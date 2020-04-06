Forex Astropya

FOREX ASTROPYA – The Future of Multi-Currency Forex Scalping

FOREX ASTROPYA is a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand speed, precision, and intelligent automation across the entire Forex market.

Designed for the M1 timeframe, this EA uses advanced multi-currency breakout detection, dynamic trailing logic, and adaptive risk management — all without martingale, grid, or averaging.
The more currency pairs you connect, the more powerful and efficient FOREX ASTROPYA becomes.

Its robust modular architecture adapts instantly to changing market conditions, prevents operational errors, and ensures full compliance with any broker’s trading rules.
Compatible with all leverage levels and brokers, it delivers consistent, high-speed execution across dozens of forex pairs.

Optimized for RAW/ECN accounts with tight spreads and low commissions, FOREX ASTROPYA is built for 24/5 high-frequency scalping on the world’s most liquid markets.

⚠️ Important Notice

Please note that in the last section, the pip distance between orders uses broker-specific calculation: 200 equals 2000 pips and 20 equals 200 pips. Every broker calculates pips differently, so please test carefully and choose your own risk level.
New additions: XAUUSD and STOPLOSS%.
Happy trading!

(tick mode) or demo runs may not operate properly without the official configuration provided by me.
If you purchase, contact me immediately to receive the correct settings and your bonus EA.

🚀 Why Choose FOREX ASTROPYA?

Extreme-Speed Execution
Instant reaction to micro-breakouts across multiple forex pairs simultaneously.

🧠 Smart Multi-Pair SL & TP Engine
Automatically adjusts Stop Loss and Take Profit levels according to each symbol’s broker limits, avoiding “invalid stop” errors.

🔒 Adaptive Risk Management
Supports fixed lots or dynamic lot calculation based on available margin, with built-in capital protection systems.

🎯 High-Accuracy Entry Logic
Validates breakout conditions before placing orders, filtering out low-quality signals.

💨 Dynamic Trailing Technology
Tick-by-tick trailing stop based on candle highs/lows, with smart BreakEven activation.

🛡️ Safe & Professional Strategy
No martingale
No grid
No averaging
100% rule-based risk control

⚙️ Advanced Functionality

  • Automatic spread & session filtering

  • Smart pending order lifecycle management

  • Anti-error system for fast markets & low liquidity

  • Optimized for RAW/ECN brokers

  • Ultra-lightweight execution with minimal CPU/RAM use

💼 Requirements & Recommendations

⏱️ Timeframe: M1
💰 Minimum balance: 1000 $/£ (BETTER MORE)
🏦 Broker type: Any (RAW/ECN recommended)
Leverage: Any

Recommended major pairs:
EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, GBPJPY
…and many more (the EA works better the more symbols you attach).

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Forex trading involves risk. FOREX ASTROPYA is a professional-grade tool intended for responsible and experienced traders.
Always run complete testing on a demo account before live trading.

📩 Support & Community

For setup assistance, questions, and access to exclusive EAs.

