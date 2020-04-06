⚡ MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! ⚡

⚡ FOREX ASTROPYA – The Future of Multi-Currency Forex Scalping

FOREX ASTROPYA is a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand speed, precision, and intelligent automation across the entire Forex market.

Designed for the M1 timeframe, this EA uses advanced multi-currency breakout detection, dynamic trailing logic, and adaptive risk management — all without martingale, grid, or averaging.

The more currency pairs you connect, the more powerful and efficient FOREX ASTROPYA becomes.

Its robust modular architecture adapts instantly to changing market conditions, prevents operational errors, and ensures full compliance with any broker’s trading rules.

Compatible with all leverage levels and brokers, it delivers consistent, high-speed execution across dozens of forex pairs.

Optimized for RAW/ECN accounts with tight spreads and low commissions, FOREX ASTROPYA is built for 24/5 high-frequency scalping on the world’s most liquid markets.

💡 After purchase, send me a message to receive an exclusive bonus EA — free for early buyers!

⚠️ Important Notice

Please note that in the last section, the pip distance between orders uses broker-specific calculation: 200 equals 2000 pips and 20 equals 200 pips. Every broker calculates pips differently, so please test carefully and choose your own risk level.New additions: XAUUSD and STOPLOSS%.Happy trading!

(tick mode) or demo runs may not operate properly without the official configuration provided by me.

If you purchase, contact me immediately to receive the correct settings and your bonus EA.

Original price: $£1500

🎯 Introductory Price: Huge discount available now!

⏰ Offer valid until December 31, 2025 — after new EAs are added, the price returns to full.

👉 Don’t miss this exclusive early-access opportunity!

⚡ Extreme-Speed Execution

Instant reaction to micro-breakouts across multiple forex pairs simultaneously.

🧠 Smart Multi-Pair SL & TP Engine

Automatically adjusts Stop Loss and Take Profit levels according to each symbol’s broker limits, avoiding “invalid stop” errors.

🔒 Adaptive Risk Management

Supports fixed lots or dynamic lot calculation based on available margin, with built-in capital protection systems.

🎯 High-Accuracy Entry Logic

Validates breakout conditions before placing orders, filtering out low-quality signals.

💨 Dynamic Trailing Technology

Tick-by-tick trailing stop based on candle highs/lows, with smart BreakEven activation.

🛡️ Safe & Professional Strategy

No martingale

No grid

No averaging

100% rule-based risk control

Automatic spread & session filtering

Smart pending order lifecycle management

Anti-error system for fast markets & low liquidity

Optimized for RAW/ECN brokers

Ultra-lightweight execution with minimal CPU/RAM use

⚙️

⏱️ Timeframe: M1

💰 Minimum balance: 1000 $/£ (BETTER MORE)

🏦 Broker type: Any (RAW/ECN recommended)

⚡ Leverage: Any

Recommended major pairs:

EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, GBPJPY

…and many more (the EA works better the more symbols you attach).

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Forex trading involves risk. FOREX ASTROPYA is a professional-grade tool intended for responsible and experienced traders.

Always run complete testing on a demo account before live trading.

📩 Support & Community

For setup assistance, questions, and access to exclusive EAs.

