orders with increasing lot size and no stop-loss). Be sure to enable "TradePanel" = true in the settings. I use the Advisor as a trend grid, which requires the User to perform preliminary market analysis and make their own decis
Fractal Sniper Levels MT4
Sergey Demin
Indicateurs
Fractal Sniper Levels is a powerful technical indicator that finds a rebound of fractal formations from one price zone.  The main feature of the indicator is that it analyzes fractals not just as extremes, but as full-fledged reversal formations, which significantly increases the reliability of the determined levels. Key advantages Working with fractals as reversal formations, and not just as local extremes Intelligent analysis of each fractal's rebound from the levels of the same price zone A
EA from Claude Sonnet
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic advisor, XAUUSD . Timeframe m30 . Claude 3.5 Sonnet deeply analyzed all Gold quotes from high timeframes, in order to find the MAXIMUM safe strategy; identified a pattern specifically for XAUUSD. Minimum Deposit = 100 USD for every 0.01 lot. The advisor trades without grids and Martingale, stop loss is set as quickly as possible and then only decreases. According to the recommendation of Claude 3.5 Sonnet , Gold trading occurs only in one direction - Buy . Such a unidirection
EA Dance gbpjpy h1 Mini
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic Advisor Portfolio for GBPJPY / MT4 platform. Timeframe H1 This is a smaller version of my full advisor: EA Dance GBPJPY H1 MT4 The Mini version has an important part of the strategies. The advisor is a ready-made portfolio that contains six profitable trading strategies specifically for GBPJPY . Each strategy has a stop loss. Minimum Deposit = $200. Recommended Deposit = $500 (when trading with Risk Management = 2% per trade. The risk per trade is set to 2% (in the advisor sett
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic advisor,   GBPUSD . Timeframe   m15 . Terminal   MT4 ChatGPT O1   deeply analyzed all GBPUSD quotes I downloaded from high timeframes, in order to find a safe strategy; identified paranormal activity of this tool. The advisor tracks such atypical GBPUSD activities and will immediately react by trying to enter in the opposite direction. Each order is protected by a   stop loss . One order can be divided into a maximum of three orders. Each order has its own take profit and stop
MT5 EA Bravissimo EURUSD
Sergey Demin
Experts
Currency   EURUSD . Timeframe   H1 The minimum deposit is $ 200 when trading 0.5% per trade.  The Expert Advisor is based on   classic, time-tested indicators . Also, some strategies use   Price Action . Every trade is protected by a stop loss    No   martingale,   no   grid,   no   high risk strategies. All strategies used here are trend following and reversal. Compliance with MM = 0.5% for each trade is recommended. Question: - Why is testing so slow? Answer: - Be patient,   15 very diff
EA Perfect Balance EURJPY h1 MT5
Sergey Demin
5 (1)
Experts
EURJPY     Timeframe H1.     Metatrader 5 Each trade is protected by a stop loss. Each trade uses Take Profit.    Minimum  initial deposit = $ 1000 with lot = 0.01 It is safer to trade with a $  2,000  deposit with an initial lot = 0.01 Average number of transactions per month = 39 Attention:  the EA is configured for trading with 0.01 lot. If the Trader wants to trade with a lot different from 0.01 then: • If you use a starting lot = 0.02 - Maximum lot size when using Balance = 2.0 (min deposi
EA Golden Dance h1 MT5
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic Advisor Portfolio for   XAUUSD (Gold)  MT5 . Timeframe   h1   - all basic strategies; Timeframe   m30   - additional strategies. I use this Advisor in my Portfolio on a prop company. I created the Advisor entirely for myself for trading on large accounts, from $60,000 and up. The Advisor is a giant ready-made portfolio that contains all profitable trading strategies specifically for Gold. The advisor is not sensitive to spread widening and slippage. The broker can be any,
EA Dance BTC h1
Sergey Demin
Experts
Automatic Advisor for the   Bitcoin   instrument.   Timeframe H1. Terminal MT5 I created this Advisor specifically for a prop company. All the efforts of five years went into creating a safe product. The Advisor consists of 8 small Advisors and is a ready-made Portfolio. Attention: The Advisor uses two large trading strategies (!): Trend Trading; Trading by Seasonal Patterns (time cycles) The Advisor   DOES NOT use   toxic strategies: Strategy Availability                                      
EA Dance USDJPY h1
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic advisor for the   USDJPY   currency pair. Timeframe   H1 . This advisor is an additional advisor to my basic advisor portfolio, which consists of EA Dance GBPJPY ; EA Golden Dance ; EA Dance BTC ; ... (additions are expected) Features of the advisor: The advisor consists of five small advisors, each with its own logic for entering a trade. The advisor waits only for the strongest entry signals, so trades are quite rare. But when receiving a signal for trading, the robot opens
EA Dance EURUSD m30 MT5
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic advisor for the EURUSD currency pair. Timeframe m30 . This advisor is an additional advisor to my basic advisor portfolio, which consists of EA Dance GBPJPY ; EA Golden Dance ; EA Dance BTC ; ... (additions are expected) Adviser Features: The Adviser consists of five small advisers, each with its own logic for entering a trade. The Adviser waits only for the strongest signals to enter, so trades are quite rare . But when receiving a signal for trading, the robot opens a fan of
EA Corrector for loss MT5
Sergey Demin
Experts
Semi-automatic advisor. Any timeframe, any trading instrument.  MT5 platform The advisor works as: a classic advisor with stop-loss; a classic advisor with stop-loss and Martingale; a grid advisor (with averaging orders and no stop-loss); a grid advisor + Martingale (with averaging orders with increasing lot size and no stop-loss). Be sure to enable "TradePanel" = true in the settings. I use the Advisor as a trend grid, which requires the User to perform preliminary market analysis and make th
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD m15
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic advisor, GBPUSD . Timeframe m15 . Terminal MT5 ChatGPT O1 deeply analyzed all GBPUSD quotes I downloaded from high timeframes, in order to find a safe strategy; identified paranormal activity of this tool. The advisor tracks such atypical GBPUSD activities and will immediately react by trying to enter in the opposite direction. Each order is protected by a stop loss . One order can be divided into a maximum of three orders. Each order has its own take profit and stop loss. Mini
EA from Claude Sonnet MT5
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic advisor, XAUUSD . Timeframe m30 . MT5 platform Claude 3.5 Sonnet deeply analyzed all Gold quotes from high timeframes, in order to find the MAXIMUM safe strategy; identified a pattern specifically for XAUUSD. Minimum Deposit = 100 USD for every 0.01 lot. The advisor trades without grids and Martingale, stop loss is set as quickly as possible and then only decreases. According to the recommendation of Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Gold trading occurs only in one direction - Buy. Such a uni
EA Golden Dance Mini MT5
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic Portfolio of Expert Advisors for XAUUSD (Gold) / MT5 Platform . Timeframe = H1 This is a smaller version of my full Expert Advisor: EA Golden Dance H1 MT5 In the Mini version, most of the strategies are left only for Long positions. The Expert Advisor does not trade Short. The Expert Advisor is a large ready-made portfolio that contains seven profitable trading strategies specifically for Gold . Each strategy has a stop loss. Recommended Deposit = $500. The risk per trade i
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis