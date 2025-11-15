Jed Trend Enhanced
- Göstergeler
- Aleksandr Khudiakov
- Sürüm: 5.9
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
JED-Trend Enhanced v5.9 — Elite Non-Repainting Trend Filter
JED-Trend Enhanced v5.9 is a professional trend-following indicator based on a three-dimensional analysis of market dynamics:
- Jerk — the third derivative of price (acceleration of acceleration) detects emerging momentum
- Shannon Entropy — measures market orderliness and filters out chaotic noise
- SMA-Based Phase Analysis — structures the market into bullish, bearish, and flat phases
The indicator is 100% non-repainting: all calculations are performed exclusively on closed bars, ensuring signal reliability and reproducibility in live trading.
🔑 Key Features
✅ Phase-Based Filtering — Core of the System
Analyzes trend strength and duration, blocking entries during weak or transitional phases. Significantly reduces false signals.
✅ One Signal Per Phase
Generates at most one signal per market phase, eliminating overtrading and noise—even during high volatility.
✅ Triple Signal Confirmation
A signal appears only when all enabled filters align:
> - Jerk divergence (strengthening impulse)
> - Falling entropy (ordered price movement)
> - Phase trend confirmation
✅ Adjustable Confidence Score
A 0–100% confidence metric lets you fine-tune sensitivity to match your trading style.
✅ Optimized Performance
Buffered calculations (SMA, LWMA, Jerk) ensure minimal CPU load—even on M1.
✅ Clean Visual Design
Only signal arrows and a compact on-chart comment—no visual clutter.
📊 Compatibility & Requirements
- Markets: Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD), Gold (XAUUSD), Cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD)
- Timeframes: M1 – MN1
- Non-repainting: Fully compliant with MQL5 Market Rule 3.2.5
- No SL/TP levels: Compliant with MQL5 Market Rule 3.2.9
- Requirements: MetaTrader 4/5, standard indicators (ATR, MA)
🎯 Who Is This For?
- Trend traders seeking high-probability entries in sustained moves
- Scalpers (M1–M15) needing minimal lag and crisp signals
- Swing traders (H1–D1) who value quality over quantity
- EA developers requiring a reliable, non-repainting signal source
- Beginners looking for a transparent, rule-based system
⚠️ Not suitable for binary options or systems requiring real-time response on the current (unclosed) bar.
How to Use
1. Attach the indicator to your chart
2. Wait for a white (BUY) or red (SELL) arrow
3. Manage your position manually or via an external EA
📌 Note: The on-chart comment displays only objective market state:
`Phase: BULL/BEAR/FLAT (N bars)` and `JED: X.XXX | Conf: XX.X%`
No trade recommendations or position advice are provided — consistent with MQL5 Market policy.
⚠️ Important
- No stop-loss or take-profit levels are generated (per MQL5 Market rules)
- No sound, push, or email alerts
- Designed exclusively for visual analysis and manual trading
📦 What You Get
- Protected `.ex4` indicator file
- Detailed PDF Guide: *"How to Trade with JED-Trend"*
- Ready-to-use presets for EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD
- Lifetime free updates
- Dedicated technical support
🌟 Final Note
JED-Trend Enhanced v5.9 is not just another indicator—it’s a trend-filtering system built on advanced principles of market dynamics.
Focus on signal quality. The rest will follow with experience.