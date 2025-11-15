Forex Astropya

FOREX ASTROPYA – The Future of Multi-Currency Forex Scalping

FOREX ASTROPYA is a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand speed, precision, and intelligent automation across the entire Forex market.

Designed for the M1 timeframe, this EA uses advanced multi-currency breakout detection, dynamic trailing logic, and adaptive risk management — all without martingale, grid, or averaging.
The more currency pairs you connect, the more powerful and efficient FOREX ASTROPYA becomes.

Its robust modular architecture adapts instantly to changing market conditions, prevents operational errors, and ensures full compliance with any broker’s trading rules.
Compatible with all leverage levels and brokers, it delivers consistent, high-speed execution across dozens of forex pairs.

Optimized for RAW/ECN accounts with tight spreads and low commissions, FOREX ASTROPYA is built for 24/5 high-frequency scalping on the world’s most liquid markets.

💡 After purchase, send me a message to receive an exclusive bonus EA — free for early buyers!

⚠️ Important Notice

Backtests (tick mode) or demo runs may not operate properly without the official configuration provided by me.
If you purchase, contact me immediately to receive the correct settings and your bonus EA.

🔥 Special Launch Offer 🔥

Original price: $£1500
🎯 Introductory Price: Huge discount available now!
⏰ Offer valid until November 31, 2025 — after new EAs are added, the price returns to full.

👉 Don’t miss this exclusive early-access opportunity!

🚀 Why Choose FOREX ASTROPYA?

Extreme-Speed Execution
Instant reaction to micro-breakouts across multiple forex pairs simultaneously.

🧠 Smart Multi-Pair SL & TP Engine
Automatically adjusts Stop Loss and Take Profit levels according to each symbol’s broker limits, avoiding “invalid stop” errors.

🔒 Adaptive Risk Management
Supports fixed lots or dynamic lot calculation based on available margin, with built-in capital protection systems.

🎯 High-Accuracy Entry Logic
Validates breakout conditions before placing orders, filtering out low-quality signals.

💨 Dynamic Trailing Technology
Tick-by-tick trailing stop based on candle highs/lows, with smart BreakEven activation.

🛡️ Safe & Professional Strategy
No martingale
No grid
No averaging
100% rule-based risk control

⚙️ Advanced Functionality

  • Automatic spread & session filtering

  • Smart pending order lifecycle management

  • Anti-error system for fast markets & low liquidity

  • Optimized for RAW/ECN brokers

  • Ultra-lightweight execution with minimal CPU/RAM use

💼 Requirements & Recommendations

⏱️ Timeframe: M1
💰 Minimum balance: 500 $/£
🏦 Broker type: Any (RAW/ECN recommended)
Leverage: Any

Recommended major pairs:
EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, GBPJPY
…and many more (the EA works better the more symbols you attach).

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Forex trading involves risk. FOREX ASTROPYA is a professional-grade tool intended for responsible and experienced traders.
Always run complete testing on a demo account before live trading.

📩 Support & Community

For setup assistance, questions, and access to exclusive EAs:
👉 Join us on Telegram: @TradingEAMQL5

🌟 Exciting News!!

Discover many more trading services and bots on Telegram!
Get information, ask questions, and explore a wide range of bots available at unbeatable prices!
Join us now: @TradingEAMQL5


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Indexes Scalping Ger40
Mose' Panizza
Uzman Danışmanlar
“Exciting News!! Discover many more trading services and bots on Telegram! Get information, ask questions, and explore a wide range of bots available at unbeatable prices! Join us on Telegram: @TradingEAMQL5” GER40 Scalping – Next-Generation Scalping Expert Advisor GER40 Scalping is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand a professional and uncompromising approach to algorithmic trading . This fully automated system is built to operate on the M1 timeframe , using advance
Gold Invertio scalping
Mose' Panizza
Uzman Danışmanlar
“Exciting News!! Discover many more trading services and bots on Telegram! Get information, ask questions, and explore a wide range of bots available at unbeatable prices! Join us on Telegram: @TradingEAMQL5” Gold Invertio Scalp – Next-Generation XAUUSD Scalping EA Gold Invertio Scalp is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand a professional, precise, and uncompromising approach to algorithmic trading on XAUUSD. This fully automated system is built to operate on the M1 t
Xauusd Eutopya Fast
Mose' Panizza
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD EUTOPYA FAST – The Future of Gold Scalping is Here XAUUSD EUTOPYA FAST is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor engineered for traders who want speed, precision, and pure algorithmic power in their XAUUSD trading. Built for the M1 timeframe , this EA uses next-generation breakout intelligence, dynamic trailing mechanics, and adaptive risk management — all with zero martingale, grid, or averaging , ensuring your capital stays protected while maximizing efficiency. Its modular architecture enable
GainLossView
Mose' Panizza
Göstergeler
GainLossView – Smart Profit Tracker for Every Trader GainLossView is a powerful yet lightweight indicator designed to give you real-time visual control of your trading performance — directly on the chart. Whether you trade manually or with Expert Advisors , GainLossView keeps you fully aware of your daily gains, current losses, and total balance with clean, instant updates. Why Traders Love GainLossView GainLossView turns your chart into a live performance dashboard. It helps you stay conn
Bicoin Et Futurum
Mose' Panizza
Uzman Danışmanlar
BITCOIN ET FUTURUM – The Future of Crypto Scalping Begins Here BITCOIN ET FUTURUM is an ultra-advanced Expert Advisor created for traders looking for speed, precision, and next-level algorithmic performance specifically on Bitcoin and major crypto assets . Developed for the M1 timeframe , this EA leverages intelligent volatility detection, rapid breakout confirmation, and adaptive crypto-focused risk management — all without martingale, grid, or dangerous averaging strategies. Your capital rem
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt