Jed Trend Enhanced

JED-Trend Enhanced v5.9 — Elite Non-Repainting Trend Filter

JED-Trend Enhanced v5.9 is a professional trend-following indicator based on a three-dimensional analysis of market dynamics:  
- Jerk — the third derivative of price (acceleration of acceleration) detects emerging momentum  
- Shannon Entropy — measures market orderliness and filters out chaotic noise  
- SMA-Based Phase Analysis — structures the market into bullish, bearish, and flat phases  

🔑 Key Features

Phase-Based Filtering — Core of the System  
Analyzes trend strength and duration, blocking entries during weak or transitional phases. Significantly reduces false signals.

One Signal Per Phase  
Generates at most one signal per market phase, eliminating overtrading and noise—even during high volatility.

Triple Signal Confirmation 
A signal appears only when all enabled filters align:  
> - Jerk divergence (strengthening impulse)  
> - Falling entropy (ordered price movement)  
> - Phase trend confirmation  

Adjustable Confidence Score 
A 0–100% confidence metric lets you fine-tune sensitivity to match your trading style.

Optimized Performance  
Buffered calculations (SMA, LWMA, Jerk) ensure minimal CPU load—even on M1.

Clean Visual Design  
Only signal arrows and a compact on-chart comment—no visual clutter.

📊 Compatibility & Requirements

- Markets: Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD), Gold (XAUUSD), Cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD)  
- Timeframes: M1 – MN1  
- Non-repainting: Fully compliant with MQL5 Market Rule 3.2.5 
- No SL/TP levels: Compliant with MQL5 Market Rule 3.2.9 
- Requirements: MetaTrader 4/5, standard indicators (ATR, MA)

🎯 Who Is This For?

- Trend traders seeking high-probability entries in sustained moves  
- Scalpers (M1–M15) needing minimal lag and crisp signals  
- Swing traders (H1–D1) who value quality over quantity  
- EA developers requiring a reliable, non-repainting signal source  
- Beginners looking for a transparent, rule-based system  

⚠️ Not suitable for binary options or systems requiring real-time response on the current (unclosed) bar.

 How to Use

1. Attach the indicator to your chart  
2. Wait for a white (BUY) or red (SELL) arrow  
3. Manage your position manually or via an external EA  

📌 Note: The on-chart comment displays only objective market state:  
`Phase: BULL/BEAR/FLAT (N bars)` and `JED: X.XXX | Conf: XX.X%`  
No trade recommendations or position advice are provided — consistent with MQL5 Market policy.

 ⚠️ Important

- No stop-loss or take-profit levels are generated (per MQL5 Market rules)  
- No sound, push, or email alerts  
- Designed exclusively for visual analysis and manual trading
       

🌟 Final Note

JED-Trend Enhanced v5.9 is not just another indicator—it’s a trend-filtering system built on advanced principles of market dynamics. 
Focus on signal quality. The rest will follow with experience.

